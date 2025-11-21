ELLE Closet Confidential: Inside Divya Saini’s Intentional Wardrobe

There’s a certain clarity to the way Divya Saini dresses. The kind that instantly tells you her wardrobe isn’t accidental, nor is it swayed by whatever’s trending this minute. Ask her to define her fashion philosophy, and she offers one word: Intentional. It’s a clean, unflinching answer, and once you step into her closet, everything else begins to make sense.

A Style Rooted in Memory, Worn With Ease

Saini describes her personal style as “rooted in nostalgia, but expressed with ease.” Her wardrobe feels lived-in and poetic, guided by instinct rather than rules. Nothing is forced or overly constructed. Her clothes move the way stories do: comfortably, intuitively, and often with a past life stitched somewhere inside the seams.

She doesn’t shop the typical way. “I’m not a shopper,” she says. “I buy consciously; things that will live long, age well, and tell stories over time.” This method of building a wardrobe aligns with the ethos of Bodements, her pre-loved and upcycled label. The idea of reimagining what already exists begins in her personal closet and continues into her work.

The Textiles That Follow Her Home

If there is one category she consistently gravitates toward, it is textiles. She lights up when she talks about “handwoven cottons and silks with character, uneven dye, old zari.” These fabrics have soul and show the mark of human hands. They feel like memories that can be worn.

Her jewellery is the opposite of predictable. “My jewellery changes with my mood; sometimes layered, sometimes none at all. I like pieces that feel personal, not styled.” The lack of a set formula keeps her look honest and expressive.

How She Packs: Comfort, Story and a Sense of Place

Saini’s packing philosophy mirrors her dressing philosophy. “I pack by instinct. Comfort first, then story.” Each destination influences her differently. Cities shape her colours, her textures, her sense of ease. There is one constant, though. “There’s always one shawl or scarf that comes with me everywhere.” A soft anchor through shifting landscapes and long flights.

And then there are the boots. Always boots. “I have quite a collection of cowboy boots,” she laughs. They have become a signature, a quiet hint of her love for pieces that feel lived in and sturdy.

The Pieces She Loves Most

When asked about her favourite pieces, her answer surprises. “There are many, actually. My entire house and my studio are filled with these pieces. And funnily enough, there are not so many pieces of clothing that I love the most, but it’s objects.”

One of those objects is a tiny vintage wardrobe she adores. Another is a deeply personal piece: a jumpsuit made from her mother’s saree. It was one of the first sample pieces she ever created — a bold floral print reimagined into something new. It carries her family, her beginnings, and her design values in a way few other pieces can.

Her broader favourites tend to follow the same thread. She often recalls early finds from vintage stores, like the teal and purple silk bomber jacket she discovered years ago, or the cropped jacket-and-bralette set upcycled from a men’s velvet blazer she bought in Paris. Each piece has a journey, which is what draws her in.

Where Sustainability Begins: At Home

When she speaks about the role of vintage, pre-loved or sustainably sourced pieces in her life and in Bodements, her answer is simple. “It’s the foundation. Everything I wear and create comes from the idea of reimagining what already exists.”

This is not a slogan. It is who she is and how she lives.

Her closet has been built slowly and carefully. Every item has a purpose. Every textile has a past. Her jewellery mirrors her mood, and her boots carry half her adventures. The overall rhythm is thoughtful, patient and instinctive.

The Story Her Closet Tells

In a world focused on constant consumption, Saini’s wardrobe feels like a breath of fresh air. She shows that fashion can be expressive without excess and that clothing can feel new even when it comes from the past.

Her closet is a mosaic of nostalgia, instinct, comfort, craft and sentiment. At its heart is a simple truth: what you choose to wear is a story. And Divya Saini’s closet is full of them.

Also Read:

ELLE Closet Confidential: The Style Playground Of Manpreet Kaur