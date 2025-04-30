Rajesh Pratap Singh: Trends Are Just An Indication Of What Not To Do

In the vibrant realm of Indian fashion, Rajesh Pratap Singh emerges as a luminary whose story captivates with its depth and authenticity. Fondly known as Pratap, today, even his eponymous label has been shortened to reflect his minimalist signature. Hailing from the culturally rich city of Jaipur, he was immersed in a world of textiles where he found inspiration in the artistry surrounding him. His fascination with textiles was nurtured by family influences, particularly a cousin involved in garment making, and he idolised figures like John and Faith Singh, who pioneered the Anokhi brand. Their influence ignited a spark within him—a realisation that fashion could be a medium for storytelling.

Origin Story

While his studies were rooted in commerce, Pratap interned under Martand ‘Mapu’ Singh, who researched, curated and promoted traditional Indian textiles through various exhibitions, and David Abraham of the brand Abraham & Thakore. This exposure to the world of garments and mentorship by these visionaries urged him to take a leap into the world of design. Pratap went on to pursue formal design education at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where he honed his skills and developed a unique aesthetic that would come to define his brand.



In 1997, Pratap launched his label with a focus on exports, initially creating women's wear jackets for international markets. “We thought people wouldn’t like our designs in India,” he recalls, reflecting on those early days. The initial years were marked by a sense of adventure rather than challenges. Pratap fondly remembers those times as ‘simple and fulfilling.’ The brand soon began to gain recognition for its distinctive design language. He believes early success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his mentors and friends.

India Modern

From the very beginning, Pratap’s eponymous label sought to capture the essence of minimalism infused with Indian heritage, allowing wearers to express their individuality while honouring tradition. The creative process behind the collections is as intricate as the garments themselves. It begins with fabric creation, often involving hands-on work from yarn to finished product. Collaborating with artisans across India, Pratap seeks to foster connections between traditional techniques and contemporary design sensibilities. The result is a language that feels both familiar and fresh—an homage to Indian heritage without succumbing to clichés.



When asked about how he keeps up with changing fashion trends, his philosophy is clear: “Trends are just an indication of what not to do.” When he launched his label, he envisioned creating pieces that transcended fleeting trends. Instead of chasing the latest fads, he focused on designs that would remain relevant and cherished over decades. “If someone bought a shirt or jacket from us in 1997, they should still be able to wear it today,” he says.

The Gamcha jacket by the designer is one such example. Drawing inspiration from the humble gamcha, the designer elevated this piece of cotton cloth into a luxe statement garment — a jacket that represents the culture irrespective of the generation and era. His recent showcase at the India Men’s Weekend was a captivating homage to the fearless bikers of Rajasthan, where the designer artfully blended ruggedness with refinement. One of the main looks that could be used to define this collection would be a striking, rugged biker jacket with a minimal and neatly pleated skirt. Another important look was a textured floor-length tailored coat that boasted gold buttons and a dramatic red line running down the back, somehow creating both a bold and minimal narrative. For the textiles, the designer used resin-coated khadi, linen, and leather, displaying his eagerness for innovative fabrics. Despite the initial roar of motorcycles that echoed through the venue, one might expect a chaotic aesthetic; however, the designer once again demonstrated an extraordinary ability to weave his signature minimalist style into a grunge-inspired tapestry. The result was a stunning display that redefined biker chic, merging audacity with sophistication in an unforgettable fashion statement.

Now And Next

Looking ahead, Pratap envisions expanding his brand into new areas, specifically home decor. With plans to launch this line soon, Pratap aims to bring the same minimalist elegance found in his fashion collections into living spaces. The idea is to create a holistic lifestyle brand that resonates with consumers on multiple levels.

We couldn’t end our chat with the designer without asking his take on the Gen Z shoppers now stepping into the luxury market. He sees this shift as being less about age and more about a mindset. “I don’t even know what Gen Z is,” he says with a laugh. For Pratap, it’s not about numbers but about the way people think and connect with fashion. What excites him about the younger generation is their appreciation for authenticity and meaningful connections. Pratap doesn’t see his evolving consumer base as a challenge but an opportunity to continue creating pieces that tell stories, speak to the soul, not just the season.

As he continues to innovate and expand his brand, one thing remains clear: Pratap is weaving narratives that celebrate India’s rich cultural tapestry while resonating with modern minimalist design sensibilities. His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring designers and fashion enthusiasts alike, reminding us all that true legacy lies in authenticity and passion for one’s craft.



