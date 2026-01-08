Everyone's Wearing Ugg Boots Again – Here's 8 Ways To Style Yours Now

With the cold spell officially here — cue ice, frost, and for some of us even snow — a classic leather boot suddenly feels far less appealing, particularly the chic pointed-toe styles that can hardly fit an extra pair of socks. So, we turn our attention to a time-honoured fashion favourite: Uggs. Or, more specifically, to ways of wearing them that go far beyond the failsafe jeans-and-cosy-jumper combo.

Despite these toe-warming shoes being a staple in our wardrobes for years — or, for some of us, decades — their divisive nature, combined with ever-new iterations of the classic styles, calls for inspiration on fresh ways to wear them for 2026, be it Ugg clogs with a mini skirt and blazer, Ugg Tazz Slippers with double denim, or Chocolate Mini Uggs enveloped in trending faux fur.

The shoe comes firmly celebrity approved, with Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid among the starry names that turn to their Uggs time and time again. Meanwhile, this season s Chitose Abe and London-base Talia Byre both debuted tie-ups with the cosy bootmaker.

Keep scrolling for nine Ugg-based outfit formulas to see you through every occasion, even the office, if you can sneak them past HR.

Platform Ugg + Argyle Cardigan

Argyle is the print the street-style crowd is backing this season — nostalgic, bookish and quietly polished — with Uggs lending the look an extra layer of cosy appeal. To make more of a statement, layer on the jewellery, introduce a second print, and opt for the platform iteration of the sheepskin-lined shoe if you’re leaning into the preppy aesthetic.

Maje Cropped argyle pattern cardigan

Arket Lupine Flared Jeans

Ugg Classic ultra mini platform shearling boots

Ugg Tasman + Statement Coat

While the Ugg Tasman might instinctively sit in the off-duty part of our wardrobes, its relaxed shape can cleverly ground a more formal outfit, adding an unexpected twist to office-ready tailored trousers and a wool jumper. And unlike the hardness of black leather, the classic chestnut suede has the handy ability to pair effortlessly with almost every vibrant shade.

With Nothing Underneath Devon jumper

Bimba Y Lola Yellow fur tailored coat

Ugg Tasman embroidered shearling slippers

Ugg Tazz Slippers + Double Denim

Double denim has a particularly clever ability to work across occasions, from brunch to late-night drinks, and Uggs lend the look an extra layer of nonchalant ease. Lean into the off-duty mood with the Tazz slipper style, a now-scarce favourite that’s sold out across most stores.

H&M Fluffy-collar denim jacket

Agolde Low Curve High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

Ugg Tazz slippers

Goldenstar Ugg + Knitted Mini Skirt

Uggs undoubtedly bring a collegiate feel — they were the shoe of choice for many of our teen years, after all — so rather than shying away from the past, it might be time to embrace it. Knee-high socks, a knitted mini skirt, a blazer, a hoodie, and a baseball cap (bonus points for a logo) all play into the preppy vibe.

Cos Slim-waisted wool blazer

Lisa Yang Clare Cashmere Mini Skirt

Ugg Goldenstar clog

Classic Mini Ugg + All-Black Outfit

Styling Ugg boots with black leggings may evoke the late 2000s, but as with many trends, the simplest combinations are often the ones that circle back. For 2026, however, a long wool coat elevates the pairing far in a way the beloved cropped puffer that we once relied on ever could.

Toteme Oversized wool-cashmere coat

M&S Black high-waisted leggings

Ugg Classic Mini II Shearling Boots

Classic Mini Ugg + Two-Piece Suit

Uggs for the office may feel like a stretch, but style them with a two-piece pinstripe suit and the shoe suddenly takes on a smarter edge. They may never rival a classic black court in terms of polish — and they may not pass particularly strict HR rules — but they more than make up for it in comfort, even if they’re worn only for the commute.

Khaite Naran Pinstriped Herringbone Woven Blazer

Khaite Linden Tiered Pinstriped Herringbone Twill Wide-leg Pants

Ugg Classic Mini II Boot

Micro Ugg + Tailored Trousers

One way to wear your Uggs to the office is to do so conspicuously under the hems of tailored trousers. Sticking to a single colour helps keep the cosy shoes under the radar, while a snuggly shearling coat or statement bag draws the eye elsewhere.

Yves Salomon Shearling Jacket

Mango Wide-leg mid-rise pleated trousers

Ugg Classic Micro Shearling Slippers

Platform Uggs + Balloon Skirt

Merging summer and winter wardrobes is never straightforward, unless you master the art of layering. Leggings, socks, a thin knit, a leather bomber, and, of course, trusty Ugg boots team up to warm a beloved summer balloon skirt, creating an outfit that works across multiple occasions in the process.

Acne Studios Padded Bomber Jacket

By Malene Birger Aubrey organic cotton skirt

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Shearling Boots

Chocolate Ugg + Faux Fur Coat

If cosy comfort is your key outfit priority, few shoes are on par with Uggs. When paired with an equally snuggly faux fur coat — another major trend for Autumn/Winter 25 — expect an outfit fit for even the chilliest of days. Layer on a headband and sunglasses to add to the off-piste look.

The Frankie Shop - Joni Double-breasted Plush Coat - Dark brown

Mango High-waisted wide-leg jeans

UGG - Classic Ultra Mini Leather Ankle Boots - Chocolate

Read the original article on ELLE UK