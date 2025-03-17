Sahil Salathia: The Quiet Disruptor Of Men’s Fashion In India

Sahil Salathia is not here to play it safe—and thank god for that. In a world where men’s fashion often feels like an endless loop of black suits and basic kurtas, Salathia is out here serving looks with the kind of confidence that makes you rethink why menswear was ever so boring to begin with. Whether he’s on the runway or just casually turning heads on the red carpet, he’s got that rare ability to make even the most experimental outfit look like it was made for him.

Let’s get into the looks, because honestly? They deserve their own moment.

Breaking the Rules of Men’s Fashion

A Walking Canvas

Only Salathia could pull off a blouse that looks like it belongs in an art gallery. The flowy silhouette, paired with abstract paint-like strokes, gave major "I woke up like this" energy—but in a high-fashion way. It’s the kind of piece that could easily overwhelm someone else, but he wore it like it was second skin.

Modern Royalty



Salathia’s take on ethnic wear? A whole masterclass. He showed up in a sherwani with perfectly synced colours, but the real game-changer was the long printed dupatta casually thrown over one shoulder and cinched with a belt. It was giving maharaja meets runway model, and honestly, who else could pull that off?

Winged Elegance



A jacket that looks like wings? Only Salathia. The ombré feather effect, paired with crisp white pleated trousers, created a look that was structured yet soft. He basically looked like he was about to take flight—and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if he did.

Desi Superman Energy

At the ELLE List, Salathia came through in a green robe over sleek black formals, and it was the kind of power move that makes you want to stand a little straighter. It had that understated but commanding vibe—like he could save the day and still make it to the after-party on time.

Futuristic Cowboy



Oversized jacket with wave patterns? Check. Baggy trousers? Check.Cowboy boots? Obviously. Salathia served futuristic cowboy realness, mixing textures and silhouettes in a way that felt equal parts sci-fi and Western. It’s giving main character energy, and we’re here for it.

The Metal Plate Moment



And finally, the moment. Salathia stepped out in structured trousers paired with a literal metal plate, and it was every bit as edgy as it sounds. Architectural, sleek, and cool without trying too hard—it’s the kind of look that lives rent-free in your head.

Salathia isn’t just wearing clothes—he’s making a statement every time he steps out. Masculinity, tradition, and modernity all blur together in his wardrobe, and somehow, it always works. Fashion isn’t about fitting into a box, and Salathia is proof that the best looks happen when you toss the rulebook out entirely.