ELLE Rewind: The Biggest Fashion Moments Of 2025

If fashion in 2025 were a cocktail, it would be equal parts chaos and controversy with a generous splash of backstage-leak juice. This was the year designers switched houses with the speed of a TikTok trend, heritage got re-examined in real time, and every red carpet doubled up as Fashion History 101 (with extra credit).

Celebrities turned outfits into headlines, denim became a battleground, and archive couture suddenly felt cooler than the newest runway drop. These were the moments that had everyone talking, posting, zooming in and double-tapping — because boredom simply didn't make the guestlist.

The Creative Directors' Musical Chairs

One of the most hectic and happening years when it came to changing leaderships and positions throughout different fashion houses and brands.



Demna officially clocked out of Balenciaga in March to take over as Artistic Director of Gucci, closing the chapter on an era defined by provocation and meme-level cultural impact — and opening a new one that immediately divided opinion. Just months later, Pierpaolo Piccioli was named Balenciaga’s new creative director. After 25 years at Valentino, he unveiled his first collection in October for Spring/Summer 2026, signalling a very different conversation for the house.



Meanwhile, Maria Grazia Chiuri quietly exited Dior after nearly a decade, clearing the runway for Jonathan Anderson’s expanding influence as he began shaping both men’s and women’s directions. Add Sabato De Sarno’s departure from Gucci earlier in February, which ultimately made way for Demna’s arrival, and the fashion calendar started to feel less like a schedule and more like a high-stakes game of musical chairs.

Louise Trotter took over at Bottega, Mathieu Blazy took over at Chanel after Virginie Viard, Grace Wales Bonner became the designer for the menswear line at Hermès….the list hasn’t ended still!



By the end of 2025, creative leadership felt anything but permanent. Fashion seemed collectively addicted to the reshuffle, with every appointment fuelling hot takes, think pieces and industry-wide devates. Even smaller houses joined the momentum, reigniting the age-old question: is fashion better served by seasoned experience or fearless experimentation?

Gucci Saree Moment for Alia Bhatt at Cannes

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, Alia Bhatt’s custom-made, saree-inspired Gucci outfit became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year. Designed exclusively for her, the look reinterpreted Indian dressing through a high-fashion lens, travelling across timelines and setting off endless commentary within fashion circles and social media alike.

This look did what Cannes outfits do best: divide opinion and spark discourse. It reignited discussions around how global luxury houses interpret Indian aesthetics. And of course, the internet's favourite unresolved question still lingers: was it a saree or a lehenga?

Chanel’s Revamp Under Matthieu Blazy

Matthieu Blazy began his chapter at Chanel with a Spring/Summer 2026 runway debut in October 2025 that cleverly balanced house codes with fresh designs, a little bit of archival influence and his signature craftsmanship. Blazy focused on texture, wearable elegance and refined tailoring, moving away from spectacle toward thoughtful re-interpretation of classics. Pared-down tweeds, sophisticated tailoring and elevated everyday essentials quietly reminded buyers why Chanel’s archive remains endlessly magnetic, even without theatrics.

That direction became even clearer with Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show, staged inside a New York subway station. Models walked through the station in sharply tailored tweeds, polished separates and layered eveningwear. The message was clear. Blazy isn't interested in fantasy for fantasy's sake. His vision for Chanel grounded, craft-lef and unafraid of fearless reinterpretation.

Stressed Jonathan Anderson & Dior’s Frenetic Year

Jonathan Anderson’s presence at Dior in 2025 felt part meme, part myth. After taking over women’s artistic direction, he delivered a number of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections including the Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris in June 2025, with razor-sharp tailoring that played with fluid shapes and juxtaposed traditional Dior female and male silhouettes in fresh ways. Then womenswear collection and pre-fall as well. Many celebrities wore unreleased Dior Couture looks on the red carpet, giving a peek into what is to come from the designer!

Online, Anderson became fodder for creativity-meets-burnout commentary: a viral clip of him walking Paris streets looking exhausted and smoking —circulated widely, and obviously the photo of him visiting a tarot reader became shorthand for creative anxiety reports. Whether true or playful fabrication, it amplified the narrative that designers are expected to sprint a marathon with no breaks.

The Prada Kolhapuri Fiasco

Prada’s Spring 2025 line included footwear that many noticed bore striking resemblance to traditional Kolhapuri chappals — handmade leather sandals deeply rooted in Indian craft. What could have passed as a quiet design reference escalated into a loud internet argument when cultural communities called out the lack of clear acknowledgment or credit to the artisans whose craft inspired it. The outcry was part design debate and part cultural call-out, pushing questions about heritage sourcing into mainstream headlines.

Deepika Padukone’s LVMH Prize Moment

Deepika Padukone’s role at the 2025 LVMH Prize for Young Designers was a major marker of Indian influence in global fashion circles. As a jury member alongside names like Pharrell Williams, Stella McCartney, Delphine Arnault and others, her presence affirmed her fashion credibility beyond red carpets and spotlight moments. This role was widely covered in fashion media as an indicator of cross-continental influence rippling out from Bollywood and Indian fashion sensibilities.

Kendrick Lamar became a Fashion Icon

Kendrick Lamar’s fashion narrative peaked first at the 2025 Super Bowl, where his bootcut denim look quickly trended across fashion commentary platforms. Apart from the Drake diss, the jewellery, the jacket, the inverted cap, and the bootcut jeans made a moment in this year’s fashion round-up. From there, his escalating partnership with Chanel and polished public appearances made his style a real reference point for menswear, mixing street confidence and tailored restraint in a way that translated seamlessly from sport to runway influence.

