Pickleball Just Got Its Own Fashion Line In India. Time To Prep, Prêt And Paddle

Call it what you will—a sport, tennis’ cultural offspring, status symbol – Pickleball has the world in its grip (in fact, it’s now the fastest-growing sport in the US). An idea that grew post the pandemic, saw several celebrities take a swing at it—Bill Gates is said to be one of the earliest players, it featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and ever since, it’s seen several well-known names voices—tech icons to Hollywood stars—adding to its fiefdom, from Steffi Graff and Andre Agassi to Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber (we could go on).





Closer to home, too a number of celebs have been sweating over the game from Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan to Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Sharvari Wagh, Shilpa Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor and Aryan Khan.

For a lot of folks, it’s also translated into post office fun and fitness, bringing together a whole community of pickleball lovers to vibe and volley. But where’s a purpose there’s pret to match, and jumping into the sporting movement, a few new-age Indian labels have created a complete fashion line for pickleball. The capsules are just about flexibility as they are about looking cool, encapsulating everything from sporty tees and caps to customisable rackets.





GROWING POPULAR AND HOW!

As per the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), there is a huge rise in the number of registered players from around 10,000 in 2021 to roughyly 60,000 at the end of 2024.



Stylish Post-Work Swing

Photograph: (Pexels)

This game— a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong—soared in popularity post the pandemic, when people eagerly took to socially-distanced activities. Today, its so popular that pickleball courts are now cropping up in office buildings, clubs, parks and other complexes, to match player participation. In fact, in the bustling metros like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, the evenings have been revving up with folks taking to pickleball nets post work hours, in order to destress and embrace the new leisure pursuit—with some even doing this at the nocturnal hour. And interestingly, now what’s cutting into the scene is the sharp dressing for it—your game may be on point, yes, but are your looks?

The question is precisely top on the minds for urban denizens, especially Gen Z, for whom pickleball is turning into a full-fledged community bonding with fellow players seeking fun, fitness, and community. Khushi Dalmia, avid pickleball player who turned to the game just a few months ago, says, "Earlier, it was just about the game and having fun trying a new sport. There was no dedicated fashion line for it, like say tennis, which has its tenniscore. That's changing now with emerging designers on the sene. It's no longer not just the sport that’s turning heads—it’s the fashion."





I play often, and it’s been so fun to see how the vibe on court has shifted not just about the game anymore, but also about personal style

Pranav Bhimbhat

Noting how it’s not just a sport anymore, Pranav Bimbhat, pickleball enthusiast and Co-Founder, FirstEdge Sports, calls it “a whole vibe.” He explains, “You know what they say, ‘When you look good, you feel good’. And with pickleball being such a social sport, that couldn’t be truer. I play often, and it’s been so fun to see how the vibe on court has shifted not just about the game anymore, but also about personal style. Players are really leaning into fashion, and the best part is, that style totally works off the court too."

He adds, "People are matching their accessories to their racquets, twinning with their playing partners, and showing up with bright wristbands, cool caps, even customised paddle bags. It’s such a fun way to add a little colour and personality to your game. For women especially, skorts, dresses, and colourful co-ord sets have seamlessly become a part of the game.”

Making A Statement

The outfits for pickleball pack a sporty chic vibe Photograph: (Noyo)

Straddling on how the recreational game has rapidly grown into a mainstream phenomenon founder, Riddhi Chheda, Founder of NOYO, shares her take: As the pickleball craze sweeps the nation, so does the need for a wardrobe that matches your game—stylish, functional, and ready for anything. “People want to level up their aesthetic, so we created activewear that blends high-performance fabrics with a sleek, urban aesthetic.” The idea is to stand out and divulges what’s doing well on court and off it. “The Pickle Baller Signature T-Shirt takes away drab athletic wear, a practical pickleball bag that will help players be more organised with their gear, a customisable racket that will serve your looks and your performance and pickleball caps.”





DID YOU KNOW?

More then 100 paddle brands have come up in India to date



Khadi, Stretchy And Fluid: What Lies Beneath

The fabrics are meant to be breathable and allow fluidity of movement Photograph: (Terra Luna)

Just as it is in any sport, what clothes are made of, plays a role in breathability and performance. Says Stuti Dhanuka, Founder of Terra Luna, “The best materials for pickleball pickleball wear would either be the technical quick dry kind of sporting apparel or super breathable cotton-based fabrics. Another factor which is very important is that the garments should be lightweight, so as to allow maximum freedom of movement. Khadi, for example, is the most breathable and lightweight of all fabrics. Which is why, our entire new collection is inspired by pickleball while using khadi.”

If you’re wondering what the popular silhouettes or cuts are, that balance functionality with a stylish edge, she gives the low down. “Well, it’s apt to have silhouettes that marry style, practicality, and comfort. Short sleeve boxy tees, which are roomy and slightly cropped can be worn on and off the court, plus fashion-forward athleisure cuts for short which are sporty and stylish enough to allow movement and comfort both.”

Photograph: (Instagram/@anmolbhatia_)

She adds, “Pickleball apparel should prioritise fluidity of movement, with lightweight, breathable, and stretchy fabrics being key. To be able to run around freely and jump and dive all over, clothes need to be cut to suit and facilitate these movements using appropriate fabrics.” Yes, colours and design trends matter, too. “This season, matching sets are still very popular. Varsity colours and concepts are again very trending and suited to pickleball clothing,” is Dhanuka’s advice.



