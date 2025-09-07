The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: Meet The Winners Of The Night

The second edition of the Raymond Shop presents ELLE Style Awards 2025, lit up The Leela Palace New Delhi in a celebration of fashion, creativity, and culture. After an inaugural year that set new benchmarks, this year’s ceremony cemented its place as one of India’s most prestigious style evenings. With a jury of fashion leaders, industry stalwarts, and an eclectic blend of nominees, the awards reflected the spirit of today’s evolving fashion landscape — one where innovation meets heritage, individuality marries inclusivity, and artistry finds its global stage.

From established couture powerhouses to new-generation disruptors, from screen icons to voices of change, the winners of the night embody the future of Indian and global style. Here’s the full lineup of the winners

ELLE Global Impact In Design: Rahul Mishra

Renowned for weaving couture as poetry, Rahul Mishra has taken Indian artistry across the world, with couture week showings in Paris and a global audience that reveres his sustainable, craft-forward vision. This year, Mishra mesmerised Paris Fashion Week with his breathtaking couture show ‘Becoming Love.’ The deeply poetic collection, crafted by hundreds of artisans, captivated the Paris audience and cemented his global impact as a true visionary. His intricately hand-embroidered creations champion Indian artisans while resonating with international aesthetics, making him the natural recipient of the ELLE Global Impact in Design award.

ELLE Designer of the Year, Male: David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore & Kevin Nigli

As the creative minds behind Abraham & Thakore, David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli have reimagined quiet luxury for India. Their minimalist yet deeply rooted designs maintain relevance season after season, offering thoughtful, timeless collections that marry textile narratives with restrained sophistication. Together, they win Designer of the Year, Male.

ELLE Designer of the Year, Female: Mriga Kapadia and Amrit Kumar, NorBlack NorWhite

NorBlack NorWhite has never been just about clothing; it’s about storytelling, identity, and pushing boundaries. Mriga Kapadia and Amrit Kumar’s fearless approach to colour, craft, and culture has made their label a symbol of rebellion and joy. With bold prints and vibrant palettes, they champion a playful yet deeply rooted vision of Indian fashion that resonates worldwide. Marking their 15-year journey in the industry, the duo recently collaborated with Nike on a limited-edition sneaker drop, cementing their place as cultural disruptors whose influence extends far beyond the runway.

ELLE Creator of Icons: Karan Torani

Karan Torani has built a design language rooted in nostalgia, storytelling, and unapologetic emotion. His creations often weave memories of home, heritage, and heart into garments that feel deeply personal yet universally resonant. As a designer, he has the rare ability to craft pieces that connect — transforming muses into cultural icons. It’s this power to create moments that live far beyond the runway that makes him this year’s ELLE Creator of Icons.

ELLE Photographer of the Year: Pranoy Sarkar

Known for his striking visual narratives, Pranoy Sarkar merges fashion with fine art, capturing the emotional intensity behind the lens. Whether editorial spreads or campaigns, his photography reflects timeless elegance and fearless experimentation, making him ELLE Photographer of the Year.

ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Male: Prateek Chauhan

An authentic voice in the digital fashion space, Prateek Chauhan has redefined men’s style online, bringing sharp tailoring, boundary-pushing streetwear, and personal authenticity into the spotlight. His Instagram (@lensbehindlens) showcases a striking mix of minimal, artistic looks paired with creative visual storytelling that resonates deeply with younger audiences hungry for fresh, relatable style inspiration. Chauhan’s ability to translate everyday surroundings into compelling fashion content has made him a driving force behind the evolution of men’s fashion in India. Chauhan secured his place as the ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Male.

ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Female: Prerna Massey

With her dynamic digital persona and effortlessly experimental style, Prerna Massey embodies the spirit of contemporary cool. Massey’s bold yet accessible fashion choices, documented vibrantly on her social media, inspire a younger generation of fashion enthusiasts to embrace individuality and fearless self-expression with confidence. She uses her platform to drive fashion conversations that are equal parts aspirational and relatable, making her ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Female.

ELLE Next Gen Indian Designer of the Year: Harshna Kandhari and Mannat Sethi, Graine

Minimal, sculptural, and deeply conscious — Graine stands at the intersection of sustainability and artistry. Their subtle yet powerful aesthetic makes them one of India’s most compelling new design names, winning them this year’s ELLE Next Gen Designer of the Year.

ELLE Best Dressed, Male: Kunal Rawal

Known for reinventing menswear with a youthful yet classic edge, Kunal Rawal has carved a name for himself as one of the country’s most influential designers. But beyond the runway, his own style is equally compelling, a perfect balance of ease and edge. From tonal layering and sharp jackets to his knack for pairing sneakers with tailoring, Rawal embodies a distinctly modern Indian sensibility. Effortless yet polished, his wardrobe is as versatile as it is refined, making him this year’s Best Dressed, Male.

