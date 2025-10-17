ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: The Best Dressed Of The Night

The biggest beauty night of the year had the city buzzing and the stars didn’t disappoint. At the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025, Bollywood’s finest arrived in full sartorial glory, turning the red carpet into a glittering runway. From modern power suits to ethereal gowns, the evening celebrated individuality as much as it did glamour. Each look told its own story — bold, experimental, and unapologetically beautiful.

Sushmita Sen

Commanding the room like only she can, Sen redefined power dressing in a sharp black pantsuit accented with white lapels and stripes. The clean lines and crisp contrast paired with diamond-and-emerald jewellery gave the look just the right touch of timeless sophistication and elegance with a pulse.

Sonali Bendre

Classic, radiant, and effortlessly graceful, Sonali Bendre’s black midi dress was a masterclass in understated charm. The delicately embellished floral appliqué added a whisper of whimsy, staying true to her signature blend of poise and playfulness.

Kriti Sanon

Soft, sweeping, and full of movement, Sanon’s lilac gown was pure dream. The pleated fabric caught every breeze, turning her entrance into a cinematic moment. Ethereal yet modern, it was a reminder that sometimes simplicity, when done right, can be utterly striking.

Nargis Fakhri

Old-world glamour met Parisian edge in her black corseted gown. With its bodycon bodice and crystal-embellished neckline, the look was equal parts strength and sensuality. It had the kind of effortless allure that could have walked straight off a couture runway.

Nora Fatehi

Never one to miss a moment, Nora Fatehi brought her signature drama in an off-shoulder dress that ballooned gracefully at the hem. A delicate white bow cinched at the waist added sweetness to the sculptural silhouette — a balance of softness and strength that only Nora could pull off.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads in one of the most memorable looks of the night — a playful high-low dress with a checkered bubble hem and a denim-hued bodice. The sweetheart neckline framed her beautifully, while the unexpected pairing made it feel fresh and fashion-forward.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty’s crimson silk gown was pure showstopper energy. The slightly exaggerated sleeves and a statement necklace gave the look old-Hollywood gravitas, while her easy grace made it feel contemporary. Regal yet effortless — the perfect red carpet balance.

Rakul Preet Singh

In a sleek black gown adorned with crystal detailing, Rakul Preet Singh brought just the right amount of sparkle. The asymmetrical neckline and fluid silhouette exuded quiet glamour which was simple, but far from forgettable.

Alaya F

Alaya’s black velvet gown with its flared hem was a study in texture and proportion. The floral appliqué at the neckline added a feminine touch, giving the look a youthful yet refined appeal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Swapping the gown for a co-ord set, Shaikh went the modern route. Her silk brown ensemble — a silk skirt with soft pleats and folds at the waist and asymmetrical cowl-neck top that exuded relaxed sophistication. The fit is perfectly paired with jewels from Angara Jewellery. Chic, unfussy, and so very her.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Dapper with a twist — Ibrahim Ali Khan’s black velvet suit shimmered subtly with sequin embroidery. A nod to old-school charm with a modern upgrade, it was the kind of look that proves men’s fashion doesn’t have to play it safe.

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta gave the classic LBD a fresh spin with an embellished, web-like design. Paired with her playful energy and easy charm, she looked every bit the cool, modern girl-next-door — stylish yet grounded.

Palak Tiwari

A vision in nude tulle, Palak Tiwari looked like she stepped out of a modern fairytale. The uneven layers, dotted with polka details, and the pleated panels up top gave her look a soft, whimsical flair — fresh, youthful, and delightfully fun. And the accessories from Angara Jewellery completed the look perfectly!

Raashii Khanna

Raashii’s one-shoulder brown gown was an understated stunner. The metallic gold detailing traced the fabric with precision, catching the light in the most elegant way. The cherry on top were the Angara Jewellery pieces. Minimal yet impactful — a quiet kind of glamour that stood out.

Aashna Hegde

Always one for a bold experiment, Aashna’s dress featured sculptural applique panels that added both structure and intrigue. It was futuristic yet feminine — a look that mirrored the spirit of a digital-age trendsetter.

Radhika Seth

In a beaded mini structured with corset-like boning, Seth’s look fused classic craftsmanship with modern sensuality. The glimmering beadwork and architectural finish gave her an edge that felt both strong and graceful.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra made a striking statement in a black-and-white saree edged with soft ruffles. The pièce de résistance — a pearl blouse with cascading strands down the back, brought drama and delicacy in equal measure. Paired with bold gold jewellery, it was a masterclass in contemporary desi chic.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt shimmered in pearls — quite literally. Her sheer pearl-embellished top and knotted skirt created an illusion of movement and fluidity. Feminine yet fierce, the look was playful and polished all at once.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma

Not just the host but the best dressed duo of the night, Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma brought their best fashion foot forward for the event. Sharma donned a sleek olive-green suit with a wide, soft beige lapel shirt that added a subtle contrast and a contemporary twist to classic tailoring. The open collar kept the look modern and unfussy, while the double-breasted blazer lent a sharp, structured edge. It’s the kind of look that reads effortless but polished and confident without trying too hard. She complemented him beautifully in a black corset-style gown adorned with intricate, multicoloured floral embroidery. The fitted silhouette highlighted her frame, while the delicate straps and sweetheart neckline added a soft, romantic touch. The embroidery — a mix of metallic and pastel tones — gave the dress a rich, textural depth, making it both playful and sophisticated.

Shivshakti Sachdeva

Dressed in a striking monochrome red ensemble that blends elegance with a modern edge. Sachdeva fit was of a one-shoulder draped crop top with a fluid sleeve cascading over one arm, creating a sculptural yet effortless effect. It’s paired with a high-waisted, ruched skirt that hugs the figure beautifully and extends into a soft, flowing drape on one side — adding movement and drama to the silhouette.



From dramatic gowns to thoughtful reinventions of classic silhouettes, the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 red carpet proved that beauty isn’t about perfection but about presence. The night belonged to those who dared to dress with personality, and in doing so, reminded us that fashion, like beauty, is always at its best when it’s personal.

