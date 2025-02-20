Zayn Malik Chose This Brand. Here's How Rastah Is Breaking Boundaries

In a striking fashion moment that captured the spotlight, Zayn Malik was seen sporting a stunning hoodie adorned with vibrant patchwork details and an Urdu logo in his documentary that was released in May this year. The brand behind this eye-catching piece? Rastah. Founded in 2018 by Zain Ahmad, Rastah has transformed a small streetwear label into a global fashion phenomenon, redefining perceptions of South Asian craftsmanship.

Who Is Zain Ahmad?



While pursuing a degree in Political Science and Philosophy, Ahmad took a summer trip to Los Angeles, where he found himself drawn to the world of fashion. While exploring high-end boutiques, he realised that many of the luxurious garments were made in his home country, Pakistan, yet the country lacked ownership of these designs. This sparked a desire in him to create something meaningful. An initial thought of selling Pakistani shawls abroad turned into a small business selling t-shirts and hoodies, and then it blossomed into full-blown collections of Rastah that we now see.

The brand’s ascent has been meteoric, with high-profile figures such as Justin Bieber, French Montana, and Riz Ahmed donning Rastah pieces. Ahmad recalls the serendipitous moment when French Montana first wore a Rastah jacket: “It was down to luck at first. The visibility from celebrities wearing our clothes has changed everything for us.” This organic celebrity endorsement has significantly elevated Rastah’s profile, transforming it into a symbol of luxury and authenticity within Pakistan and beyond.



Ahmad describes Rastah as more than just a fashion house; it is a movement that seeks to challenge stereotypes associated with ‘Made in Pakistan’ fashion. “We want to reclaim the narrative around our craftsmanship and show that luxury isn’t limited to Western brands.” This ethos resonates deeply within the brand’s collections. Blending heritage and intricate South-Asian craftsmanship with meaningful storytelling has helped Rastah position itself firmly on the global fashion stage.



Rastah’s unique aesthetic — a blend of edgy designs and cultural narratives — has struck a chord with diverse audiences. The designer aims to connect with consumers globally, but entering the international fashion market as a Pakistani designer has presented quite a challenge for Ahmad. “There’s often scepticism about the traditional fashion status quo, but over the years, we’ve been tearing down every wall that’s been put in front of us. My approach has always been simple: let the work speak for itself,” he adds.



As Rastah continues to grow — Ahmad envisions expanding into various product categories while maintaining the brand’s core values. He articulates his ambition, “My dream is for Rastah to be one of the biggest brands outside of Asia, not just South Asia.” This aspiration is underscored by plans for flagship stores globally and an expansion into accessories and lifestyle products. In an industry often dominated by established names, Rastah stands out as a beacon of innovation and cultural pride. Ahmad’s journey reflects not only his personal evolution but also a broader narrative about reclaiming identity through fashion. As he aptly puts it, “If Rastah can inspire future generations of designers to be bold and true to themselves, then that’s the legacy I want to leave behind.” Through its mix of storytelling and craftsmanship, Rastah is poised to reshape the global fashion landscape while celebrating its rich South Asian heritage.

