ELLE Discovers: How Handmade Pearl Pieces Became A Cult Favourite

There’s a certain magic in pieces made by hand, think slow, intentional, and full of feeling. That’s exactly what defines Purpose Pearl, a jewellery label built on nostalgia, craftsmanship, and pearls with personality. Founded by Krishna Patel, a fashion creative who pursued a diploma at the National Institute of Fashion Technology Mumbai, the brand is a love letter to timeless materials and unexpected design.



“I’ve always been drawn to creating with my hands,” he says. “Even back in college, I found myself more connected to accessory-making than anything else. Pearls just clicked for me, they’re elegant, emotional, and incredibly versatile.”

But Purpose Pearl wasn’t born from a business plan. It started with curiosity. One day, he stitched together a pearl dress, just to see what would happen. “I posted it online without any expectations,” he recalls. “But the response was overwhelming. That’s when it hit me, maybe this could be something real.”

From that single experiment, the label took shape quietly but confidently. Now, it offers everything from see-through pearl tops to bags shaped like shells, all stitched with care and purpose. “My design language is a mix of vintage and edge,” he explains. “I like taking something classic and pushing it somewhere unexpected. I want my pieces to feel like art, but still wearable.”

The process is deeply instinctive. Often sparked by a visual or a material, each piece evolves through touch, mood, and memory. “It’s not just about making something pretty,” he says. “It’s about how it makes you feel, strong, soft, seen.”

One standout piece? A mermaid-inspired top made with pearls, shells, and even dried peas. “That one was wild,” he laughs. “But it reminded me why I do this. There’s so much joy in creating without rules.”

Still, running a small business solo isn’t all whimsy and daydreams. Between packaging, sourcing, customer queries, and courier headaches, it’s a constant juggle. “Some days I’m full of ideas, and others I’m just stuck sending tracking updates,” he says. “But it’s taught me to be patient with myself and to celebrate every small win.”

The name Purpose Pearl is more than a brand reflection, “Purpose, for me, is about intention. I don’t want to make things just because they’re trendy. I want each piece to tell a story about craftsmanship, identity, or even a fleeting feeling.”

Looking ahead, he’s excited to explore bridal and editorial-focused collections, while keeping that same sense of honesty and emotion. “At the end of the day, I hope people feel something when they wear my pieces. I want Purpose Pearl to be known for uniqueness, honesty, and heart.”

Also Read:

ELLE Discovers: How Niyati Chheda Created Jewellery Into A Sculptural Playground

ELLE Discovers: The Bindi Project Is Making Bindis Cool Again

ChatGPT Is A Girl's Girl: 7 Reasons Why I Think So

Anne Hathaway Is So Back, And We’re Living For The Renaissance