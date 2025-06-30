Mona Sharma: Designing Holistic Health For Hollywood’s Top Celebrities

In the fast-paced environment of Hollywood, wellness trends can come and go out of style. Mona Sharma stands out as a grounded nutritionist and educator for some of Hollywood’s most elite celebrities. Her holistic approach to wellness uses customisation and personal experience to guide individuals toward their best health.

Creating Bespoke Wellness Plans For Top-Performing Clients

Sharma understands that true wellness is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It takes time to craft a plan that is both effective and tailored to the individual. She integrates key biometric data, metabolic science, and lifestyle factors to custom-make a plan for her clients.

Some of her clients include high-profile celebrities who need proper nutrition to endure the pressures of life in Hollywood. Her clients include Will Smith, Jay Shetty, Julianne Hough, and Hrithik Roshan, notable names in acting and professional media.

When working with clients, she educates them about how food is energy and how whole foods can help support healthy hormones. She emphasises moving beyond a diet culture, instead focusing on sustainable choices based on the individual’s metabolic responses.

Mona’s focus on self-awareness is the cornerstone of her success as a nutritionist, empowering clients to deeply understand their own bodies. This summer Mona launches Rooted Academy, a new wellness community dedicated to guiding individuals back to their innate healing potential. Her signature program, “You Are the Healer,” offers a transformative journey to harness the body’s natural ability to heal—without gimmicks or restrictive diet culture.

This Fall, Mona will also debut a women’s health app, designed to support women on their path to healing with practical tools and science-backed guidance.

A Holistic Visionary: Beyond The Plate And Into The Soul

Beyond nutrition, Sharma’s expertise spans across several wellness modalities. She emphasises the connection between physical, mental, and emotional health– a technique that ties together several aspects of her clients' lives.

Her recommendations include stress management, mindfulness practices, and an intimate mind-to-body connection. This holistic understanding aims to recognise that true healing requires nurturing all parts of yourself.

Sharma also educates people about nurturing themselves through keynote presentations. Her compelling speaking events use practical wisdom and her own relatable anecdotes to create a powerful connection with the audience. She demystifies holistic wellness, inspiring others to take action to better their health. Her talks are well sought-after around the world, where she empowers people to live on their own terms. She has even partnered with YPO Speakers to deliver her message to a broader audience.

A Voice Of Authority: Media Acclaim And Public Advocacy

Sharma’s media presence captures the essence of her private practice and speaking engagements and shares them on prominent TV programs, podcasts, and notable publications. Her digital appearances aim to clear the air about personalised wellness, making information accessible to everyone.

Her media portfolio ranges from interviews with VoyageLA, discussions on Collabs.io, and a feature on Levels.com. These are just a few of the extensive media presence Mona has contributed to. Take a look at her website to see a curated collection of all her media contributions, where her impact on the industry is evident.

The Sharma Legacy: A Tapestry Of Transformation, Woven With Personal Experience

Mona Sharma’s influence on holistic wellness has influenced countless lives worldwide, including some of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood. She has started a movement that focuses on personalised health solutions.

Her multifaceted approach to wellbeing, passion for education, and her health journey have helped her take hold as an authority in the field. She will continue to expand her reach through interesting speaking engagements, media appearances, and her top rated podcast Rooted in Wellness. Her enduring dedication to helping individuals unlock their best health upholds her belief that true transformation must start from within and that everyone deserves access to the knowledge to start their own journey.