The Return of the Bag Charm: How to Accessorise Like Hailey Bieber

Accessories are having a moment in 2026 not, just as extras, but as essential personal signatures. Among these, the humble bag charm has resurfaced as a playful yet luxe addition to everyday carry-alls, transforming handbags from purely functional pieces into curated style statements. While charms and keychains were once relegated to cute add-ons or vintage throwbacks, their presence today feels purposeful, a nod to personalization in a world that increasingly values individuality in fashion.

Hailey Bieber, a tastemaker at the crossroads of celebrity influence and quiet luxury, has played into this shift. Beyond simply carrying designer totes and covetable bags, her accessory choices from, oversized silhouettes to bespoke touches like charms and branded add-ons, signal how to make bags feel intentional and expressive in 2026.

The Power of Hailey’s Oversized Chanel Totes

Oversized bags are dominating the fashion landscape and, Bieber has been at the forefront of that swing away from tiny micro bags and toward roomy, lifestyle-friendly silhouettes. One standout example is her early-2026 carry of an oversized black leather tote fromChanel’s Métiers d’Art collection. This executive-style piece, spotted on her Instagram alongside casual cargo pants and a hoodie, is credited as one of the defining bag shapes of the season, a luxe reinterpretation of the everyday tote that’s equal parts practical and striking.

This trend echoes a broader return of big bags on global runways and street style circuits, where designers and fashion lovers alike are embracing the dual appeal of function and high design.

Sling Bags with Luxe Gold Charms: 2026’s Must-Have

Alongside oversized silhouettes, sling bags embellished with gold charms and hardware are emerging as 2026 must-haves. This isn’t just about logo-heavy accessories; it’s about thoughtful details that elevate even the simplest carry-alls into statement pieces. Think muted leather sling styles brought to life with dangling metallic accents, a gold charm, bespoke key piece, or minimal branded tag that feels both elegant and expressive.

While charms vary widely in style and sentiment (from refined to whimsical), the return of this ornamentation hints at a larger accessory aesthetic: personalization. They make bags unique to the individual, and when styled thoughtfully such as with neutral ensembles or high-end basics they underscore a polished, intentional look.

Bieber-ify Your Winter Accessories

Want to bring Hailey’s accessory mantra into your own winter wardrobe? Here are quick styling cues inspired by her recent outings and broader handbag trends:

Go big with bags: Choose capacious totes or structured carry-alls that can hold more than the essentials — a nod to the 2026 oversized bag renaissance.

Jewelry as hardware: Let luxe metal details like chunky clasps, gold charms, and fine hardware act as the jewelry for your winter outfit.

Functional minimalism: Pair bold bags with pared-down winter staples like tailored coats, wool trousers, and monochrome knits to keep looks elevated and effortless.

