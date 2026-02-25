Sneakerinas Are Spring's Chic Alternative To Trainers. These Are The 11 Best To Shop Now

If there's one shoe set to define spring 2026, it's the sneakerina. The footwear hybrid that combines the low profile of a ballet flat with the everyday practicality of a trainer, the sneakerina is light and streamlined, characterised by details of elastic straps, satin ties or mesh panelling associated with a traditional ballet slipper. A polished, minimalist style, but durable enough for all-day wear, the sneakerina offers a soft and feminine alternative to the chunky trainer, and acts as the perfect transitional shoe to take you from winter to spring.

Emerging alongside the balletcore trend, the sneakerina was first seen on the catwalks at Cecile Bahnsen, Miu Miu and Simone Rocha, who has long made the case for the 'ballerainer'. As the look gained traction within street style, buzzy collaborations between fashion designers and trainer brands followed, while Puma created an entirely new line of hybrids (the Speedcat Ballet), and Onitsuka Tiger's strappy, Mary-Jane inspired Mexico 66 TGRS sold out almost immediately upon launch last year.

In the celebrity sphere, Bella Hadid has chosen sneakerinas by US-based Vivaia on three occasions and counting, wearing them with black capri leggings, white denim and mid-blue jeans respectively; and Charli XCX further catapulted the brand by choosing its powder pink satin Vivaias for Glastonbury and Coachella. Chloë Sevigny was an early adopter of the sneakerina, pairing her rubber Ecco Biom C-Trails with micro track shorts and a varsity top, while the Haim sisters and Phoebe Dynevor are among fans of Louis Vuitton's LV Sneakerina, which comes in a pleasing number of colour pop brights and pared back neutrals for spring.

Sneakerinas are ideal for bridging the gap between seasons when tough leather boots feel too substantial but it's not quite sandal weather. They look as elegant styled with wide-legged jeans or athleisure as a crisp cotton dress. From the best high street interpretations to the most coveted designer takes, see ELLE's edit of the 11 best sneakerinas to shop now.

Best Metallic

Puma Speedcat Satin Ballet Sneakers

One of the first major trainer brands to spearhead the style, Puma's original Speedcat has evolved into this chic ballet slipper hybrid, a streamlined slip-on style with elasticated straps. The pearlescent silver and white colourway feels just right for spring.

Best New Design

Vivaia Carol Square-Toe Jogger Sneakerina

You'll likely be familiar with Vivaia's original, celebrity-approved Cristina square-toe lace-up satin sneakerina, but new for spring '26 is the Carol. Reimagined with a sturdier bubble sole for added durability, the lustrous satin finish remains, this time in pale gold, silver and buttercup yellow. Again, each pair comes with two sets of shoelaces (a flat, traditional style and a ribbon) allowing you to create a custom look, and further adding to their versatility.

Most Unique

Ganni Sporty Ballerina In Denim

Don't sleep on Ganni's footwear. The Scandi brand has launched four versions of its sneakerina in monochrome polkadot, leopard print and plain black, but it's this denim pair that we're drawn to for a fresh take.

Most Feminine

Miu Miu Plume Satin Sneakers

Capturing the brand's playful, coquettish spirit, Miu Miu's satin sneakers will be coveted long after this season. Also available in ice blue and pale pink, the style combines luminous copper-toned satin with brown suede for a modern touch.

Best Sale Find

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Mei Ballet Trainers

Inspired by martial arts, Addias' Taekwondo Meis have a tie-leg fastening to be worn mid-calve or at the ankle, and come in a range of colours from red and white to monochrome and an evening-ready silver glitter. We're drawn to this ice blue pair with white tri-stripes and a beige rubber sole.

Best Mary-Jane Style

Bimba Y Lola White Velcro Ballerina Sneaker

Combining a ballet slipper with a Mary-Jane, Bimba Y Lola's interpretation would make a wise investment before summer. The mesh panels and pale tones will pair well with grey tailored trousers or mid-blue denim.

Best Burgundy

Cos Suede-Nylon Ballet Trainers

Along with chocolate brown, burgundy was a shade of the season. The trend is set to continue into SS26, with Chanel, Fendi and Loewe accenting outfits with rich berry and wine tones. Buy into the look with this sneakerina by Cos, which combines nylon and suede panels, and has a split sole for extra flexibility.

Best Revival

Louis Vuitton LV x TM LV Sneakerina

Launching in 2003, artist Takashi Murakami's collaboration with Louis Vuitton remains one of the House's most memorable. The rainbow Multicolore Monogram returns on the LV Sneakerina, beautifully combined with soft nappa leather panels in pale grey.

Best Fabric Mix

Prada Collapse Re-Nylon And Suede Sneakers

Aptly named for their lightweight construction and elasticated sides, Prada's Collapse nylon and suede sneakerinas are ideal for travel, rolling up easily to stash in an overnight bag, while remaining true to the House's ever-covetable aesthetic.

Best Collaboration

NikeSkims Rift Satin Shoes

A new activewear venture created by the two power brands, NikeSkims merges performance tech with size-inclusive sculpting silhouettes. Spring '26 has seen the launch of the first head-to-toe collection which takes cues from ballet and includes the Rift satin trainer. With a distinctive split-toe design, it combines satin fabric with a lightweight rubber sole, arriving in dusky pink and wear-with-everything black.

Best Runway Style

Simone Rocha Ballet-Style Sneakers

A longtime advocate of the style, Simone Rocha’s sneakerinas feature girlish details of delicate ribbon lacing, pleated fabric and pretty bows, anchored by hardwearing rubber soles and an athletic silhouette. It's a combination that shouldn't work, but really does.

