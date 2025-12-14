subscribe
Fashion

Why Celeb Couples Are Suddenly Obsessed With High-Voltage Colors

Consider this the official memo: stars are shelving neutrals and stepping into the light, literally.

| Rasikka Deorey
Hollywood celebs color (1)

Believe it or not, Hollywood is getting a full-blown dose of colour as its A-listers finally step out of their cosy, monochrome dens. Normally, winter has them sinking into their usual moody palettes, but this season? They’ve tossed the gloom aside and gone straight for bright hues. And honestly, aren’t we living for these fits?

GettyImages-2180907730 (1)
Getty Images

A touch of colour would’ve been cute, sure, but they didn’t stop there. They went loud, they went bright, and if they were fishing for attention… well, mission accomplished.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: Neon Power Couple Perfection

At the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme in December 2025, the couple stepped out in a punchy, head-turning orange moment. And sure, we could say it drove us bananas, but honestly, it had us going full citrus. Kylie twinning with Timothée felt like the sweetest show of support, a quiet little nod that they’re very much a united front.

d8f8570d-98cf-4f26-b829-c3c833597ad4
Getty Images

And that vibrant shade? A direct reference to the colour of the ping-pong balls in the film, turning their coordinated look into a statement that was stylish, symbolic, and impossible to miss.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Rock Indian Wear Coordination

We love our Jiju, and honestly, Nick never misses a moment to prove why. Every year he’s spotted in a fresh Indian look alongside Priyanka, and each time he leaves us a little more smitten. This Diwali in NYC, the duo showed up in matching festive sets, serving vibe, colour, and cultural love in equal measure.

NickPriyankaLead-168e38d3fd8c4972b63fcdc5443fecf2
Getty Images

 

It’s such a thoughtful nod to Priyanka’s heritage, and the two looked absolutely radiant. Priyanka’s Indo-western moment, especially, hit the sweet spot for a New York celebration, traditional at heart, but city-chic in spirit.

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber: Grunge Meets Glam in Matching Outfits

The easiest way to channel Hollywood’s couple-twinning energy? Start simple: match your colours. And since we’re talking loud looks, think bright, unapologetic shades that make you hard to miss.

couples2108_GettyImages-1436969569
Getty Images

 

Another route: coordinate your fabrics and textures. Leather together, denim together, or even a bold print moment, it instantly creates visual chemistry.

couples2108_GettyImages-104536112
Getty Images

 

And finally: align your aesthetics. This could mean similar accessories, parallel silhouettes, or a shared vibe that ties your outfits together without looking overly planned.

GettyImages-2192554780
Getty Images

