Inside Onitsuka Tiger’s Champs‑Élysées Flagship: A Luxury Sanctuary Bridging Paris And Japan

Onitsuka Tiger opened its global flagship store in Paris, France on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The opening marks a key moment for the brand’s international retail presence on one of the world’s most iconic fashion avenues.

Inside the Paris Flagship

Housed in The Travellers Paris, a 19th-century private mansion turned cultural landmark, the two-level space reads more like a gallery than a traditional store. Designed by Studio Dini Cataldi, the interiors are sharp, minimal, and distinctly architectural—anchored by a glowing yellow glass display that holds court at the centre of the store.

“The opening of our flagship store on the Champs-Élysées is a pivotal moment for our brand,” said Ryoji Shoda, Head of Onitsuka Tiger. But it’s not just about location — it’s about the message it delivers. This store speaks fluently in design. Japanese precision meets Parisian scale through raw concrete, polished black floors, and geometry-led ceilings, while bold Tiger Yellow staircases and spaced product displays guide you through apparel, accessories, and archival silhouettes without distraction. It includes DENIVITA™ denim, runway pieces, and Nippon Made drops, all handled with quiet authority.

Forget soft launches — the Paris flagship came armed with its own collectible. A special-edition MEXICO 66™ NM from the Nippon Made line, handmade in Japan, is available only here. And extending that same design intent beyond fashion, the in-store café, tucked on the ground floor, feels more intentional than incidental: matcha drinks and Japanese pastries with a clean, Parisian finish.

Rashmika Mandanna Joins The Celebration

Indian actor and Onitsuka Tiger’s brand advocate Rashmika Mandanna was among the key international guests at the Paris flagship opening. Known for blending elegance with edge, she arrived in a tailored, layered look that echoed the brand’s minimal-meets-modern ethos.

Fragrance Debut Here

Onitsuka Tiger is entering the world of scent with Wearing Quiet Radiance—its first fragrance line, made up of four gender-neutral eaux de parfum crafted in Grasse by British-born perfumer Mark Buxton.

As part of the brand’s ongoing product diversification, the fragrance line extends Onitsuka Tiger’s visual and material codes into the sensory realm. Encased in sculptural yellow bottles that reflect the label’s signature palette, each scent feels less like a branding exercise and more like a mood: refined, clean, and quietly expressive. Launching globally in Fall 2025 are these:

One

"Multi-dimensional radiance. Grace from within that lingers."

Fresh mint, green notes, and jasmine bloom over smoky woods for a scent that feels quietly confident.

Two

"A mysterious clarity. A gentle presence that lingers close."

Powdery, close-to-skin sandalwood and bergamot create a soft, skin-wrapped calm.

Three

"A warm, textured scent rich with depth."

Warm spice and violet meet earthy woods in a scent that lingers like late sunlight.

Four

"From awakening freshness to a spicy, sensual finish."

A crisp citrus opening deepens into a spiced, sensual finish—cool, clear, and self-assured.

Visit

Onitsuka Tiger Paris Flagship Store

25 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris

Tel: +33 1 76 23 94 69

Open daily | 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM