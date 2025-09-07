The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: The Best Dressed Of The Night

The Raymond Shop presents ELLE Style Awards 2025 weren’t just about who walked away with the trophies — the red carpet itself became a celebration of style in all its forms. At The Leela Palace in New Delhi, the night unfolded like a living moodboard: from glimmering gowns and sharp tailoring to fearless experiments that broke the mould. Each arrival told its own story, making the evening a full of glam and style.

Kiran Rao

Effortlessly cool, Kiran Rao brought her trademark understated elegance to the carpet in a Kanika Goyal anti-fit sleeveless blazer dress. The sharp tailoring was softened with the designer’s signature oversized sequins, artfully placed to form 3D florals. Cool, chic, and a little playful — this look was the perfect blend of Rao’s own aesthetic with Kanika Goyal’s bold experimentation.

Karan Tacker

Always a picture of charm, Karan Tacker turned up in a classic gray three-piece suit that fit like a glove (no surprises, given it was Raymonds). Crisp, timeless, and undeniably dapper, he reminded everyone why a well-cut suit never goes out of style.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma gave the classic Raymonds suit a fresh twist with subtle pinstripes on a textured gray base, styled over a white round-neck tee. The relaxed elegance was topped off with minimal chain necklaces, striking the perfect balance between polished and laid-back — very Vijay!

Jacqueline Fernandez

She wore an off-shoulder white dress with a shirt-inspired twist — the bodice featured crisp collars and structured detailing that mimicked a classic button-down, but reimagined in a bold, evening-ready form. The sleeves added a touch of drama, while the draped waist and subtle slit gave the silhouette movement and ease. A perfect balance of tailoring and fluidity, the look was both modern and effortlessly chic.

Tanya Maniktala

Tanya Maniktala shimmered in a metallic copper gown, its ruching and precise panelling sculpting her silhouette to perfection. Cut-outs added an edge, but it was her dazzling P.C. CHANDRA Jewellers diamond necklace that turned the look into a true showstopper. Glowing head to toe, she was easily one of the night’s best-dressed stars.

W.I.S.H

When the all-girl band W.I.S.H took the stage, their performance wasn’t the only thing that made an impact. Dressed in coordinated denim looks — from skirts and cut-out tops to mini dresses, shorts, and statement boots — the four-piece group embodied effortless cool with a cohesive yet individualistic vibe.

Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi delivered drama with an asymmetrical nude-beige gown accented with blue threads, panels, and cleverly shredded detailing that gave the piece a couture-like finish. With its thigh-high slit and body-hugging silhouette, the gown was equal parts daring and glamourous — very much a head-turning red-carpet moment.

Ankush Bahuguna

Ankush Bahuguna proved that menswear can be unapologetically bold, arriving in an all-black Khanijo ensemble. The look was elevated with smudged kohl eyes, stacks of oxidised jewellery, and striking rings — a fearless, fashion-forward moment that was entirely his own.

Ahan Shetty

Sharp and classic, Ahan Shetty opted for a double-breasted navy-blue suit, styled with a striped tie that gave the look a quirky yet timeless finish. Polished but not predictable, it cemented his status as one to watch on the red carpet.

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi brought sculptural elegance to the carpet in a long, couture-inspired bandage dress that hugged her frame before flaring into a mermaid silhouette. The asymmetrical neckline added a touch of architectural drama, while her crystal-studded painted bag — from her own standout collection, doubled as both accessory and art.

Sakshi Sindhwani

Host of the evening, Sakshi Sindhwani, owned the stage in a classic black Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna creation. The gown featured a sweeping sequinned cape that shimmered with every move, amplifying its bold, powerful mood. Styled with statement earrings, the look struck the perfect balance between glamour and authority — a true spotlight moment.

The ELLE Style Awards 2025 red carpet held its own as a stage for fashion’s most striking expressions. From sequins sculpted into florals and denim reimagined for performance, to suits cut with unexpected twists, the looks reflected the same spirit of creativity and individuality that the awards celebrated. Together, they turned the night into a living showcase of style — one that we won’t forget anytime soon.

Presenting Partner: The Raymond Shop

Haircare Partner: Streax Professional

Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water

Jewellery Partner: P.C. CHANDRA JEWELLERS

Lifestyle Partner: MIRAGGIO

Hairstyling Partner: Philips

Glam Partner: Colorbar Cosmetics

Gifting Partners: Novology, FCL Premium Skincare by Fixderma, SEREKO, The Formularx, The Pink Foundry, LANEIGE, OLFA Originals

Also Read:

The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: Meet The Winners Of The Night