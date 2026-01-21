ELLE List 2026: The Best Dressed Stars Of The Night

ELLE List 2026 was a night of strong silhouettes, confident styling, and personalities shining through their clothes. From sharp tailoring to high-impact gowns, the red carpet saw fashion that felt intentional and easy rather than overdone. These were the stars who got it right and stood out for all the right reasons.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in a Christopher Esber dress that felt fresh, confident, and perfectly in tune with her evolving style. The body-hugging silhouette in a striking green hue featured draped pleats and cut-outs that shaped the look beautifully. It was sleek without being severe, sensual without being loud. A look that felt modern, flattering, and very now.

Rishab Sharma

On @rishabsmusic:

Outfit by @dollyjstudio. Shoes by @louisvuitton. Jewelry by @inoxjewelryin.



Rishab Sharma stood out in a rich green ensemble that played with texture and tone. Wearing a green shirt layered with a green velvet blazer, the look was elevated by delicate embroidery that added an Indian touch. The balance between contemporary tailoring and traditional detailing felt natural. Dapper, distinctive, and well thought out.

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee Patil

The hosts of the night set the tone with fashion-forward looks that complemented each other beautifully. Prateik Smita Patil opted for a cropped blazer paired with high-waist trousers, finished with a cummerbund that added structure and edge. Priya Banerjee Patil turned heads in a dress embellished with pearls and crystals, delivering glamour with ease. Together, they brought polish, confidence, and a strong sense of style to the evening.

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa chose a classic black suit by Amit Aggarwal, elevated by the designer’s signature pleated detailing on the blazer. The sculptural texture added depth and interest without taking away from the clean silhouette. Polished and understated, the look felt strong and composed. A great example of how detail-driven design can quietly stand out.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah owned the carpet in what was easily one of the most striking looks of the night. Her black dress featuring lace, a beige bodice, and a dramatic tulle train was made to command attention. The silhouette moved beautifully and took up space exactly as it should. Glamorous, confident, and unapologetically bold, she truly made the carpet shine.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza brought her signature grace in a black shirt blouse paired with a panelled Banarasi brocade skirt. The richness of the fabric added depth, flowing seamlessly as she walked. Styled with oxidised silver jewellery, the look felt rooted yet refined. Effortless and elegant, this was classic Dia Mirza done right.

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary kept things sharp yet relaxed in a soft grey suit paired with a pastel blue shirt. The slightly oversized blazer added an easy, contemporary edge, while the open buttons and no-tie approach kept it effortless. It was one of those looks that works because it does not try too hard. Clean, confident, and perfectly suited for the night.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta embraced a playful mood in a short beige dress with a subtle checkered pattern. Structured and well-fitted, the silhouette suited her perfectly without feeling overdone. The look was simple, charming, and quietly confident. She looked comfortable, fresh, and entirely herself.

Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker stayed true to classic menswear in a Manish Malhotra suit featuring a crisp white blazer. Impeccably tailored, the look was clean, sharp, and timeless. There was an ease to how he carried it, making the simplicity feel intentional. A dependable red carpet win.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra brought his personal style to the evening in a classic blue blazer paired with wide-legged trousers. The relaxed proportions added a contemporary feel, while the colour palette kept it polished. Styled with confidence and ease, the look felt effortless rather than styled to perfection. Designer dressing, done his way.

Falguni Shane Peacock

Falguni and Shane Peacock made a strong case for coordinated dressing in textured blazers that reflected their brand’s aesthetic. Falguni opted for white while Shane chose black, creating a clean, striking contrast. Sharp tailoring and subtle detailing tied the looks together seamlessly. Elegant, classic, and quietly impactful.

Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga chose a refined two-piece set in a rich chocolate brown hue. The perfectly tailored blazer brought structure to the look, while the ankle-length A-line skirt added movement and flair. The balance between sharp tailoring and softness worked beautifully. Elegant and assured, it was a strong, understated fashion moment.

Shaan

Shaan kept things relaxed yet elevated in a Fendi monogram knit shirt. Comfortable and easy, the look felt fresh while still carrying a sense of quiet luxury. The choice of knit added texture without overwhelming the outfit. Effortless and stylish, it suited his laid-back charm perfectly.

Sahher Bambba

Sahher Bambba stepped out in a white dress that balanced structure with fluidity. The body-hugging silhouette flowed effortlessly, while the high slit added a confident edge. Soft pleats falling near the waist brought movement and dimension to the look. Elegant yet easy, it was a graceful red carpet moment.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat opted for classic tailoring with a relaxed approach in a black pinstripe suit. Keeping the look easy with an open button and no tie, he struck a balance between sharp and effortless. The well-fitted silhouette did all the work, allowing the pinstripes to stand out without feeling formal. Polished, confident, and comfortable, it was a look that suited the night perfectly.

What stood out at ELLE List 2026 was a sense of comfort in one’s own style. Whether it was drama, restraint, heritage, or modern tailoring, these looks felt intentional and personal. The night proved once again that great fashion moments come from confidence, clarity, and knowing exactly who you are when you step onto the carpet.

