Chic Spring Jacket Trends To Make Transitional Dressing Easier Than Ever

While the best spring fashion trends will help you embrace the sunshine that leads into summer, the season always starts out on the cooler side before eventually reaching its sizzling peak. That’s why the art of layering is crucial for looking good while also staying practical—and if you’re hoping to master the styling technique, one of the simplest ways is to dive headfirst into the must-have spring 2025 jacket trends.

There's One For Every Mood

Between the tried-and-true styles like oversized blazers and sleek trench coats and more spring-approved cuts like cropped silhouettes, there is, without a doubt, a style for any and every mood you might be feeling this season. Ahead, take a look at what our team is predicting will be standout trends for the months ahead and start shopping them all now.

Turned Up Volume

Gucci, Spring Summer 2025 Ready to Wear Photograph: (Getty Images)

I’ve been on the hunt for more voluminous jackets to balance out my otherwise straight-and-narrow bottoms, and now I understand why—they were on the spring/summer 2025 runways everywhere. Depending on your mood, this might be in the form of a fresh bomber or a blouson jacket. Either way, this will give you even more reason to take up space in 2025.

Tried-and-True Trenches

Ferragamo, Spring Summer 2025 Ready to Wear Photograph: (Getty Images)

If you don’t already have a trench coat in your arsenal, what are you doing? And if you do, allow me to provide you with some new options to mix things up. This is one outerwear category that seems quintessential to the season, whether you’re gearing up for the spring showers or not. Let this be a lighter layer to style over your sweaters as you transition from the winter months.

Strong Suiting

Saint Laurent, Spring Summer 2025 Ready to Wear Photograph: (Getty Images)

Great suiting has no expiration date, but if you want an updated jacket for your latest ensembles, take a page from the spring/summer 2025 runways and go for an oversized style with strong shoulders. Bigger is better in these coming months, and I’m predicting that this will be the best option to take you from the office to drinks—and maybe date night, too.

Spring Chop

S.S.Daley, Spring Summer 2025 Photograph: (Getty Images)

Spring is filled with days when the only thing you need to keep you comfortable is a lighter layer. Enter, the cropped jacket. From more casual denim and trucker styles to more polished silhouettes, this adds a new level of thoughtfulness to your looks that will make you look put together in seconds. Need I say more?



Also Read:

Making The Choo Fit: How Sandra Choi's Led Jimmy Choo’s Creative Vision