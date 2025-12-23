subscribe
Nancy Meyers’s The Holiday Still Offers The Best Winter Outfit Inspiration Nearly 20 Years Later

Here’s how to recreate the film’s most iconic looks.

| Team ELLE USA
Photograph: (Instagram: @nmeyers, Pinterest)

It’s hard to believe the term “quiet luxury” had yet to enter the fashion lexicon when The Holiday hit theaters in 2006. Almost two decades later, the Nancy Meyers rom-com offers classicwinter outfit inspiration that has stood the test of time—think plush cashmere and wool knits, expensive-looking outerwear, and an understated palette. The star-studded cast and cozy cabin aside—which, by the way, was replicated as a vacation rental in Georgia this year—costume designer Marlene Stewart’s timeless aesthetic is, in large part, what makes The Holiday a true cult classic.

Rumor has it that there’s an Apple TV+ reboot in the works, featuring the same home-swap premise with all-new characters (and hopefully, just as many moodboard-worthy looks). There’s no word on a release date yet, so for now, you can rent the original on Prime Video and shop your way through our favorite outfits from The Holiday below.

Thanks @voguemagazine for your post today about Cameron’s wardrobe in THE HOLIDAY. Our costume
Photograph: (Instagram: @nmeyers)


The impractical travel outfit that Cameron Diaz’s Amanda Woods wears is undoubtedly the film’s most iconic, so we have to start there. Let her loungewear inspire your airport looks (more on that later), and save this cozy shearling coat and cream turtleneck for an upcoming brunch or dinner reservation instead — and maybe consider swapping the stilettos for a more seasonally appropriate boot as well.

1765811526-5-x-4-2025-12-15t101039-616-694024f37e886

Show Me Your Mumu Swiss Alps Coat

Storm Turtleneck Sweater

Michael Stars Storm Turtleneck Sweater

Ribcage Straight Jeans

Levi's Ribcage Straight Jeans

Perry Tote

Tory Burch Perry Tote

Jackie Ohh Butterfly Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Butterfly Sunglasses

Photograph: (Pinterest)

Now we can go back to the beginning. Amanda begins the film in sleek white pajamas, setting the tone for her understated color palette throughout. Add plush slippers, and you have the perfect outfit for a lazy day at home (and hopefully one that doesn’t involve a breakup).

Giselle Rib Pajamas

Eberjey Giselle Rib Pajamas

Solitaire Lariat Necklace

Shashi Solitaire Lariat Necklace

Cashmere and Wool Slippers

Lululemon Cashmere And Wool Slippers

Wide-Leg Pima Cotton Pajama Set

Petite Plume Wide-Leg Pima Cotton Pajama Set

Elea Slipper

Ugg Elea Slipper

Photograph: (Pinterest)

In the Nancy Meyers cinematic universe, cozy cashmere and wool layers make the case that more is always more. Amanda’s layered sweaters and knit sweatpants would make winter bed-rotting feel like even more of a treat.

Essential Beanie

Faherty Essential Beanie

Melange Knit Scarf

Treasure & Bond Melange Knit Scarf

CozyChic Textured Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Textured Cardigan

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

Wool Cashmere New Class Sweatpant

Alo Wool Cashmere New Class Sweatpant

Photograph: (Pinterest)

Over the years, Amanda’s wardrobe in The Holiday has been more widely celebrated, but Kate Winslet’s Iris deserves equal recognition. Swap the pajama pants for sweatpant jeans, and her taupe V-neck sweater and printed scarf feel just right for the season.

Wool & Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Vince Wool & Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Fair Isle Scarf

Polo Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Scarf

Miramar Sofie Sweatpant Jeans

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Sweatpant Jeans

Fair Isle Crew Socks

Falke Fair Isle Crew Socks

Maryanne Teddy Mary Jane

Dearfoams Maryanne Teddy Mary Jane

Throughout the film, Iris’s lightweight sweaters and jackets function as a foil to Amanda’s cold-weather attire. Should you be spending the season in a warmer climate, let fine-knit cardigans like this serve as inspiration.

Pointelle-Stitch Cardigan

Madewell Pointelle-Stitch Cardigan

The Lace Knit Cardigan

Everlane The Lace Knit Cardigan

Brightside Scoop Neck Tank

Madewell Brightside Scoop Neck Tank

The Erin Crop Bootcut Jeans

Favorite Daughter The Erin Crop Bootcut Jeans

Kira Padded Flip-Flop

Tory Burch Kira Padded Flip-Flop

Photograph: (Pinterest)

We couldn’t help but notice Amanda’s brushed cashmere cardigan and layered white tees in this morning-after scene. Who but Amanda Woods looks this chic after a very long night out?

Gaspard Cardigan

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan

Favorite V-Neck Tee

Gap Favorite V-Neck Tee

Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole

Pact Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole

Whipped Long Underwear

Negative Underwear Whipped Long Underwear

Wool Cashmere Light Frosted Sock

Alo Wool Cashmere Light Frosted Sock

Amanda’s outfits in The Holiday make a strong case for a winter white handbag. This isn’t the same tote as the one featured in an earlier scene, meaning she brought not one, but two cream-colored carry-alls along on her trip to the Cotswolds. And can we talk about that coat?

Faux Shearling Wrap Coat

Bernardo Faux Shearling Wrap Coat

The Cristina Shoulder Bag

Marc Jacobs The Cristina Shoulder Bag

The Pencil High Waist Jeans

Madewell The Pencil High Waist Jeans

Kalila Slouch Knee High Boot

Alohas Kalila Slouch Knee High Boot

Textured Cashmere Scarf

Rag & Bone Textured Cashmere Scarf

Photograph: (Pinterest)

Amanda admits to being “a tad overdressed” in this black-and-white pairing, which earns a cute “You look like my Barbie” comment from Graham’s daughter. Perhaps let it—and the chic wool coat she arrives in—inspire a dressier occasion, rather than a night in with the kids.

Henri Cotton Voile Top

Dôen Henri Cotton Voile Top

Silk Charmeuse Slip Skirt

Everlane Silk Charmeuse Slip Skirt

Lecce Knotted Leather Belt

Isabel Marant Lecce Knotted Leather Belt

'Stuart Power 75 Pointed Toe Pump

Stuart Weitzman 'Stuart Power 75 Pointed Toe Pump

Ilana Wool Blend Trench Coat

Soia & Kyo Ilana Wool Blend Trench Coat

Photograph: (Pinterest)

Iris and Amanda’s final few looks in the film prove that a classic LBD always fits the bill for holiday season festivities. If you’re still hunting for a New Year’s Eve look, consider this a sign to stick with tradition. Instead of a corsage, you can accessorize with a floral handbag or jewelry to the same effect.

SPANXshape V-Neck Midi Dress

Spanx SPANXshape V-Neck Midi Dress

Freddie Tulle Midi Dress

Cinq à Sept Freddie Tulle Midi Dress

Electra Sling Pump

Michael Kors Electra Sling Pump

Liv Floral Applique Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade New York Liv Floral Applique Shoulder Bag

Double Flower Bracelet

Zara Double Flower Bracelet

Read the original article on ELLE USA.