ELLE Best Dressed, Female: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao’s fashion choices are as individualistic as her cinematic voice. Her wardrobe often marries simplicity with an avant-garde edge, reflecting her refusal to be bound by trends. Always understated yet disarmingly chic, she exemplifies what it means to be truly best dressed — authentic, confident, and original. Her nuanced style marks her as the ELLE Best Dressed, Female of the year.

ELLE Fashion Impact: Arshna Raj, Stoique

Through Stoique, Arshna Raj has created a brand that embodies sustainability, innovation, and the spirit of slow fashion. Her work not only resonates with conscious consumers but also influences the larger fashion dialogue in India. With her, fashion becomes more than just what we wear; it becomes a statement about the world we want to live in.

ELLE Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year: Akshat Bansal, B L O N I

Akshat Bansal’s B L O N I has always been a label ahead of its time — experimental, bold, and uncompromising in its vision. As a business, it has carved out a unique space that combines design ingenuity with savvy entrepreneurship. The award for Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year recognises its ability to build not just a brand, but a movement in modern Indian fashion.

ELLE Style & Substance: Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi’s life and work are proof that true style goes hand-in-hand with substance. An art collector, philanthropist, and cultural voice, she seamlessly brings together creativity and social impact. Whether through fashion, art, or advocacy, her influence extends beyond aesthetics into meaningful change.

ELLE Style Icon, Male: Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma’s style mirrors his career — versatile, bold, and always evolving. On the red carpet, he experiments with colour, silhouette, and mood in ways that set him apart from his peers. Off-screen, his understated cool adds another dimension to his persona, making him a true style icon for the times.

ELLE Global Entertainer: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a constant on the global stage, seamlessly balancing her career across India and beyond. Her energy, charisma, and effortless glamour make her an entertainer with international appeal. She brings sparkle to every space she inhabits, embodying the spirit of a global star.

ELLE Rising Star: Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty represents the promise of a new generation — talented, stylish, and ready to carve his own path. His emergence in the industry has been marked by a mix of confidence and sincerity, both on-screen and off. With a natural sense of style, he is as much a fashion figure as he is a rising actor.

ELLE Power House Performer: Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi’s voice has been the soundtrack to countless lives, but her power extends beyond music. On stage and in style, she is unapologetically herself — vibrant, experimental, and dynamic. She embodies what it means to be a powerhouse performer: one who commands attention effortlessly.

ELLE Stylish Businessman: Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta’s success is not just in the boardroom, but also in the way he carries himself. Blending professionalism with personality, he has become a new kind of business style icon — approachable, ambitious, and sartorially sharp. His recognition celebrates entrepreneurs who prove that style and substance can thrive together.

ELLE Gen Next Star: Tanya Maniktala

With a refreshing presence and a growing body of impactful work, Tanya Maniktala is steadily rising as one of the most exciting young talents. Her charm and understated elegance make her stand out, while her fashion choices reflect a confident individuality that resonates with her generation.

ELLE Digital Disruptor: Ankush Bahuguna

Ankush Bahuguna is redefining what influence looks like today. With his wit, relatability, and unapologetic individuality, he is more than just a content creator—he is a cultural voice. His growing influence signals the rise of creators who inspire not just with their looks but with their ideas and authenticity.

ELLE People’s Choice Designer: Aarti Vijay Gupta

Aarti Vijay Gupta’s work is instantly recognisable — bold prints, strong narratives, and a playfulness that always makes a statement. Her ability to blend art with fashion has won her a loyal community of admirers who champion her distinctive voice. She has also taken Indian creativity to an international stage by showcasing at London Fashion Week, further cementing her position as a designer who speaks to both local and global audiences. With her fearless individuality and relatable vision, it’s no surprise she was voted the ELLE People’s Choice Designer.

ELLE Emerging Designer of the Year: Smriti Srinivas

Smriti Srinivas represents the promise of a fresh, evolving voice in Indian fashion. Her work is marked by an instinctive play with textures and silhouettes, resulting in pieces that feel experimental yet effortlessly wearable. With a perspective that is equal parts thoughtful and boundary-pushing, she has quickly caught the industry’s attention. This award marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey, positioning Srinivas as a name to watch in the years ahead.

From iconic veterans to bold newcomers, this year’s winners of the ELLE Style Awards represent everything the platform stands for: innovation, authenticity, and fearless individuality. Each honouree is shaping not just fashion, but culture at large. And if this year is any indication, the future of style is brighter and more exciting than ever.

