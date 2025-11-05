subscribe
Advertisment
Fashion

ELLE’s Holiday Party Outfit Guide: 14 Complete Looks For Every Dress Code

‘Tis the season to be the best-dressed guest.

| Team ELLE USA
Banner (4)
Photograph: (Getty Images)

With the holiday season come countless opportunities to earn the title of the best-dressed guest. To help you nail every occasion, we’ve put together 14 chic holiday party outfits so you don’t have to.

Whether you’re headed to a not-so-ugly sweater party in the office, a cosy family gathering, or a formal New Year’s Eve party, you’ll find something here that suits the dress code. Plus, our festive looks tap into broader current trends, so you’ll be able to rewear pieces throughout the coming months.

 A Lively LBD

Give your signature LBD a festive twist with fur trim and sparkly accessories. Staud’s Kendall Jenner-approved Moon Bag makes a reliable plus-one to any party.

1762192658-imgi-2-1-230aff6c-373f-425c-a72b-31a8b328d697-6908e95590492

Miss Circle Wenona Faux-Fur Trim Blazer Dress

1762193489-51BJqTdfp7L

Hue Sheer Control Top Tights

1762193220-5-x-4-2025-11-03t130543-334-6908ef354a3c1

Badgley Mischka Cher Pump

1762194266-staud-moon-mini-6908f3421e189

Staud Mini Moon Bag

1762192978-5-x-4-2025-11-03t130053-551-6908ede77506b

Swarovski Matrix Collar Necklace

 Unexpected Use Of Color

Not sure of the dress code? Prove your fashion prowess by nailing the red tights trend. The styling hack works for a wide variety of settings when paired with a silky black slip.

1761944176-5-x-4-2025-10-31t165557-387-690522603bf79

Skims Cami Satin Minidress

1761597035-51dIFpoKt1L

Calzedonia Soft Comfort 50 Denier Tights

1761944365-5-x-4-2025-10-31t165852-779-6905230fca6e7

Versace Medusa Bow Slingback Pump

1761920091-aligne-shearling-6904c3f7017c2

Aligne Daphne Borg Coat

1761944735-imgi-180-80d23cb0-7383-4368-8958-dcf358cf7a99-6905248a70e04

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch

A Not-So-Ugly Christmas Sweater

ELLE editors are wholeheartedly embracing the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic that’s going viral this holiday season. Years down the line, that graphic pullover you grabbed for an ugly sweater party will be a valuable vintage gem.

uj

Sanctuary Fairisle Crew Neck Sweater

1761663043-br-shir-6900d81a93404

Banana Republic The Everyday Shirt

1761599235-5-x-4-2025-10-27t170649-540-68ffdeed492c2

Boss Ebibi Sequin Pencil Skirt

1757686031-1cc8a8bc-f90c-4e47-aee1-1a18ab168b09

Freja Mini Chrystie Bag

1762190597-imgi-174-2802febe-6982-45a7-ba5d-031406a59256-6908e4cfc98ae

Margaux The Jane Heel

Modern Velvet

Sau Lee's corseted gown gives a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, yet feels distinctly modern. Steal a page from Taylor Swift’s style playbook by pairing your party dress with Melinda Maria’s expensive-looking jewels.

1761762780-45642dc0-65d6-47e6-9823-f2a8748e3931

Sau Lee Vesper Velvet Gown

1762204687-imgi-181-3ca216cd-b83f-4213-aad1-f833c3f01327-69091bfe0b874

Melinda Maria Not Your Basic Tennis Necklace

Not Your Basic Stud Earrings

Melinda Maria Not Your Basic Stud Earrings

1762204439-fecfd1cc-6709-43bd-a587-eb46bd026cee

Kurt Geiger London Small Party Shoulder Bag

1762204148-imgi-191-3887d19c-02ab-4f72-aade-580e8da5e6d8-69091946c6c30

Marc Fisher LTD Alonde Heeled Sandal

Smart Tailoring

Stand out from the sea of cocktail dresses with a sharply tailored pant suit. Alice + Olivia’s emerald-coloured three-piece is one you’ll be excited to pull out again for a future event.

