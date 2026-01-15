When Craft Leads The Conversation: Nita Ambani In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

When Nita Ambani stepped out recently in a rose-pink georgette saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the whole look read as an example of considered elegance. The colour was soft and flattering, and the fabric had that lightweight fall that makes a georgette six-yard feel effortless rather than heavy. It came from the designers’ Burano collection, a line inspired by classic Italian lace and translated into hand-embroidered motifs along the borders and pallu edge, worked with silk thread, sequins, and tiny pearls that quietly elevated the design.

If you pause at the borders of the saree you’ll see why so much of the attention lands there. The meticulous lace-like embroidery shapes the outline of the drape and gives direction to the eye. That concentration of craft at the edges and on the matching embroidered blouse is where the outfit’s visual narrative resides. It’s an approach that feels grown-up and intentional rather than flashy.

Styling could have gone in many directions, but the choices here helped keep the look refined. Ambani paired the saree with jewellery that had a presence yet served the ensemble rather than fought with it. A lotus-shaped diamond choker framed with Basra pearls and a coordinating pearl bracelet from her personal collection gave the neckline structure and shimmer.

Beauty, overseen by Mickey Contractor, echoed the softness of the outfit. The makeup was luminous with subtle definition around the eyes and glossy pink lips, and her hair fell in side-parted curls that followed the natural movement of the saree’s drape.

What makes this look stick in memory isn’t just the colour or the jewelled accents. It’s the way the saree’s borders and embroidery act like punctuation marks, giving shape and rhythm to a simple silhouette. That focus on craftsmanship over ornamentation gives the outfit a quiet strength. If you’re thinking about your own saree picks this season, let the borders speak — look for pieces where the work tells a story and anchors the outfit rather than trying to overpower it.

