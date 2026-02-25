subscribe
Fashion

ELLE Graduates 2025 — The Ones Rewriting The Rules

The vanguard spotlighting the new wave of designers - redefining creativity, craftsmanship and conscious design.

| Team ELLE
Banner - 2026-02-25T130013.624

Every year, a new batch of ELLE graduates steps out with portfolios in hand and possibility in their stride, but the Class of 2025 feels markedly different. Raised amid algorithmic overload, climate urgency and a fashion system in constant flux, this is a generation that has chosen innovation over intimidation. They are not merely chasing trends; they are interrogating them, reshaping them and, at times, rejecting them altogether.

WATERMARK FILE7 (1)
On Sanaya and Rose: Full look by One True Pairing; On Sanuo: Full look by That Antiquepiece; On Rudresh and Anubhav: Full look by PIEUX; On Abhyuda: Full look by Abhichiq

 

WATERMARK FILE15

WATERMARK FILE13

 

Reimagining heritage craft through a hyper-contemporary lens while building circular systems that prioritise both people and planet, these designers are as fluent in storytelling as they are in stitch. 

WATERMARK FILE14
On Abhyuday: Full look by Abhichiq

 

WATERMARK FILE12 (1)
On Sanuo: Full look by That Antiquepiece

 

WATERMARK FILE9 (1)
On Sanuo: All accessories by Rata

 

WATERMARK FILE11 (1)

 

They design with instinct, but also with intent. For them, aesthetics and accountability coexist; silhouettes carry substance, and craft comes embedded with context. Commercially aware yet creatively uncompromising, they signal a shift towards fashion that is thoughtful, future-facing and firmly self-defined. Consider this the vanguard: redefining what it means to design now.

PIEUX

WATERMARK FILE (3)
On Rudresh and Anubhav: Full look by PIEUX

THAT ANTIQUEPIECE

On Sanuo: That Antiquepiece
On Sanuo: That Antiquepiece

RATA

WATERMARK FILE8 (1)
On Sanuo: All accessories by Rata

ABHICHIQ

WATERMARK FILE10 (1)
On Abhyuday: Full look by Abhichiq

ONE TRUE PAIRING

WATERMARK FILE3 (5)
On Sanaya and Rose: Full look by One True Pairing

Team Credits:

Editorial Director: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Photographer: Sanjay Tomar; Fashion Editor: Shaeroy Chinoy; Asst. Art Director: Alekha Chugani; HMUA: Daniel Bauer Academy; Jr. Bookings Editor: Anushka Patil; Model’s Agency: Anima Creatives; Assisted by: Tejashree Raul, Hardika Singh (styling), Sharayu Karalkar (bookings)

