Too Hot To Handle, Too Cool To Care: Team ELLE’s Summer Favourites

Summer is here, and the battle has begun — between melting into the pavement and trying to keep your outfit from turning into a sauna. Every year, just as the temperatures spike, I go into full wardrobe-reset mode, digging out my breathable best, hunting down heat-proof accessories, and frankly, trying not to combust on my morning commute. Luckily, Team ELLE’s on the same page. From light dresses to parasols that double as fashion statements, here’s what’s made it into our collective sunshine-style survival kit.

I used to think all dresses were created equal — until I met the perfect maxi. My essential is an easy cotton or linen maxi dress that helps me feel light and comfortable. Whether I’m heading to brunch or just trying to get through the day without turning into a sweatball, this dress has my back. Floaty, flattering, and requires zero effort. Add sandals and a claw clip, and I’m ready.

Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor

This one’s a summer ritual I swear by. “Every year, I have to get myself a new swimsuit — even if I don’t have a beach holiday planned. It’s my way of stepping into summer mode. This colour caught my eye recently, so obviously, I had to have it.”

Anamm Inamdar, Junior Fashion Write r

Not all heroes wear capes — some fit in your tote and flap air at your face. “I do not go anywhere without a hand-fan. It is a must-have in my summer bag. It’s great for beating the heat and it adds a stylish flair too.” Anamm’s fan is part accessory, part survival tool. Once I borrowed it in the back of a very hot cab, and now I’m obsessed. I feel like a dramatic 18th-century heiress and I stay cool.

Ismat Tahseen, Digital Editor

Oversized sunglasses are my summer alter ego. "My summer must-have? A pair of sunglasses — the bigger, the better. In this heat, they’re basically a second skin. Throw on some oversized sunnies with a crisp white tee and denim, and I’m good to go from office hours to after-hours." There’s something about sliding on a pair of chunky frames that says, “I’ve got this,” even when you’re lowkey melting.

Aditi Magesh, Junior Graphic Designer

Some people carry sunscreen. Aditi carries a vibe. “A silk scarf to shield me from the sun, a crochet parasol and a bottle of water — always. These are my non-negotiables.” She’s giving vintage glamour and Pinterest-board energy, and I’m taking notes. A silk scarf can be tied around your hair, worn as a headband, or even wrapped around your wrist when it’s too hot for jewellery.

Siya Bhambwani, Beauty Editorial Assistant

This one needs to be on everybodys list. "Classic tailored shorts in a neutral tone and a breathable fabric like linen or twill are my go-to. The high waist gives them a flattering fit, and they’re the easiest way to look put-together with minimal effort — all while staying cool". They’re smart enough for work, chill enough for coffee runs, and anything that doesn’t dig into your waist when you sit down gets an A+ from me.

Tejashree Raul, Junior Fashion Stylist

A classic! “Oversized shirts are my ultimate summer go-to — perfect for layering over a tank or wearing solo. I love them in breathable fabrics like linen or cotton, and the best part? They’re like a blank canvas I can accessorise however I’m feeling that day.” Dress it up, dress it down — it’s doing the most, with the least.

These essentials have got you covered, no matter the occasion. They’re the secret to staying cool, collected, and stylish all summer long.