1761920922-5-x-4-2025-10-31t102813-658-6904c7825859c

Alice + Olivia Silas Satin Blazer

1761920796-5-x-4-2025-10-31t102518-440-6904c70b73b3b

Alice + Olivia Nessi Satin Trousers

1761921068-5-x-4-2025-10-31t103037-510-6904c811a3dca

Alice + Olivia Claudia Lace & Satin Camisole

1761921456-5-x-4-2025-10-31t103710-566-6904c99a70ece

Madewell The Sculpted Metal Wristlet

1761921603-1761599820-imgi-274-a1c1b0f5-02af-4061-9299-4ea14c346975-68ffe1266b874

Tory Burch Double T Buckle Pointed Toe Pump

Conversation-Starting Accessories

A minimalist red dress makes a nice backdrop for sculptural Alexis Bittar earringsJacquemus bags, and other statement accessories. A dramatic faux fur coat leans into the more-is-more look and assures you stay warm no matter where the night takes you.

1761765512-solace-dress-69026872135cc

Solace London Lang Crêpe Maxi Dress

1761766418-5-x-4-2025-10-29t153319-026-69026c0406d79

Alexis Bittar Dream Rain Linear Drop Earrings

1761767631-imgi-177-baf3d96e-7bb9-4315-ba8c-5fc1caca1640-690270be9347e

Cult Gaia Nano Azariah Bag

1761768835-imgi-1-15069646-fpx-69027428e5cc2

Coach Metallic Kitten Heel Sandal

1761768917-5-x-4-2025-10-29t161332-581-690275c3b8726

Apparis Sylke Pluche Coat

Winter White

An icy white gown makes a chic pick for a formal affair, especially when paired with a shaggy coat, silver accessories, and red-bottomed Christian Louboutins.

1761601786-5-x-4-2025-10-27t174519-545-68ffe7f699538

Meshki Michelle Maxi Dress

1761601905-5-x-4-2025-10-27t175122-390-68ffe9609b293

Dries Van Noten Ribbon Earrings

1761602122-imgi-194-66b43800-efd8-4d16-8aea-fbdb898c9b92-68ffe9b4ce2bc

Cinq à Sept Geraldine Faux Fur Coat

1761602380-imgi-230-8ffd6031-0c4c-4fb4-a366-2b505de06382-68ffeb3bf1cb2

Mansur Gavriel Rhea Metal Handle Bag

1761663269-5-x-4-2025-10-28t105355-822-6900d909753af

Christian Louboutin Miss Z Slimimule

A Casual Affair

Even a casual Secret Santa exchange can set the stage for a chic holiday party look. Contrast a festive graphic sweatshirt with sleek (and secretly comfortable) silk trousers and dramatically draped pearl accessories.

1762299590-w2000-q60-28-removebg-preview-690a8e9639760

Suzie Kondi Anytime Cotton-Blend Velour Sweatshirt

1762198557-silk-pants-690903d0527c4

LilySilk Straight-Leg Silk Satin Pants

1762199738-imgi-368-b8f6a0a4-99d7-4847-acf5-2b2418006420-6909089958780 (1)

Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats

1762200283-5-x-4-2025-11-03t150150-393-69090a31a3285 (1)

Acler Pearl Birch Bag

1762200333-0722d120-7947-4a7b-b539-d7dd83fe0bb4 (1)

Simone Rocha Bow Pearl Drip Earrings

Big Coat Energy

A New Year’s Eve party is the ideal excuse to treat yourself to that animal print coat you’ve been eyeing all season. A fitted LBD, sheer black tights, and pointed-toe black pumps make a foolproof pairing for any fête.

1761665492-sm-fur-coat-6900e11cadbd3

SIMONMILLER Jones Faux Fur Wrap Coat

1761665539-nk-turtleneck-dress-6900e1ef0eb64

Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Turtleneck Mini Dress

1761666124-61ZOSMmsntL

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Denier Tights

1761666728-imgi-266-155d73b9-c799-4569-bc8f-e7ae29332daf-6900e683584d8

Prada Modellerie Slingback Pump

1751999345-51EsRn5rNZL

Jenny Bird Gemma Hoop Earrings

Mixed Metallics

Pay homage to Burl Ives’s “Silver and Gold” with elegantly mixed metallics. Use the opportunity to show off heirloom pieces and recently unwrapped jewelry gifts.

