ELLE’s Holiday Party Outfit Guide: 14 Complete Looks For Every Dress Code

With the holiday season come countless opportunities to earn the title of the best-dressed guest. To help you nail every occasion, we’ve put together 14 chic holiday party outfits so you don’t have to.
Whether you’re headed to a not-so-ugly sweater party in the office, a cosy family gathering, or a formal New Year’s Eve party, you’ll find something here that suits the dress code. Plus, our festive looks tap into broader current trends, so you’ll be able to rewear pieces throughout the coming months.
A Lively LBD
Give your signature LBD a festive twist with fur trim and sparkly accessories. Staud’s Kendall Jenner-approved Moon Bag makes a reliable plus-one to any party.
Miss Circle Wenona Faux-Fur Trim Blazer Dress
Hue Sheer Control Top Tights
Badgley Mischka Cher Pump
Staud Mini Moon Bag
Swarovski Matrix Collar Necklace
Unexpected Use Of Color
Not sure of the dress code? Prove your fashion prowess by nailing the red tights trend. The styling hack works for a wide variety of settings when paired with a silky black slip.
Skims Cami Satin Minidress
Calzedonia Soft Comfort 50 Denier Tights
Versace Medusa Bow Slingback Pump
Aligne Daphne Borg Coat
Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch
A Not-So-Ugly Christmas Sweater
ELLE editors are wholeheartedly embracing the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic that’s going viral this holiday season. Years down the line, that graphic pullover you grabbed for an ugly sweater party will be a valuable vintage gem.
Sanctuary Fairisle Crew Neck Sweater
Banana Republic The Everyday Shirt
Boss Ebibi Sequin Pencil Skirt
Freja Mini Chrystie Bag
Margaux The Jane Heel
Modern Velvet
Sau Lee's corseted gown gives a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, yet feels distinctly modern. Steal a page from Taylor Swift’s style playbook by pairing your party dress with Melinda Maria’s expensive-looking jewels.
Sau Lee Vesper Velvet Gown
Melinda Maria Not Your Basic Tennis Necklace
Melinda Maria Not Your Basic Stud Earrings
Kurt Geiger London Small Party Shoulder Bag
Marc Fisher LTD Alonde Heeled Sandal
Smart Tailoring
Stand out from the sea of cocktail dresses with a sharply tailored pant suit. Alice + Olivia’s emerald-coloured three-piece is one you’ll be excited to pull out again for a future event.
Alice + Olivia Silas Satin Blazer
Alice + Olivia Nessi Satin Trousers
Alice + Olivia Claudia Lace & Satin Camisole
Madewell The Sculpted Metal Wristlet
Tory Burch Double T Buckle Pointed Toe Pump
Conversation-Starting Accessories
A minimalist red dress makes a nice backdrop for sculptural Alexis Bittar earrings, Jacquemus bags, and other statement accessories. A dramatic faux fur coat leans into the more-is-more look and assures you stay warm no matter where the night takes you.
Solace London Lang Crêpe Maxi Dress
Alexis Bittar Dream Rain Linear Drop Earrings
Cult Gaia Nano Azariah Bag
Coach Metallic Kitten Heel Sandal
Apparis Sylke Pluche Coat
Winter White
An icy white gown makes a chic pick for a formal affair, especially when paired with a shaggy coat, silver accessories, and red-bottomed Christian Louboutins.
Meshki Michelle Maxi Dress
Dries Van Noten Ribbon Earrings
Cinq à Sept Geraldine Faux Fur Coat
Mansur Gavriel Rhea Metal Handle Bag
Christian Louboutin Miss Z Slimimule
A Casual Affair
Even a casual Secret Santa exchange can set the stage for a chic holiday party look. Contrast a festive graphic sweatshirt with sleek (and secretly comfortable) silk trousers and dramatically draped pearl accessories.
Suzie Kondi Anytime Cotton-Blend Velour Sweatshirt
LilySilk Straight-Leg Silk Satin Pants
Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats
Acler Pearl Birch Bag
Simone Rocha Bow Pearl Drip Earrings
Big Coat Energy
A New Year’s Eve party is the ideal excuse to treat yourself to that animal print coat you’ve been eyeing all season. A fitted LBD, sheer black tights, and pointed-toe black pumps make a foolproof pairing for any fête.
SIMONMILLER Jones Faux Fur Wrap Coat
Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Turtleneck Mini Dress
Wolford Satin Touch 20 Denier Tights
Prada Modellerie Slingback Pump
Jenny Bird Gemma Hoop Earrings
Mixed Metallics
Pay homage to Burl Ives’s “Silver and Gold” with elegantly mixed metallics. Use the opportunity to show off heirloom pieces and recently unwrapped jewelry gifts.
Rotate Birger Christensen Sequined Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Gucci Lady Horsebit 75MM Sandals
Alexis Bittar The Petite Scissor Clutch
Ana Luisa Double Hoop Earrings
David Yurman Crossover Seven Row Diamond Ring
Peppermint Mocha
This season’s trendy mocha and chocolate brown palette makes the perfect choice for those who aren’t looking for a traditional red-and-green look. Suede and sequins add decadence to the sophisticated neutral—as does a candy-colored Prada Wander bag worth treating yourself to as an early gift.
Cara Cara Maisy Sequin Midi Dress
Reformation Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt
Miu Miu Small Wander Bag
Mango Mica Slingback Pump
Heaven Mayhem Edith Earrings
Elevated Kitsch
BaubleBar’s holiday light-inspired lariat isn’t your usual novelty Christmas jewelry. Paired with a chic blazer dress and tasteful gemstone studs, it’ll become the talking point of your annual office party.
A.L.C. Juliet Pleated Blazer Dress
BaubleBar Glow With It Lariat Necklace
Mejuri Gemstone Mini Studs
Stuart Weitzman Stuart Power 85 Pump
Vivienne Westwood Dorothy Embroidered Satin Clutch
Cranberry and Crimson
Burgundy and bright cherry red feel particularly festive with velvet, beaded fringe, croc embossing, and other interesting textures. You can remix each piece throughout the holiday season with neutrals like camel and chocolate brown.
Dôen Cosette Pointelle Cardigan
J.Crew Velvet Stella Pant
Madewell The Alonzo Coat
MICHAEL Michael Kors Electra Croc-Embossed Pump
Reformation Valentina Mini Beaded Bag
Retro Plaid
A festive plaid dress will always be a showstopper. Why not lean into holiday tradition even further with a black velvet bow?
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Satin Dress
Vince Drape Sweater Coat
Jennifer Behr Aida Velvet Bow Barrette
Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggies
Veronica Beard Tobin Heeled Sandal