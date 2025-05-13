Call Us Lazy If You Want, But Taurus Celebs Are The G.O.A.T.S. When It Comes To Style

As a self-respecting member of the Taurean brigade, despite being called out on my slothful tendencies (not defying them though)—I maintain the very fact that we are the show uppers. Albeit a little late, probably wrapped up in a Burberry scarf and the cracker dirt we stuffed our faces with hurriedly, just before reaching.

In terms of our armour aka our wardrobe, we like for it to showcase these idiosyncrasies. Comfort, check. Opulence, double check. Authenticity, triple check. From Cher to Megan Fox and Dev Patel, here's a roundup of our favourite Taurean celebrities knocking it out off the park on the red carpet and otherwise, in terms of dressing. Some underrated, some aptly rated. None overrated.

Cher

Need I elaborate further? The musician-performer is credited with spearheading the stage-style movement–from ornate Bob Mackie creations dripping in extravagance to stamping the catsuit as the hottest thing one could wear at a music-related event (it rings true even now), she’s the OG.

The Rock

He gets it. The non-chalance is admirable, because he still serves. It’s the aura, perhaps. And his black-turtle neck look has gone down in history as one of the most easy-to-replicate Halloween looks of all-time.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel is a true-blooded Taurean–so much so that she reclaimed the ‘they’re always looking for a blanket’ stereotype by launching her very own knitwear label melding both high-fashion and a humble regard of aesthetic comfort. As a Taurean, I so so approve of this.

Dev Patel

Delighted to share my zodiac sign with this hunk–Patel’s affinity for well-tailored opulence stands knows. The Indian-origin actor isn’t the most experimental out of the lot–and neither are we pushing forth a manicured agenda. It’s the innate appreciation for the finer details–the cuts and quality that makes him shine on this list.

Megan Fox

Transformers this, Transformers that. You know the real transformation–Fox’s chameleon-like sartorial persona. From her sultry soft-girl goth glam in the 2000s to her vampirical grunge era now, in her late 30s, Hollywood’s hot girl is the Taurus sign’s favourite export to showbiz.

Travis Scott

The FEIN hitmaker’s tryst with hip-hop fashion isn’t undercover. Akin to A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams’ trajectory in the industry–two musicians turned Creative Directors, Scott can very much helm a brand at this point. He’s anyways walking runways (all eyes on you Vetements), so an appointment behind-the-scenes may very much be in the works.

Sabrina Carpenter

Stop with the Green M&M memes you guys. The Espresso singer has single-handedly resuscitated the boudoir old-Hollywood glam arm of the music industry–all whilst pandering to the female gaze. Strictly. From the encrusted corsets to hosiery straight from Monroe’s wardrobe, she’s been killing it, of late.

Audrey Hepburn

Easily the epitome of elegance and demure fashion over the past few decades, Audrey Hepburn has quite literally set the standard in the silhouette department. Beauty has learnt a lot too–enter the iconic micro bangs. Phoebe Dynevor, you have someone to thank, here. From making Tiffany & Co. ‘Tiffany & Co.’ to revolutionise the way masses saw femininity back in the 60s, Hepburn is the fairy-godmother of all us Taureans.

Donatella Versace

Ah Donatella, Ti amo. From defining Versace's blueprint after Gianni’s passing to lending her personal taste (which is impeccable) by the way, Donatella’s maximalist tendencies shed light on the indulgent side of the comfort-loving sign. There will be some brash logo showoff and then some more. And funnily, she makes it work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

My birthday twin, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has this ‘girl-next-door’ vibe on the surface, but the deeper you delve, you’ll find that she harbours these eccentricities away from the norm–that trickle down effortlessly into her sense of style. Her sartorial choices have a mind of their own, propelling her as an independent creative with a headstrong vision. Love!

