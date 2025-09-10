The Cost of Redemption: What Alexander Wang’s Return Reveals

Alexander Wang is back on the New York Fashion Week calendar this season, celebrating twenty years of his namesake label with a show titled The Matriarch. His return has raised eyebrows for reasons beyond the runway. It isn’t just about the clothes, but the timing and optics of his comeback, given the assault allegations that surrounded him only a few years ago. Glossy press notes call it a moment of reflection and renewal, but beneath the spectacle lingers a harder question: how often does fashion forgive — and how easily does it forget?

Designer Alexander Wang (Photo Credit: Getty Images)





It has only been a few years since multiple men and transgender individuals accused Wang of sexual assault and predatory behaviour. He denied the allegations at first, calling them “baseless and grotesquely false,” but later issued a carefully worded statement acknowledging he had caused pain and promising to do better. That was enough, apparently, for the industry to welcome him back with open arms and a full schedule. The seats will be filled, celebrities will smile in the front row, and the clothes will command headlines. Fashion has always had a short memory — or perhaps it simply doesn’t care as long as the money keeps flowing.

Alexander Wang with Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala, 2018

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Fashion history is full of bruised reputations that eventually resurfaced, often to applause from the very institutions that once condemned them. John Galliano was shunned in 2011 after a drunken antisemitic rant went viral, yet by 2014, he was reborn at Maison Margiela, his genius reframed as redemption. Karl Lagerfeld’s repeated misogynistic and fatphobic remarks — which could have ended careers in other industries — barely dented his myth-making. Time and again, fashion shows that spectacle and commercial power weigh more heavily than accountability.

Karl Lagerfeld photographed in Paris, 2014

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But where do we draw the line? It’s fair to argue that everyone deserves a second chance when the misstep is a careless comment, a misguided campaign, or even arrogance — provided accountability and change follow. Fashion at its best should encourage growth. Yet when allegations involve sexual assault, the stakes are profoundly different. To see designers accused of such violations welcomed swiftly back into high fashion sets a troubling precedent. A young creative watching Wang’s comeback might reasonably conclude that so long as the collections are good enough, the industry will look the other way.

Fashion is smaller than industries like film or tech, but its cultural influence is outsized. Catwalks and campaigns are cultural records that last for decades. Forgiveness in fashion has too often been transactional — granted not on accountability but on the promise of profit and publicity. The cycle is predictable: outrage, exile, carefully orchestrated return. But talent should not be a get-out-of-jail-free card. If fashion truly prides itself on progress, it must learn to hold its idols accountable. A comeback should be earned, not staged for convenience. Until then, the question lingers in the front row: how often does fashion forgive — and who pays the price when it does?

