Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’s Bombe Cushion-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

THE RUNDOWN

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are officially engaged.

In December 2025, the couple attended the Hollywood premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, where Cyrus wore a diamond on her left ring finger, sparking engagement buzz.

Jewellery experts spoke to ELLE about Cyrus’s cushion-cut diamond ring, its estimated value, and why it’s “very of the moment.”

In December 2025, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando confirmed their engagement after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Hollywood premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The couple has been together since 2022, after meeting on a blind date. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” Cyrus told British Vogue in 2023. “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

At the time, a source told a leading publication that Cyrus was interested in building a future with Morando. “Miley could see a healthy, positive, and fruitful life with Maxx,” the insider revealed. “She’s learning from her past marriage and relationships and wants to build towards a better future with him.” Now, it looks like that dream has become reality.

Ahead, jewellers break down what to know about Cyrus’s cushion-cut diamond ring, its estimated value, and why it’s “very of-the-moment.”

Cyrus’s Cushion-Cut Engagement Ring Was Custom-Made.

According to an international publication, Cyrus’s engagement ring was custom-made by the Los Angeles-based designer Jacquie Aiche. Aiche’s rep also noted that the cushion-cut stone is set in a 14-karat yellow gold band.

“Miley’s engagement ring is a very of-the-moment take on a classic silhouette,” Olivia Landau, Founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, tells ELLE. “The centre stone appears to be an elongated cushion-cut diamond with crushed ice faceting.”

Landau continued, “The diamond is set east-west in a chunky bombe style bezel setting in yellow gold, a look that feels a little bit rock and roll, cool, and modern, while still reading as very bridal.”

Annie Chen, SVP Merchandising of Brilliant Earth, noted that the yellow gold setting is “increasingly popular” among customers.

The Diamond Appears To Be Between 3 And 5 Carats And Is Estimated To Be Worth Over $70,000.

Chen shared that the diamond in Cyrus’s ring appears to be 4 to 5 carats, estimating that it may have cost around $70,000 to $80,000. (Brilliant Earth also offers similar styles, like the Haiden, East-West Peyton, and Adrian.)

Landau, on the other hand, estimated that the stone is likely around 3 to 4 carats with “roughly a 1.3 length to width ratio.” She noted that, if the centre diamond is natural, then it would likely cost somewhere between $75,000 to $150,000.

Angie Kennedy, VP of Merchandising at Zales, also estimated that the diamond is 4 to 5 carats. The diamond is “wrapped in a chic dome-style setting that encompasses the diamond’s depth,” she tells ELLE.

The Ring’s Style Reflects A “Broader Trend.”

“Flush-set stones and east-west designs have been surging—they’re bold, modern, yet still timeless. Pairing an elongated cushion cut silhouette with a sculptural, signet-style band gives the ring a distinctive, almost heirloom quality,” Kennedy explains. “It’s a sophisticated departure from a traditional engagement ring, and it feels like a deeply personal statement. It reflects a broader trend we’re seeing; engagement rings becoming expressions of individual style and design preference, rather than adhering to the classic solitaire formula.”

You can shop similar styles below.

Vrai Signet Created Diamond 14K Gold Ring

Näas 14K Yellow Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Ring

Grown Brilliance Prima Lab-Grown Diamond Ring

Brilliant Earth Sloane Diamond Dome Ring

Mejuri Organic Crown Dôme Nesting Ring

Ring Concierge Diamond Signet Pinky Ring

Read the original article on ELLE.COM.