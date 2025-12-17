Manushi Chhillar Proves She’ll Always Be That Red Lip, Black Dress Girl

Our very own ‘It Girl’ has defined her signature style for us. To break it down, it’s very Audrey Hepburn coded, a bold red lip, a little black dress, and to top it off, a very pretty smile.

When we think of medical students, the image that usually comes to mind is someone buried under textbooks, running on caffeine, and definitely not worrying about winged liner. Fair enough, the workload is real. But Manushi? She chose a very different route. While balancing her medical studies, she went on to break a 17-year dry spell for India by winning Miss World, proving that beauty and brains were never mutually exclusive to begin with.

Falguni Shane Peacock's Shimmer Dress Secrets

Let’s start with a little fashion footnote. Falguni was the mind behind her winning gown. Yes, they go way back, especially when it comes to creating moments. The real hush-hush magic of the dress lies in just how meticulously it was crafted.

The silhouette does most of the talking. Bold, strong shoulders bring in the power, while the fit-and-flare softens it with just the right touch of femininity. Look closer and the real drama reveals itself. Thousands of Swarovski crystals, sequins, and hand-stitched chrome appliqué, each placed with intention, each hour of craftsmanship adding to a moment that would eventually make history.

Manushi's Curve-Slaying Power

By the end of 2025, Manushi Chhillar wasn’t just attending red carpets, she was owning them. Her fashion language had become instantly recognisable: confident silhouettes balanced with an old-school sense of elegance that never feels forced. Whether it was a festive Diwali evening or a sun-drenched desert shoot, she leaned into statement co-ords, fluid sarees, and red-carpet gowns with a bold, assured ease.

What truly sets her apart, is her understanding of colour and proportion. Warm tones, a classic red lip that does all the heavy lifting, and jewellery choices that elevate rather than compete. The outfit may be the moment, but it’s the details that complete the picture, like this look, where a Bvlgari necklace adds a layer of charm that feels both luxurious and effortless. And beyond the clothes, there’s discipline at play. Her sculpted silhouette reflects a commitment to wellness and fitness, something she shares candidly with her millions of followers. With Manushi, the clothes may change, but the confidence stays constant.

Red Lipstick + Black Dress + Sleek Bun Hack

Did someone say retro, or rather trendy? As we all know, fashion runs in circles, and what once ruled always finds its way back. A quick scroll through vintage Hollywood films makes it clear, this aesthetic has always had star power. Only now, it’s making a very stylish return. And if industry whispers are anything to go by, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of the sleek, wet-look bun.

Across multiple Manushi Chhillar appearances, this pairing is fast becoming her signature. It sharpens her silhouette, adds an air of elegance, and leans unapologetically sophisticated. The only thing missing? Perhaps a champagne glass in hand.

Steal Manushi Chhillar's Ultimate Black Shimmer Vibe

And what's glam without a little bling? Dazzling around, stealing spoltights and owning the red carpets, a shimmery bodycon dress always catches attention. Chhillar's recent all-black looks focus on light-reflecting textures rather than just flat color. It screams expensive.

Her secret "shimmer hack" isn't just the dress, it’s the poise. Whether it's the power-packed performances she delivered this year or her presence at the events, she carries herself with the knowledge that the crown never fades, it just evolves.

