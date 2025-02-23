Why Fashion Can’t Get Enough Of Punjabi Music Artists

It wasn’t long ago that Diljit Dosanjh got on stage and declared, “They said Punjabis can't do fashion and I said, I will show you.” And surely enough, the global sensation has delivered on this promise– serving looks while selling out stadiums on his Dil-uminati tour. Despite the fairly recent surge in mainstream popularity, this isn’t his first rodeo. Dosanjh has long been a passionate fashion enthusiast in his own way. As dedicated by hip-hop etiquette, brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Bottega Veneta naturally make an appearance in many of his lyrics. It is as much a requisite as wearing logo-clad designer clothes, thick diamond chains, and posting selfies from your private jet– the kind of aggressive bling and ostentatious accents that’s meant to define success and status in the music world.

Diljit Dosanjh in Chanel Photograph: (Instagram)

Style Matches Personality



Yet the allure of his style lies in its versatility– the ability to champion modern silhouettes by the likes of Chanel and Celine, as well as custom kurta sets by Raghavendra Rathore isn’t easy to come by. And he does all this while rocking a matching turban. There’s no sight of the generic “hip-hop artist” archetype– as obscure indie brands feature alongside pieces from luxury labels. He’s also unafraid to visibly pair brands with one another, steering away from the prescribed dressing methods suggested by the labels’ sourcing teams. Which leaves us wondering– who’s behind these looks? Dosanjh doesn’t seem to have a stylist following him around the world on his tour (that we know of). There’s something so authentic about his style, which matches his personality as he steps out on stage in front of thousands and greets them with a humble “sat sri akal”. It’s safe to say we’re sold.

Diljit Dosanjh in Raghavendra Rathore at The Jimmy Fallon Show Photograph: (Instagram)

While you may spot India’s rising Punjabi music crowd sporting big dog luxury names for their public appearances now more than ever, almost none, have the kind of international success that Dosanjh possesses. His fixation with fashion is paying off, and even with access to a plethora of brands and stylists vying to dress him, Dosanjh chooses to stick to his own preferences and impressively enough, manages to do a remarkable job. The only official collaboration he indulged in? A set of merch with Levis for his Dil-uminati tour, most of which was sold out quickly enough.



Diljit Dosanjh x Levis collab Photograph: (Instagram)

Amidst growing popularity, luxury fashion brands and Punjabi music artists have found a mutually beneficial synergy, fueled by the genre’s global appeal and rising purchasing power of South Asian audiences. Punjabi music, with its infectious beats and often over-the-top visuals, aligns seamlessly with the aspirational appeal of luxury fashion. Artists like Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, and Karan Aujla have become style icons, effortlessly pairing streetwear with luxury– making labels like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry feel more relatable to a younger, culturally diverse audience. These collaborations and brand placements provide access to an engaged, fashion-forward demographic, as Punjabi artists solidify their status as trendsetters. The appeal perhaps lies in their aspirational lifestyle and strong personal styling choices!



Karan Aujla in Gucci Photograph: (Instagram)

The genre has an undeniable affinity for luxury fashion, a love affair rooted in both cultural and global aspiration. In fact, it follows in the footsteps of American hip-hop, which has always celebrated success, grandeur, and self-expression. A pair of Prada sunglasses, a jacket from Versace, and a Rolex on the wrist serve as more than just wardrobe choices; they are symbols of status, ambition, and the ultimate “flex” for a set of self-made successful musicians hailing from pinds in Punjab. It’s a loud and proud way to celebrate the hustle that got them to a global stage. As these artists gain international recognition, their embrace of luxury fashion cements their place on the global music scene, aligning them with the style-savvy icons of mainstream pop and hip-hop. With logomania and maximalism staging a comeback, it is no surprise that loud luxury dressing– which has become synonymous with the North Indian aesthetic (read: Rocky Randhawa)– is a staple for Punjabi musicians.



