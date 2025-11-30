subscribe
Fashion

Holiday Dressing, Deconstructed: Colour Pairings That Go Beyond Red, Silver and Gold

'Tis the season to dress different.

| Taronish Batty
We’ve all lived through enough Decembers to know the drill: every wedding, Christmas party and New Year’s gathering ends up in the same visual loop — silver sequins, gold glitter, a dependable red gown. After a while, the whole season starts to blur into one long, shimmering déjà vu.

This year, consider stepping off the carousel. Think unexpected duos with intention. Combinations that feel modern, directional and just different enough to reset your holiday wardrobe without losing the joy of dressing up. 

Apple Green and Orange

Instagram / @rewrecks

The mix of acidic green and warm orange brings tension and balance. Light against earthy — making the palette feel unexpectedly modern.

Lavender and Muted Camel Brown

Instagram / @squishenberry

Lavender being cool toned, softens Brown's warmth, creating a grounded yet airy palette that reads calm and quietly contemporary.

Cerulean Blue and Deep Cerise

Instagram / @rewrecks

The refined cool of cerulean against cerise's saturated depth created a striking, couture-leaning contrast with a modern finish.

Ecru and Plum

Instagram / @squishenberry

The softened neutrality of ecru lets plum's richness take center stage, creating a palette with a sculpted sophistication.

Pear green and Charcoal Grey

Instagram / @rewrecks

Grey and green create a sleek, almost architectural contrast that reads sharp.

Teal Blue and Chocolate brown

Instagram / @squishenberry

Teal's cool saturation adds dimension to chocolate's warmth, resulting in a rich palette with a quietly luxurious feel.

Steel Blue and Soft Ochre Yellow

Instagram / @squishenberry

The muted blue offsets ochre's warmth, creating a balanced palette with a subtly refined edge.

