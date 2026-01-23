Everyone Is Talking About Quiet Luxury — The House Of Rose Has Been Living It For 45 Years

In luxury, time is often mistaken for value. While many brands last, only a few evolve with intention. The House of Rose is firmly in that latter category. As it marks 45 years, there’s a calm confidence about the maison, the kind that comes from knowing exactly who you are and not feeling the need to rush your story.

Founded in 1981, The House of Rose has grown alongside India’s changing relationship with luxury. What began as aspiration has matured into discernment; what was once about display is now about depth. Today, The House of Rose is admired not just for extraordinary gemstones, but for its belief that jewellery is emotional, cultural and meant to last, much like the relationships it’s built over decades.

From Opera House to a House of Ideas

Long before Ballard Estate, there was Opera House, Mumbai’s bustling jewellery district, where the foundation of The House of Rose was laid. In those early years, founders Biren Vaidya and Purnima Sheth focused on repair work for family and friends. There was no spectacle, only patience, discipline and a deep respect for craft.

Those years shaped Rose’s DNA. Trust, credibility and relationships came first. “Opera House taught us our foundations:discipline, hard work, trust, and relationships,” says Vaidya. “Ballard Estate represents maturity.” The defining realisation came when The House of Rose stopped being seen as just a jewellery store and became what it was always meant to be, a house. A house of ideas, craftsmanship, culture and emotion. That shift from transactional retail to experience-led luxury continues to guide the brand today.

When Colour Became the Conversation

Tradition, at The House of Rose, is non-negotiable, it is the soul of the brand. Evolution is simply how it speaks. This philosophy found one of its clearest expressions in Colours of Life, one of the maison’s most iconic collections.

Rather than following rigid rules, diamonds first, colour second, Rose chose harmony over hierarchy. “Colours of Life allowed us to explore jewellery as art,” says Vaidya. “It focused on emotion, balance and storytelling rather than convention.” The collection quietly changed the conversation, reminding clients that luxury doesn’t have to shout, it can simply feel right.

Treasures, Not Trends

To celebrate 45 years, The House of Rose hosted an intimate evening at its Ballard Estate flagship with the founding family in attendance. At its heart was a rare archival showcase from Rose’s private Treasures collection, pieces seldom seen and impossible to replicate.

The centrepiece was The Empress of Rose, a 290.52-carat pear-shaped Colombian emerald. For The House of Rose, a treasure isn’t defined by size alone. It’s about singularity, when a stone carries such presence and truth that there can never be another like it. Pieces such as La Reina, The Darbari and Cleopatra’s Collar reinforced the maison’s belief that storytelling isn’t an add-on; it’s the starting point.

A Space to Slow Down

The Ballard Estate flagship reflects its evolved identity. This isn’t a store designed to rush decisions, it’s a space that encourages you to slow down. Jewellery, watches, art, books and conversation exist side by side. “I want clients to feel curiosity before desire and comfort before commerce,” says Vaidya. If they leave feeling calmer than when they arrived, the house has done its job.

As The House of Rose looks to the future, its expansion into crockery feels like a natural extension rather than a departure, luxury designed for everyday moments. Thoughtful, personal and quietly refined, much like the brand itself.

At 45, The House of Rose isn’t chasing trends or timelines. It’s doing what it has always done best: growing thoughtfully, staying true and proving that when it comes to luxury, maturity is a beautiful thing.

