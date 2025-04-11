The Edit: New Fashion Launches Of The Month

As the new season sets in, fashion houses are rolling out collections that lean into craftsmanship, comfort, and bold individuality. From travel ready jewels to breezy wedding edits and fresh takes on timeless silhouettes, here’s a curated look at the newest drops that are making waves this month.

Asha Gautam – Chitrakala: A Revival of Bridal Grandeur





Asha Gautam’s Chitrakala Bridal Collection 2025 brings together the soul of Indian weddings and age-old textile traditions. With Banarasi, Paithani, and Bandhani taking center stage, each lehenga is a canvas of heritage, reinterpreted for the modern bride.

GAP – New Linen Collection: Lightness Meets Everyday Ease

GAP leans into the season with its April 2025 Linen Collection, offering wardrobe essentials that promise breathability and comfort. Their linen pants—perfect for everything from casual strolls to errand runs—are the kind of versatile staples that transition seamlessly through sunlit days.

Charles & Keith – Spring 2025: Futurism Meets Floral



Nature and innovation come together in CHARLES & KEITH’s Spring 2025 collection, where ethereal textures meet industrial detailing. With nods to '90s grunge and futuristic materials, pieces like the Andromeda ChunkyChain Bag and Petra shoulder bag are built to turn heads.

Guess – LUA Mini Hobo: Everyday Sophistication

Designed for the woman who juggles it all, Guess’ LUA Mini Hobo is the new staple in elevated accessorising. Priced at Rs. 13,599, this sleek silhouette is both functional and polished, perfect for the day-to-night hustle.

Louise Bourgeois x SANDRO – SS25 Capsule: Art in Motion

In a poetic dialogue between art and fashion, SANDRO’s Spring/Summer 2025 capsule with Louise Bourgeois reinterprets the artist’s tactile world. Sculptural silhouettes, deconstructed textiles, and organic elements capture the intimacy of Bourgeois' art, filtered through a distinctly Parisian lens.

Ridhi Mehra – In The Folds: DrapeDriven Ease

Ridhi Mehra’s In The Folds collection channels easy elegance with a twist. Her signature drapes evolve into fussfree silhouettes that hold space for both statementmaking moments and everyday grace.

Eurumme – Bloom: Botanical Drama, Reimagined

With Bloom, Eurumme swaps soft florals for bold, sculptural botanicals that feel alive and unapologetic. Debuting enamel work for the first time, the collection merges delicacy with drama in a series of handcrafted showstoppers.

DIOR Unveils The Signature Bucket Bag

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior’s Spring-Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection, the Signature Bucket bag showcases a sleek, structured silhouette with refined, balanced lines.

KALKI – Summer House: Destination Dreamwear

KALKI’s Summer House takes wedding wear into breezy new territory. With flowing fabrics, sunwashed hues, and silhouettes made for movement, it’s a collection that feels at home at a palace wedding or a brunch in the hills.

Arvino – Le Soleil: Travel-Ready Glamour

Inspired by the Côte d’Azur, Le Soleil by Arvino is a 22-piece jewelry collection made for wanderlust and warm-weather escapes. Featuring waterproof finishes, turquoise and gold tones, and convertible designs, it’s luxury made for life in motion.

Payal Khandwala – Release 13: Geometry in Silk

In Release 13, Payal Khandwala places handwoven silk in the spotlight with a minimalist, geometric refresh. Soft brocades and subtle patterns play across timeless cuts, offering a quiet kind of luxury that invites a second look.

Maje – M Mini: A Compact Power Move

The M Mini from Maje is the ultimate modern companion—bold, petite, and designed to make a statement. With metallic quilting, patent shine, and croc embossing, it’s a playful yet polished bag for any hour of the day.

Joker & Witch – 9th Anniversary Collection: Macramé & More

Celebrating nine years of playful accessories, Joker & Witch’s new collection features handwoven macramé straps and a vivid palette perfect for summer. For the first time, the brand also ventures into sunglasses—offering a breezy update to their cult accessories lineup.

Mrunalini Rao – Hastakala: A Tribute to Craft

With Hastakala, Mrunalini Rao puts artisans at the heart of her design process. Each piece is a rich tribute to craftsmanship, blending traditional artistry with contemporary silhouettes in a celebration of timeless technique.

Swatch – Blossom Time: Floral Timekeeping

Swatch’s Blossom Time collection brings summer to your wrist with flower-inspired designs that feel fresh and vibrant. Celebrating Swiss precision and seasonal joy, these watches are your goto accessory for the sunniest days.

Ancestry – WabiSabi: The Beauty of Imperfection

Ancestry’s WabiSabi SS25 collection leans into Japanese minimalism with asymmetry, fluid shapes, and restrained detailing. Rooted in the philosophy that imperfection is its own kind of beauty, each piece flows with effortless charm.

Poppy Paro – Endless Summer: Boho, Reimagined

Debuting with Endless Summer, Poppy Paro is all about instinctive design and fearless color play. Founded by Parul Sahni, the brand draws on print contrasts and relaxed cuts to create an exuberant, modern boho aesthetic that’s impossible to ignore.

Canali – Field SS25: Tailoring Goes Outdoors

This season, Canali redefines refinement with Field SS25, merging sharp tailoring with easy, outdoorready functionality. Think featherlight layers and flowing silhouettes that work as effortlessly in the city as they do by the coast.



Fossil Spring Collection





Fossil has announced the launch of its all-new Spring Collection 2025, bringing timeless style to the season. This collection blends Fossil’s signature craftsmanship with vintage aesthetics for women and classic designs inspired by American machinery for men.