1761768140-rotate-gold-dres-690272b5ae345

Rotate Birger Christensen Sequined Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

1761928169-5-x-4-2025-10-31t122911-453-6904e3da364fb

Gucci Lady Horsebit 75MM Sandals

1761928545-imgi-182-b3337235-f90c-4ccd-866a-f8b6bddef053-6904e54b3c6dd

Alexis Bittar The Petite Scissor Clutch

1761928605-51vGdJOYi1L

Ana Luisa Double Hoop Earrings

1761929106-0400021994654_DIAMOND

David Yurman Crossover Seven Row Diamond Ring

Peppermint Mocha

This season’s trendy mocha and chocolate brown palette makes the perfect choice for those who aren’t looking for a traditional red-and-green look. Suede and sequins add decadence to the sophisticated neutral—as does a candy-colored Prada Wander bag worth treating yourself to as an early gift.

1762187959-5-x-4-2025-11-03t113853-337-6908daa256478

Cara Cara Maisy Sequin Midi Dress

1762205596-imgi-184-ee5b35da-8619-4faa-b7c6-dd00bce12d9f-69091f8273fa1

Reformation Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt

1762206224-5-x-4-2025-11-03t164006-380-690921fce8e40

Miu Miu Small Wander Bag

1762188378-imgi-287-ccded0be-df2a-4690-b135-9ee863aabce5-6908dc3b2bed6

Mango Mica Slingback Pump

1762189808-PDP_23

Heaven Mayhem Edith Earrings

Elevated Kitsch

BaubleBar’s holiday light-inspired lariat isn’t your usual novelty Christmas jewelry. Paired with a chic blazer dress and tasteful gemstone studs, it’ll become the talking point of your annual office party.

1762201629-5-x-4-2025-11-03t152647-418-6909100a5327a

A.L.C. Juliet Pleated Blazer Dress

1762201339-5-x-4-2025-11-03t151311-423-69090e9f744f3

BaubleBar Glow With It Lariat Necklace

1762201428-emerald-studs-mejuri-69090f3916d76

Mejuri Gemstone Mini Studs

1762202344-1762196172-imgi-206-027c42d6-ebaf-4f53-9277-109e5c5dea4c-6908faaaa92b2

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Power 85 Pump

1762202395-viv-clutch-690912fa77766

Vivienne Westwood Dorothy Embroidered Satin Clutch

Cranberry and Crimson

Burgundy and bright cherry red feel particularly festive with velvet, beaded fringe, croc embossing, and other interesting textures. You can remix each piece throughout the holiday season with neutrals like camel and chocolate brown.

1762194711-5-x-4-2025-11-03t133118-297-6908f4fbecab6

Dôen Cosette Pointelle Cardigan

1762194834-jcrew-velvet-6908f57def4f4

J.Crew Velvet Stella Pant

1762196617-madewell-velvet-6908fc7399d42

Madewell The Alonzo Coat

1762202786-5-x-4-2025-11-03t154400-401-6909143311776

MICHAEL Michael Kors Electra Croc-Embossed Pump

1762195807-ref-red-bag-6908f938da727

Reformation Valentina Mini Beaded Bag

Retro Plaid

A festive plaid dress will always be a showstopper. Why not lean into holiday tradition even further with a black velvet bow?

1762210525-5-x-4-2025-11-03t175416-316-6909329bb54fb

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Satin Dress

1762210755-5-x-4-2025-11-03t175829-233-690933981ee30

Vince Drape Sweater Coat

1762210557-282d96b2-a86f-4d2e-bc70-8f0b1798c073

Jennifer Behr Aida Velvet Bow Barrette

1762211415-5-x-4-2025-11-03t180951-263-69093648d1a91

Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggies

1762211286-imgi-283-cf24c8e1-1236-4f40-a3bb-1c2892f350fd-69093598215b6

Veronica Beard Tobin Heeled Sandal

Read the original article on ELLE USA.

Related stories