Cerebral Chic Is Having A Moment!

Scholar chic is currently eclipsing our IG feeds and designer racks. Think geek eyewear, tweedy cardigans worn with a matching tweed skirt, loosened neckties and a pair of sensible Mary Jane shoes. Designers have reinterpreted cerebral sexiness in their preppy and polished offerings grounding them with intellectual flair. She could be a poetess, a gallerist or an academic but her approach to style remains studious yet clever.

Advertisment

The cerebral glam craze kick-started last year when Michelle Obama suited up in Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel collection's opening look for her ‘The Look’ book tour. She wore a cropped jacket with gold buttons, paired with a checked wool pantsuit - effortless, elegant and fuss-free. Recently fashion's coolest 'it' boy Jacob Elordi embraced the same blazer look with elan. Looks like men too have fallen for this literary allure which has fashion set firmly in its grip.

Designer Tory Burch has been the epitome of librarian charm by always proposing a closet which nods in favour of practical dressing with unexpected details. Her Fall Winter 26-27 collection was informed by Bunny Mellon, the iconic horticulturist, landscape designer and philanthropist. The designer honoured what makes archetypes last while exploring technique and proportion. There were cardigans gilded in badla embroidery, hand-done by Indian artisans; plush corduroys inspired by her father’s in apricot and saffron; Shetland wool sweaters brushed and washed to airy softness; drop-waist dresses undone at the seams. Also worth mentioning is Chanel's Métiers d'Art collection where each model was a New York archetype: Blazy described a “journalist from the ’70s” and an “’80s businesswoman who’s going to rule the world.” Celine's collection too was nodding in favour of Ivy League aesthetic brimming with the classic navy blazer and silk scarves.

Credits: Chanel Sprint-Summer 2026

As we begin to plan our spring closet, it's worth considering pencil skirts, structured blazers, cardigans and crisp button-downs. Ladylike dressing styled with a twist seems to be the prevailing mood of late. Recently FKA Twigs showed up on the 2026 Grammys red carpet carrying a single anthurium alongside a book representative of her new album. Our very own B-Town bibliophile Sonam Kapoor recently entered into an online book club chat with author Kiran Desai wearing a varsity bomber, a Khaite dress and boots. She finished off the look with a pair of face-framing eyewear and her hair tied into a bun. Scholarly with a sliver of sass!

Advertisment

After cycles of maximalism, in these uncertain times, fashion has returned to restraint, and this wave of intellectually charged dressing reflects this mindset beautifully. Rooted in timelessness rather than trends, it expresses subtle luxury, personal identity, and quiet confidence.

Designer Shruti Sancheti observes that it is not about appearing intellectual, but about allowing personality to lead while clothes become the supporting narrative. "In a time when sustainability is increasingly important, investing in versatile pieces that transcend seasons feels both relevant and responsible," she quips.

Credits: Shruti Sancheti

Designer Shweta Kapur of label 431-88 seconds that. "Every few seasons, you’re drawn to clothes that feel calmer. A really good shirt. A skirt with the right length. Layers that feel natural, not constructed. It’s less about a theme and more about how the clothes sit on you. That slightly academic mood works because it just feels sorted. It’s not trying to prove anything. There’s something very cool about clothes that don’t demand attention - they just fit into your life and feel right. And that kind of dressing never really goes away, it just comes back when everyone’s ready for it again," she notes.

Credits: Pedro Blazer Dress by 431-88

The designer suggests investing in a great shirt, trousers that fit properly, a midi that hits at the right spot. "Maybe a knit layered in without fuss. Keep the colours easy. Let the shape do its thing. And don’t make it a whole performance. If it feels like you’re dressing up as someone, it won’t work. It should still feel like you - just a little more put together," she adds.

To embrace cerebral chic, begin with a neutral palette, refined silhouettes, and thoughtful restraint. In India, we are fortunate to inherit an extraordinary textile legacy and choosing such pieces naturally lifts a wardrobe beyond passing fads and trends. Shruti points out, "Ultimately, fashion should whisper, not scream. The look must remain secondary; true cerebral style lets the wearer stand out with assurance, depth, and effortless authority."

Also Read:

Geek chic by Moschino, Torrid