AP Dhillon in Louis Vuitton Photograph: (Instagram)

AP Dhillon’s been making waves with his sartorial choices– be it at Coachella or on his recent Brownprint tour. His love for luxury fashion is no secret, with his lyrics calling out Dior, Bottega, and Patek Philippe. The pop star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris last month, where he opted for a minimal look with a jeans and jacket combination by the French maison. Meanwhile Karan Aujla’s recent It Was All A Dream tour showcased some of his finest looks– particularly his collection of chunky necklaces (replete with VVS diamonds) and Hermes bags. Names like Prada, Valentino, and Tiffany make an appearance in some of his hits, too.

For the brands, this is a perfect way to reach a younger audience who wouldn’t usually take an interest in luxury fashion or high-end tailoring. Which is perhaps why they’re recognizing the influence of these artists and inviting them to sit front row at showcases, dress them for award shows, and strategically place themselves around these strong personas. Punjabi musicians have long used designer fashion as a symbol of status, both in person as well as in their lyrics. However, as their influence grows, so does their definition of personal style– they not only give a shout-out to luxury megabrands but also recognize the smaller homegrown designs they choose to wear, lending a space for Indian fashion labels to shine.



Karan Aujla in Louis Vuitton Photograph: (Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, who also happens to dress the likes of Aujla and Dhillon on the regular says, “We’re seeing a strong shift toward vintage-inspired styling with a modern twist. Think retro sportswear, oversized denim, and classic tailoring reinterpreted with bold colours and statement accessories,” when asked about emerging fashion trends in the music sphere. “A lot of artists are also embracing desi elements in a more effortless way—like embroidered jackets, traditional prints on streetwear silhouettes, and a mix of cultural jewelry with contemporary fits. It’s all about blending nostalgia with a fresh, global appeal”, she adds.

AP Dhillon in Alexander McQueen Photograph: (Instagram)

So how much of this personal style and how much is dictated by a good styling team? “If the artist or client doesn’t connect with what they’re wearing, it will show. So, I blend their individuality with my creative direction to create something fresh yet true to them”, says Jaisinghani. “While I bring in fresh elements– whether it’s silhouettes, layering, or accessories– the final look must feel authentic to the person wearing it”, she adds. For the artists, it’s all about finding a middle ground between familiarity and experimentation; setting a standard for a signature style without boring the audience as the revolving door of trends continues to spin.



Fashion brands have woken up to the reality that music is slowly taking up a significant amount of room on the fashion scene, a space previously dominated by Hollywood and Bollywood as the most powerful force in global entertainment culture. Music is definitely a powerful tool for reaching Generations Y and Z, who are expected to account for most luxury spending in the years to come. Luxury brands are also realizing India’s potential as a market. Though it might not be the next China, the privileged Indian is looking to indulge in the occasional shopping haul at Louis Vuitton, Balmain, and Balenciaga; and the new guard of increasingly popular Punjabi music artists is influencing these tastes.



AP Dhillon & Karan Aujla Photograph: (Instagram)

On a global scale, luxury brands have been partnering and collaborating with popular music artists to influence consumer perception for decades now; some might say Kanye West’s 2009 sneaker collaboration with Louis Vuitton helped pave the way. Recent examples include A$AP Rocky starring in Bottega Veneta’s campaigns, Gucci’s travel ads featuring Bad Bunny, Chanel dressing Gracie Abrams for her The Secret Of Life tour, and Dior Homme inviting rappers like Future, Big Sean, and Metro Boomin to its showcases. K-pop musicians have been a hot commodity for luxury fashion brands of late– from Jennie (from Blackpink) for Chanel, to Jin (from BTS) for Gucci. Which leaves us wondering– is I-pop, and more importantly Punjabi-pop next?

Also Read:

ELLE Exclusive: K-Pop Icon Jackson Wang Set To Visit India This May, Teases A Surprise Collaboration With An Indian Artist

