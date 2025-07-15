Rihanna And Her Two Sons Shut The Red Carpet Down

Photograph: (Getty images)

At the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Smurfs Movie’, Rihanna didn’t just walk the blue carpet—she shut it down with a family fashion moment that was equal parts heartwarming and haute. Dressed in a custom Saint Laurent creation by Anthony Vaccarello, she embodied a kind of effortless cool that only she can pull off. The gown—a dramatic, drop-waist number with a lace-trimmed bodice, voluminous satin skirt, and subtle hoop detailing—was layered under an oversized leather moto jacket, nodding to her signature fusion of glamour and edge. But the night wasn’t just about Rihanna. It was a debut of sorts for her sons, RZA and Riot, who stole the show in tiny, tailored looks straight from the Dior Men’s runway.

Photograph: (Getty images)

Yes, you read that right. Dior Men. Designed by none other than Jonathan Anderson, whose very first collection for the house made waves just weeks ago in Paris. While fashion obsessives are still dissecting that show’s cerebral codes, Rihanna had already gone one step further, commissioning custom mini versions of the collection for her boys. RZA, now three, looked dapper in a pastel pink shirt with a tie and deep green cargos, his look punctuated by a sleek silver chain. Riot, barely two, wore a double-breasted tweed jacket, crisp Bermuda shorts, and an elegant jabot-like neckpiece—toddler tailoring so sharp it could have walked the runway itself.

Photograph: (Getty images)

The whole thing was pure Rihanna: impossibly stylish, lovingly personal, and slightly cheeky. She’s always played by her own rules in fashion, and now, her kids are part of that narrative. The choice to dress them in one of the season’s most anticipated menswear collections—reshaped in miniature—wasn’t just adorable, it was editorial gold. There’s something incredibly poetic about Riot and RZA wearing next-season Dior before most adults have had the chance to process it, let alone wear it.

Photograph: (Getty images)

And while the premiere setting was whimsical, all balloons and Smurf-blue charm, the real takeaway was the quiet confidence with which this trio delivered their looks. Rihanna didn’t just serve maternity couture; she redefined what a fashion-forward family can look like on the carpet. With her third child on the way, the Fenty matriarch is clearly building a new kind of fashion legacy—one that’s wrapped in silk, stamped with logos, and always, always custom.

