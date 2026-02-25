ELLE Graduates 2025 — The Ones Rewriting The Rules

Every year, a new batch of ELLE graduates steps out with portfolios in hand and possibility in their stride, but the Class of 2025 feels markedly different. Raised amid algorithmic overload, climate urgency and a fashion system in constant flux, this is a generation that has chosen innovation over intimidation. They are not merely chasing trends; they are interrogating them, reshaping them and, at times, rejecting them altogether.

On Sanaya and Rose : Full look by One True Pairing; On Sanuo: Full look by That Antiquepiece; On Rudresh and Anubhav: Full look by PIEUX; On Abhyuda: Full look by Abhichiq

Reimagining heritage craft through a hyper-contemporary lens while building circular systems that prioritise both people and planet, these designers are as fluent in storytelling as they are in stitch.

On Abhyuday: Full look by Abhichiq

On Sanuo: Full look by That Antiquepiece

On Sanuo: All accessories by Rata

They design with instinct, but also with intent. For them, aesthetics and accountability coexist; silhouettes carry substance, and craft comes embedded with context. Commercially aware yet creatively uncompromising, they signal a shift towards fashion that is thoughtful, future-facing and firmly self-defined. Consider this the vanguard: redefining what it means to design now.