The Raymond Shop Presents ELLE Style Awards 2025: What Went Down At The Most Stylish Night Of The Year

The second edition of The Raymond Shop presents ELLE Style Awards 2025 brought Delhi to a standstill on September 6th, as the city’s style set gathered at the grand Leela Palace for a night that was nothing short of spectacular. The air was thick with anticipation, sequins sparkled under the chandeliers, and the red carpet saw a parade of looks that reminded everyone why this is fashion’s most glamorous night of the year.

The evening began with our host, the ever-fabulous Sakshi Sindhwani, who swept onto the stage with her trademark energy and sparkle. Looking like a million bucks (might we add), Sindhwani had the crowd laughing, cheering, and fully tuned in to the celebrations ahead.

As the awards unfolded, the spotlight shone on the biggest names in Indian fashion. Rahul Mishra, honoured with Global Impact in Design, was applauded for putting Indian craftsmanship firmly on the global couture map. Meanwhile, homegrown voices like NorBlack NorWhite — celebrating 15 years in the industry with a recent Nike collaboration — were awarded Designer of the Year (Female). Abraham & Thakore were celebrated as Designer of the Year (Male), while Stoique’s Arshna Raj took home Fashion Impact for her work in sustainable design. Rising label Graine earned its moment in the spotlight as Next Gen Indian Designer of the Year.

Just when the room was basking in the glow of these victories, the all-girl band W.I.S.H. took over the stage with a powerhouse performance. Their energy was electric — the perfect mid-show reset that had the audience swaying, clapping, and even recording snippets to relive later. It was a performance that reminded everyone that the ELLE Style Awards aren’t just about fashion; they’re about celebrating every facet of culture.

The pace picked up with Karan Tacker taking the mic, bringing his sharp wit and playful energy to the stage. Keeping the room buzzing, he seamlessly transitioned the night into its next big wave of star-studded honours.

And the celebrities didn’t disappoint. Jacqueline Fernandez lit up the stage as the Global Entertainer. Tanya Maniktala charmed her way into the spotlight as the Gen Next Star, while Ahan Shetty was named Rising Star. Music powerhouse Jonita Gandhi picked up Powerhouse Performer, proving once again that her voice and stage presence are as stylish as they are unforgettable. Vijay Varma, honoured as ELLE Style Icon, cemented his status as the man who makes bold, experimental dressing look effortlessly cool.

As the final awards wrapped, the celebrations were far from over. The afterparty kicked off in full swing — glasses clinked, the music went louder, and the dance floor filled with designers, actors, influencers, and industry insiders letting their hair down. It wasn’t just a party, it was a glittering reunion of the industry’s finest, all under one roof.

In true ELLE style, the night wasn’t only about who took home the trophies; it was about the community it brought together. From couturiers and creators to rising stars and cultural icons, the ELLE Style Awards 2025 honoured not just individual brilliance but the fearless, collective spirit of Indian fashion today. And if one thing’s certain, it’s that the afterglow of this night will last well beyond the flashbulbs.

