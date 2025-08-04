Meet The Indian Label That’s Serving Main Character Energy On ‘And Just Like That…’

Few shows have shaped fashion and femininity quite like Sex and the City. It gave us Manolo moments, brunch-as-religion energy, and four women who made being complicated feel like a power move. With And Just Like That..., the legacy evolved—messier, moodier, more grown-up, and just as sharply dressed. Now, as the curtain falls on the reboot’s final season, the universe feels fuller: more layered, more diverse, and yes, more brown.

Enter: Seema Patel, played by the smouldering Sarita Choudhury—a power player in both real estate and unapologetic glamour. So when Patel stepped into Season 3, Episode 6, wearing Ridhi Asrani’s striking Amalaka earrings, it was an unmissable styling detail.

“Sex and the City was my everything in college—it shaped how I saw women, style, and self-expression,” says Asrani, the designer behind the label that’s now got the HBO sparkle. “Seeing Seema Patel wear my earrings felt like a cosmic wink from the universe. She embodies that bold, sensual, feminine energy I design for. It was a full-circle moment.”

The cameo wasn’t a happy accident—it was the result of intuition, intention, and one perfectly timed email. “I had just binge-watched Season 1 and noticed they’d introduced an Indian character. I felt joy. I felt seen. So I reached out to Danny Santiago, the costume designer, and just shared how incredible it was to see Patel and Sarah Jessica Parker styled in a few Indian designer pieces,” she recalls. “I didn’t send a pitch deck or a press release, just my Instagram handle. Danny loved a few pieces and requested that they be sourced. When you move from alignment, the universe tends to meet you halfway.”

This isn’t Patel’s first brush with Asrani’s work, nor the show’s. “So far, my pieces have been featured in both Season 2 and Season 3, which honestly still feels surreal,” she says. “I didn’t know which episode they’d be in, so when I spotted the Amalaka earrings on-screen, it was as much a surprise for me as it was for everyone else.”

Image Courtesy: Amalaka Hoops By Ridhi Asrani

The reactions that followed were as dazzling as the earrings themselves. “A lot of SATC fans who are in their 40s to 60s reached out and purchased pieces—from London, New York, Dubai... it was truly special. I didn’t imagine a 60-year-old being my ideal client, but it ended up being one of my sweetest sales to date. Jewellery blogs messaged me, clients told me their stories, and so much love came in from the American market.”

Interestingly, it wasn’t just the exact pair that sparked buzz. “Our pieces are maximal at heart—and it’s not always the one seen on the show that gets all the love. Women tend to choose what feels true to them, and that’s my favourite part to witness.”

It’s the kind of milestone that could easily spark global dreams, but Asrani’s vision is rooted in depth. “Yes, it’s a turning point—one that’s already opened exciting doors. But I’ve never chased virality. It’s about building something rooted in the soul, something expansive and timeless. I always say: My brand is my alter ego.”

Image Courtesy: Ridhi Asrani

And if she could lend her designs to other icons? “Yasmin Ghauri, Cher, Twiggy, Kate Moss. I’m obsessed with the '80s and '90s—especially the Studio 54 era. And today? Simone Ashley, Ashley Park, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa, Millie Bobby Brown—women who are unapologetically themselves.”