The Vitale Versace Exit Drama

Versace’s leadership story was one of the most dramatic behind-the-scenes arcs of 2025. After decades of Donatella Versace guiding the creative identity of the house, her departure in early 2025 closed a chapter defined by sexy, bold maximalism and cultural celebrity cachet. Dario Vitale stepped in as creative director with big expectations, only to leave after approximately eight to nine months amid Prada Group’s acquisition and restructuring of the label. The swift turn of events reminded fashion that corporate reality often rewrites legacy faster than anyone expected.



The Denim Duel

Denim somehow became more newsworthy than most runway shows this year. American Eagle kicked things off with a campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney that sparked backlash, with audiences interpreting parts of the visuals and messaging as racially insensitive. GAP jumped in with its own denim campaign, backed by breakout social presence from star KATSEYE, which was celebrated for its inclusivity and elevation of diverse body types. Suddenly, this wasn’t just about denim fits or washes; it was a reputational face-off, with brand values competing just as loudly as the clothes themselves.



Labubu’s Cultural Moment

Labubu went from cute little collectible to full-blown internet menace in record time. What started as a harmless designer toy quickly spiralled into chaos — drops sold out in seconds, resale prices went wild, and suddenly everyone on the internet had a story about their Labubu (e.g. One and only 24 carat gold labubu!). Then came the plot twist: people began blaming the toy for bad luck, breakups, bad days, you name it. Cue dramatic videos of Labubus being ‘exorcised,”’ thrown out, or ceremoniously banished from homes. Half joke, half hysteria, the whole thing turned into peak internet theatre. Love it or fear it, Labubu officially crossed from collectible to cultural character — and once that happens, there’s no going back.

Devil Wears Prada Sequel Leaks

When behind-the-scenes photos and wardrobe stills from the long-awaited Devil Wears Prada sequel leaked online, much of the mystique has almost evaporated before the release. Instead of building anticipation, the leaks gave everyone an early look at costumes, making viewers feel they had already ‘seen’ the fashion moments before the movie even dropped. Talks on forums and fashion threads argued that the magic of character-driven style had been undercut by premature exposure. And of course, we’re not so very fond of the Valentino Studs heels that Miranda Preistly is wearing!

Indians Everywhere in Fashion 2025

Indians were everywhere this year with some headline-making moments. Bhavitha Mandana opened the Chanel show in Paris, a rare position of visibility for a young Indian face at one of fashion’s most tightly controlled houses. At the 2025 Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in a custom Sabyasachi ensemble becoming one of the night’s most discussed appearances (still swooning over him!).

Diljit Dosanjh, on the other hand, leaned fully into cultural storytelling — wearing a turban, a dramatic cape inscribed with Gurmukhi script, and the historic Cartier Patiala necklace once commissioned by the Maharaja of Patiala, turning his look into a statement on identity rather than just style.

Meanwhile, AKOK by Anamika Khanna delivered one of London Fashion Week’s most talked-about shows, and one of the best global debuts by an Indian fashion house! And at Paris Couture Week, Rahul Mishra once again drew praise for his meticulous embroidery and narrative-driven couture — Indian designers are now leading the trope!

Hot Men Taking Over

Men were hot again in 2025. Alexander Skarsgård led the charge with YSL thigh high boots, kinky dressing, sleeveless shirt with a sequin tie and tight leather pants, Gucci short shorts and many more droolworthy outfits. Cannot leave our dearest Jonathan Bailey out — he obviously made flip-flops trending again.

And Pedro Pascal continued his run as the internet’s favourite with a series of statement looks. Always a supporter of LGBTQIA+ community, he wore a ‘Protect The Dolls’ white tee for a red carpet look. At Cannes 2025 photocall, he wore a sleeveless black tee with black trousers — so chic yet so hot!

We also had our Calvin Klein boys Jungkook and Bad Bunny raising the heat with the campaigns. Safe to say, men turned up in their best fashion game this year!

The End of a Legend: Giorgio Armani

2025 carried an emotional weight around Giorgio Armani as conversations about age, legacy and succession grew louder. While Armani continued to be present, the industry collectively reflected on what life after him would look like. Few designers have shaped modern fashion the way he has, and that reality felt very real this year.

The Archival Storm at Red Carpets

Archive fashion exploded as a major thread across 2025 red carpets. At the Golden Globes 2025, Ariana Grande arrived in a couture Givenchy gown from Spring/Summer 1966, and Elle Fanning channelled a Pierre Balmain 1953 silhouette. At Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor wowed in a 1975 Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche archival gown with dramatic scarf detail.

And late in the year, Kim Kardashian debuted a vintage Mugler 1986 gown at her 2025 Christmas Eve party, proving archive couture wasn’t going anywhere. It was Archival season. But honestly as much as we love a good vintage moment, we would definitely love to see some fresh off-the runway looks next year (Let Teyana Taylor be the ultimate inspiration!)

Wicked: For Good Press Tour Fashion

The Wicked: For Good press tour gave us some of the most cohesive celebrity dressing (some may call it method dressing!) of the year. Ariana Grande embraced soft pink theatrical glamour, Cynthia Erivo wore bold black and emerald looks that felt like extensions of Elphaba’s character energy, and Jonathan Bailey balanced classic tailoring with show-ready polish. Jeff Goldblum, forever the wild card, leaned into statement menswear that felt equal parts jazz club and runway.

Fashion in 2025 was loud, opinionated, unpredictable and endlessly scrollable. From creative director power shifts to celebrities defining style via cultural and historical riffs, archives and innovation collided at every turn and India was the centre of it all. This was the year fashion stopped being polite and started having opinions — funny ones, messy ones, thoughtful ones, and occasionally very online ones. 2025 proved that fashion, much like us, is at its best when it's gloriously, unapologetically human.

