ELLE’s Holiday Party Outfit Guide: 14 Complete Looks For Every Dress Code

With the holiday season come countless opportunities to earn the title of the best-dressed guest. To help you nail every occasion, we’ve put together 14 chic holiday party outfits so you don’t have to.

Whether you’re headed to a not-so-ugly sweater party in the office, a cosy family gathering, or a formal New Year’s Eve party, you’ll find something here that suits the dress code. Plus, our festive looks tap into broader current trends, so you’ll be able to rewear pieces throughout the coming months.

A Lively LBD

Give your signature LBD a festive twist with fur trim and sparkly accessories. Staud’s Kendall Jenner-approved Moon Bag makes a reliable plus-one to any party.

Miss Circle Wenona Faux-Fur Trim Blazer Dress

Hue Sheer Control Top Tights

Badgley Mischka Cher Pump

Staud Mini Moon Bag

Swarovski Matrix Collar Necklace

Unexpected Use Of Color

Not sure of the dress code? Prove your fashion prowess by nailing the red tights trend. The styling hack works for a wide variety of settings when paired with a silky black slip.

Skims Cami Satin Minidress

Calzedonia Soft Comfort 50 Denier Tights

Versace Medusa Bow Slingback Pump

Aligne Daphne Borg Coat

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch

A Not-So-Ugly Christmas Sweater

ELLE editors are wholeheartedly embracing the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic that’s going viral this holiday season. Years down the line, that graphic pullover you grabbed for an ugly sweater party will be a valuable vintage gem.

Sanctuary Fairisle Crew Neck Sweater

Banana Republic The Everyday Shirt

Boss Ebibi Sequin Pencil Skirt

Freja Mini Chrystie Bag

Margaux The Jane Heel

Modern Velvet

Sau Lee's corseted gown gives a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, yet feels distinctly modern. Steal a page from Taylor Swift’s style playbook by pairing your party dress with Melinda Maria’s expensive-looking jewels.

Sau Lee Vesper Velvet Gown

Melinda Maria Not Your Basic Tennis Necklace

Melinda Maria Not Your Basic Stud Earrings

Kurt Geiger London Small Party Shoulder Bag

Marc Fisher LTD Alonde Heeled Sandal

Smart Tailoring

Stand out from the sea of cocktail dresses with a sharply tailored pant suit. Alice + Olivia’s emerald-coloured three-piece is one you’ll be excited to pull out again for a future event.

Alice + Olivia Silas Satin Blazer

Alice + Olivia Nessi Satin Trousers

Alice + Olivia Claudia Lace & Satin Camisole

Madewell The Sculpted Metal Wristlet

Tory Burch Double T Buckle Pointed Toe Pump

Conversation-Starting Accessories

A minimalist red dress makes a nice backdrop for sculptural Alexis Bittar earrings, Jacquemus bags, and other statement accessories. A dramatic faux fur coat leans into the more-is-more look and assures you stay warm no matter where the night takes you.

Solace London Lang Crêpe Maxi Dress

Alexis Bittar Dream Rain Linear Drop Earrings

Cult Gaia Nano Azariah Bag

Coach Metallic Kitten Heel Sandal

Apparis Sylke Pluche Coat

Winter White

An icy white gown makes a chic pick for a formal affair, especially when paired with a shaggy coat, silver accessories, and red-bottomed Christian Louboutins.

Meshki Michelle Maxi Dress

Dries Van Noten Ribbon Earrings

Cinq à Sept Geraldine Faux Fur Coat

Mansur Gavriel Rhea Metal Handle Bag

Christian Louboutin Miss Z Slimimule

A Casual Affair

Even a casual Secret Santa exchange can set the stage for a chic holiday party look. Contrast a festive graphic sweatshirt with sleek (and secretly comfortable) silk trousers and dramatically draped pearl accessories.

Suzie Kondi Anytime Cotton-Blend Velour Sweatshirt

LilySilk Straight-Leg Silk Satin Pants

Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats

Acler Pearl Birch Bag

Simone Rocha Bow Pearl Drip Earrings

Big Coat Energy

A New Year’s Eve party is the ideal excuse to treat yourself to that animal print coat you’ve been eyeing all season. A fitted LBD, sheer black tights, and pointed-toe black pumps make a foolproof pairing for any fête.

SIMONMILLER Jones Faux Fur Wrap Coat

Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Turtleneck Mini Dress

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Denier Tights

Prada Modellerie Slingback Pump

Jenny Bird Gemma Hoop Earrings

Mixed Metallics

Pay homage to Burl Ives’s “Silver and Gold” with elegantly mixed metallics. Use the opportunity to show off heirloom pieces and recently unwrapped jewelry gifts.

Rotate Birger Christensen Sequined Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Gucci Lady Horsebit 75MM Sandals

Alexis Bittar The Petite Scissor Clutch

Ana Luisa Double Hoop Earrings

David Yurman Crossover Seven Row Diamond Ring

Peppermint Mocha

This season’s trendy mocha and chocolate brown palette makes the perfect choice for those who aren’t looking for a traditional red-and-green look. Suede and sequins add decadence to the sophisticated neutral—as does a candy-colored Prada Wander bag worth treating yourself to as an early gift.

Cara Cara Maisy Sequin Midi Dress

Reformation Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt

Miu Miu Small Wander Bag

Mango Mica Slingback Pump

Heaven Mayhem Edith Earrings

Elevated Kitsch

BaubleBar’s holiday light-inspired lariat isn’t your usual novelty Christmas jewelry. Paired with a chic blazer dress and tasteful gemstone studs, it’ll become the talking point of your annual office party.

A.L.C. Juliet Pleated Blazer Dress

BaubleBar Glow With It Lariat Necklace

Mejuri Gemstone Mini Studs

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Power 85 Pump

Vivienne Westwood Dorothy Embroidered Satin Clutch

Cranberry and Crimson

Burgundy and bright cherry red feel particularly festive with velvet, beaded fringe, croc embossing, and other interesting textures. You can remix each piece throughout the holiday season with neutrals like camel and chocolate brown.

Dôen Cosette Pointelle Cardigan

J.Crew Velvet Stella Pant

Madewell The Alonzo Coat

MICHAEL Michael Kors Electra Croc-Embossed Pump

Reformation Valentina Mini Beaded Bag

Retro Plaid

A festive plaid dress will always be a showstopper. Why not lean into holiday tradition even further with a black velvet bow?

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Satin Dress

Vince Drape Sweater Coat

Jennifer Behr Aida Velvet Bow Barrette

Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggies

Veronica Beard Tobin Heeled Sandal

Read the original article on ELLE USA.