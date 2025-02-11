ELLE Exclusive: In Conversation With Rahul Dayama On Urbanic’s Democratised Fashion Space For Indian Youth

Fashion isn’t just about clothes—it’s about confidence, creativity, and self-expression. And at the heart of Urbanic’s rise in India is Rahul Dayama, a marketing maverick who truly understands what young people want from their wardrobes. His vision? To make fashion more inclusive, accessible, and unapologetically individual.

Urbanic has quickly carved out its own space in India’s ever-evolving fashion scene, blending global trends with local influences to create something fresh and exciting. Whether it’s launching Savana—a budget-friendly line for style-savvy shoppers—or using tech to keep up with what’s trending, Rahul and his team are constantly pushing the boundaries.

In his chat with ELLE India, he takes us behind the scenes of Urbanic’s journey—talking about culture, creativity, sustainability, and the power of self-expression. So, how does Urbanic keep up with India’s dynamic, trend-loving youth? Let’s find out.

ELLE: India is known for its rich cultural diversity. How does Urbanic adapt to cater to the varied fashion preferences and cultural nuances of different regions within the country?

Rahul Dayama (RD): India is a melting pot of traditions and modern influences. We study regional fashion sensibilities and blend them with contemporary trends to create styles that resonate with today’s youth—who are as globally aware as they are rooted in their heritage. It’s this seamless fusion of old and new that defines Indian fashion today.

ELLE: Urbanic emphasises inclusivity and accessibility in fashion. How does the platform ensure that it remains accessible to youth from all socio-economic backgrounds?

RD: Price inclusivity is at the heart of our strategy. Recognising the socio-economic diversity in India, we launched Savana to cater specifically to younger consumers seeking stylish yet budget-friendly options. While Urbanic retains its signature chic appeal, Savana brings even greater affordability—offering fashion that embodies youth and freedom.

ELLE: With the rise of e-commerce in India, competition in the fashion industry is intense. What strategies has Urbanic employed to distinguish itself and capture the attention of Indian youth?

RD: Agility and innovation are key. We invest heavily in technology and responsive infrastructure, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. Our Savana launch is a testament to how we adapt quickly to market demands. We also engage deeply with Indian youth through digital campaigns, collaborations with influencers and artists, and by leveraging user-generated content and consumer shopping data to stay ahead.

ELLE: Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the fashion industry. How does Urbanic integrate sustainability into its business model, and what initiatives has the platform undertaken for this?

RD: We don’t claim to be a fully sustainable brand, nor do we believe in greenwashing. Instead, we focus on transparency and setting new production standards. Our AI-driven processes have helped reduce inventory waste to less than 1%, and we’re continuously working towards a more responsible future in fashion. Change begins with us.

ELLE: Fashion trends evolve rapidly. How does Urbanic stay ahead of the curve and anticipate the changing tastes and preferences of its target audience?

RD: It’s a balance of technology and creativity. Our AI systems analyse consumer trends swiftly, but human insight is irreplaceable. Our Creative Director and design team ensure that our data-driven strategies align with the brand’s artistic vision. It’s a synergy of numbers and imagination that keeps Urbanic’s collections fresh and relevant.

ELLE: Urbanic has a strong presence in the digital realm. How does the platform engage with its audience on social media and other online platforms, and what role does user-generated content play in shaping Urbanic’s brand identity?

RD: Our customers are digital natives, so social media is our primary playground. We focus on building and nurturing communities—where authenticity reigns. User-generated content, styling inspirations, and real customer experiences drive our brand narrative, making Urbanic not just a shopping destination but a space for creative expression.

ELLE: Fashion often serves as a form of self expression for individuals. How does Urbanic empower young Indians to express their unique identities through fashion?

RD: Authenticity is our core value—it’s about self-belief, creativity, and embracing individuality. This philosophy is embedded in everything we do, from our ‘UR’ logo (which stands for ‘You Are’) to our diverse representation in campaigns. Our goal is to encourage untamed imagination and self-expression, allowing every individual to wear their personality with confidence.

ELLE: Fashion trends often transcend geographical boundaries. How does Urbanic leverage global trends while still maintaining a distinct Indian identity in its offerings?

RD: We take a hybrid approach—adapting global trends while staying attuned to local sensibilities. This allows us to cater to a broad audience while maintaining a distinct Indian essence. Customising our product offerings and marketing strategies for different consumer groups has been key to our success in both domestic and international markets.

ELLE: Fashion can have a significant impact on individual confidence and self-esteem. How does Urbanic support and promote body positivity and

self-confidence among its customers?

RD: Inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword for us—it’s our brand’s soul. We feature untouched, authentic imagery showcasing diverse body types, ensuring that our audience feels represented and valued. By fostering a community of self-belief and acceptance, we celebrate the beauty of individuality, quirks, and all.

ELLE: Looking ahead, what are Urbanic’s future plans and aspirations for further democratizing fashion and expanding its reach within India’s youth market?

RD: Our mission remains the same—to make fashion accessible and expressive for all. But we’re also asking ourselves, ‘How can we be a better-for-the-world mass consumer brand?’ As industry leaders, we take this responsibility seriously. Moving forward, we will continue leveraging technology, community engagement, and industry innovation to shape a more inclusive, forward-thinking fashion landscape.