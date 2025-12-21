ELLE Closet Confidential: Kalyani Saha On Style That’s Lived-In, Personal And Built Over Time

Kalyani Saha has always had a strong sense of personal style. One that has never felt forced or performative, but entirely instinctive. Over the years, that intuition has matured into something more refined and age-appropriate, without losing the edge that makes her look instantly recognisable. “I’ve always been adventurous about my style which has over the years evolved into an age appropriate one, but never losing that edge,” she says — a sentiment that captures her approach perfectly.

Her wardrobe is shaped by the realities of her days. Most of her time is spent moving between the factory and the boutique, meeting clients and staying deeply hands-on with her work. “I work 6 days a week and I’m at the factory all day and I go to the boutique to meet clients daily as well. My daily look is apt for both being in my factory as well as client meetings at the boutique.”

As a result, her everyday style is chic, polished and practical, designed for her to move easily through the day without looking boring. In front of the camera, however, the approach changes. “My looks for the camera depend on the content for whatever I’m shooting for.” There’s no fixed formula, just an understanding of what the moment calls for.

Style Rules, Shoes and Some of her Favourites

Saha has never been one to follows trends blindly. “I have never followed rules nor trends in a blind way. I feel style is very personal — either you have it or you don’t. Labels do not define fashion and definitely not style.” It’s a mindset that reflects in how confidently she dresses, always on her own terms.

Footwear, for her is dictated by comfort — at least during during the day. “Sneakers are what I live in most of the year. I have a collection of sneakers which is my day footwear,” she says. Evenings, however, are a different story. “At night I definitely prefer heels over flats.”

Her beauty routine is equally straightforward and refreshingly honest. When time is limited, she sticks to what she’s always done. “Dunk my face in ice to take out puffiness and tighten the pores. Next apply a light foundation, always fill my eyebrows, a little bit of blush and lipgloss.” Quick, effective, fuss-free, its a routine built on consistency rather than excess.

Accessories matter just as much to her as the outfit itself, and she speaks about them with the kind of excitement only someone who truly loves jewellery can. “Accessories are a very major part of my look at any given point be it a statement piece or jewellery or a headgear or sunglasses.” Many of her finds are picked up while travelling, and she enjoys the freedom of mixing and matching without overthinking it. Honestly, we both share the same love for the accessories — a good statement earring can change your whole mood. “Accessories make all the difference,” she adds, and she’s absolutely right!

Some pieces go beyond style and carry deep emotional value. Her most treasure possession is her grandmother’s Colombian emerald ring — a piece she holds especially close. When it comes to dream additions, her eyes are firmly set on the future. “Anything from the latest Matthieu Blazy’s collection for Chanel, The Métiers d'art 2026,” she says without hesitation.

And if she could swap wardrobes with someone for a day, Natasha Poonawala’s tops her list for her fearless mix of vintage and couture. And in a true fashion fantasy, she would gladly inherit Isabella Blow’s legendary hat collection (and one I wouldn’t mind borrowing a piece from either).

Inside the Shoot

She shared a recent shoot with me, and it was the moment this feature truly come together in my head. Shot entirely from her personal wardrobe, her images were captured at the Jumeirah Hotel in London, with the poolside and her room serving as backdrops. “These are all my personal wardrobe which I put together,” she says. The result feels effortless, and is a small glimpse into how she actually dresses, rather than a carefully constructed, styled fantasy.

The first look features a long black tuxedo dress from Ralph Lauren’s latest FW25 collection. Sharp, elegant and timeless. Styled by the pool, its clean tailoring stands out against the airy architecture. “This look is going to be a staple in my wardrobe for time immemorial which I know Tahira (her daughter) can wear many years later as well,” she says. “It’s classic and elegant and so perfect for red carpets or a special evening.”

The beauty of this look lies in its simplicity. “I would accessorise it according to the occasion or do nothing at all as this look is perfection.” Unsurprisingly, this was the outfit that made her feel the most powerful. “The Ralph Lauren tuxedo dress is most definitely a powerful look which spells out my personality the most.”

The mood shifts with the black lace Rabanne dress, photographed in a doorway that frames the silhouette beautifully. Crafted in a mix of crepe and stretch lace, the dress looks striking yet effortless to wear. “One of the most comfortable dresses I own,” she says. “Perfect for the red carpet and just as ideal for an after-party.” She completed the look with Hanut Singh earrings that added the statement to the dress. “Hanut earrings are a staple in my wardrobe. They can be worn with Indian and western clothing and are always eye-catching and a conversation piece.” The jewellery adds warmth, colour and personality without overpowering the dress.

The third look brings in softness with a powder blue Chloé chiffon top from the brand’s FW24 campaign. The look was a conscious attempt to recreate the original campaign mood. “When I was shooting in London I tried to recapture their campaign look which I think I almost managed to!” The sheer fabric, gentle print and relaxed styling make this one of the most intimate images from the shoot. “The Chloé look was fun to shoot,” she adds, underscoring the ease and spontaneity of the moment.

The final look is a Balmain sky printed tulle dress that strike a balance between romance and drama. “It’s a long, versatile piece that channels Olivier Rousteing’s art history of Renaissance art and heritage,” she explains. The adaptable neckline allows the dress to shift easily between moods. “You can dress it up or dress it down and accessorise it beautifully. It is a dress for both day and night.”

With four such beautiful looks,the question of a favourite felt inevitable. Her answer was simple and telling. “All the looks are so different from one another which encompasses my style.” That variety is exactly what makes the shoot work. Each outfit reveals a different side of her, yet none of them feel out of character.

Kalyani Saha’s approach to style comes from years of dressing for real life, trusting her instincts and never feeling bound by a rulebook. The shoot feels like an extension of that mindset, built from pieces she already owns and knows how to wear with ease. Together, they paint a clear picture of someone who treats fashion as part of her everyday world, not something reserved for special moments.

