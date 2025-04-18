ELLE Discovers: Tropical-Inspired Beaded Shell Sandals That Scream Summer

There’s something about summer in Mumbai that makes everything feel alive. The light hits differently, coconut water tastes better, and a stroll by the sea feels like the perfect end to a humid afternoon. For me, summer also brings back a nostalgic memory — walking through Colaba Causeway with my mum, weaving through trinket shops and always stopping at the same chappal stall that looked like it had been dipped in sparkle.

That little stall, run by Arif Merchant, has been part of the Causeway scene for years. He has expanded his business since then and is now available online too, but the charm of picking out a pair of handcrafted footwear in person still holds its own.



#ELLEDiscovers: The Summer Shopping Obsession



There is a simple joy in holding something that has been made by hand, not by machine. And under the Mumbai sun, that joy seems to shine just a little brighter. These are bespoke, each one stitched with thought and intention. When you stop to really look at the sandals and wedges, you notice how much personality they carry. Some have beachy shells that instantly transport you to a coastal escape, while others feature coconut trees and colourful beads made with a flair for this art. Their collection also features delicate, beaded floral pairs that look straight out of a modern-day princess story. Handmade goes pretty, for sure!



My personal favourite, and what I believe deserves a spot in every summer wardrobe, are the thread-embroidered chappals. They are soft, colourful and full of character. From sweet florals to tiny ducklings, these are anything but ordinary. They feel comfy on your feet and make a statement without trying too hard. Once you’ve seen them, it is nearly impossible to walk away without getting a pair for yourself.



This summer, the stall was a true feast for the eyes. I spotted faux leather chappals with diamanté detailing, denim slip-ons stitched with sequins and beads, and embroidered pieces that felt like wearable souvenirs. The work was intricate, fresh and effortlessly stylish — perfect for slipping on during the city’s hot, sticky afternoons while still looking like you made an effort.



With prices starting at ₹1000, they sit right at the intersection of affordability and artistry. These aren’t your average street finds. They are detailed, thoughtful and packed with personality, offering a break from fast fashion without breaking the bank.



Summers have changed since I was ten. The cafés around have a new menu, the crowd has grown louder, and everything seems to move a little faster. But stalls like Arif’s remind me that not everything disappears. Some things evolve, adapt and stay — quietly, beautifully and just where you left them.



ELLE Discovers Verdict:



Address: Shop No 5, 55 Shah House, and Shop No 10 Citywalk Plaza, S.B.S Road, Colaba Causeway, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Social Media Handle: btrendyfootwears

Price Range: Starts at ₹1000 (based on customisation, etc)