From Forts To Front Rows: Where Fashion Could Go Next In India

When Dior lit up the Gateway of India with its Pre-Fall 2023 show, stitching together Parisian flair and Indian craftsmanship, it was a style mic drop. This year, Vivienne Westwood dialled things up another notch, bringing their signature punk spirit to the Indian backdrop. Safe to say, the monument is having its couture close-up.

But can we say while Gateway of India has enjoyed its spotlight (in the fashion space, and rightfully so), it’s time for a venue switch. India is full of jaw-dropping monuments that are perfect for a runway treatment. From forts to palaces that out-bling Versailles, the country’s architectural archive is the ultimate untapped moodboard for luxury labels. Because if fashion is theatre, then these sites? They’re the stage design of dreams.

Here’s our wishlist of coveted locations, paired with the fashion houses that could bring them to life.

1. Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur



Mehrangarh Fort

A fortress that commands the skyline and your imagination. Picture Valentino's saturated reds and sweeping gowns framed against the rust-toned ramparts, or Alexander McQueen’s gothic romanticism unfolding as silhouettes dance along its ramparts—drama, delivered.

2. City Palace, Udaipur



City Palace

The palace of dreams deserves a couture fantasy. Think Elie Saab’s ethereal beadwork and delicate embroidery under chandeliers, or a Chanel Cruise collection infused with Indian heritage—pearls, tweeds, and brocade—waltzing through mirrored halls and courtyards.

3. Hampi, Karnataka



Hampi

With deep reverence for its mythological and spiritual roots, this site inspires design narratives rooted in ancient symbolism.The labyrinth is so apt for Chloé's earth-toned femininity or Loewe's sculptural experimentation. With this place as muse, Dior could return with a line that fuses ancient Indian drapery with French savoir-faire, deepening its artisanal narrative.

4. Chowmahalla Palace, Hyderabad



Chowmahalla Palace

A maximalist’s playground. Gucci could unleash its eclectic opulence in a setting already soaked in history and Nizami grandeur—velvets, baroque florals, and heirloom jewels included. Or let Sabyasachi claim the night with a couture moment steeped in nostalgia and indulgence.

5. Golconda Fort, Hyderabad



Golconda Fort

Minimalism meets might. The fort’s raw, echoing spaces are perfect for Rick Owens’ industrial silhouettes or Bottega Veneta’s sleek, sculpted leatherwear. The juxtaposition of ancient stone and future-forward fashion would be nothing short of iconic.

6. Jantar Mantar, Jaipur



Jantar Mantar

A beautiful venue made for conceptual storytelling. This astronomical observatory would elevate a Comme des Garçons or Issey Miyake presentation into the cosmos, where fashion mirrors mathematics and garments morph into wearable art.