Trend Alert: Polka Dots Are Back!

Polka dots are everywhere, and I'm loving it! There’s something about polka dots that just feels right—they're classic and so effortlessly chic! The world seems to have fallen in love with the print all over again, and this time, they’re not just a retro nod or a costume party staple. They’re everywhere—on runways, in street style, and celebrities are sporting this trend, too.

You could argue that polka dots never really went away. They’ve always been there, popping up in collections and closets and slipping in and out of trends quietly. But this year, they’re on top of the trend list right alongside plaids. Maybe it’s the way they can be dressed up or down with equal ease. Whatever the reason, polka dots are having a major moment.

Our forever style inspiration, Hailey Bieber, for example, was recently spotted in New York in a pair of black-and-white polka dot capri pants, paired with a simple cropped tank and oversized sunglasses. The look was both chic and relaxed—proof that polka dots can be as modern as they are classic. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show at the Met Gala in a dramatic, dotted Balmain gown. The voluminous silhouette and bold accessories made the print feel anything but old-fashioned.

But it’s not just these two leading the charge. Zendaya rocked a plunging, dotted playsuit from Balmain, showing just how edgy and contemporary the print can be. Dua Lipa and Emma Stone have also embraced the trend—Lipa in a sheer, studded Alaïa maxi and Stone in a sleek wrap dress that looked straight out of Paris.

Even Gen Z is getting in on the action. Olivia Rodrigo performed at the Governors Ball in a polka dot mini, while Gracie Abrams sported a dotted Comme des Garçons cardigan on her travels. It’s clear: polka dots are for every generation and every occasion.

On the runways, designers are having a field day with the print. Carolina Herrera sent out crochet minis and sweeping gowns, Jacquemus offered vintage-inspired pencil skirts, and Moschino played with ruffled dresses and bow bralettes with polka dots. Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana have also embraced the trend, proving that polka dots are here to stay—and that they can be as elegant as they are fun.

The best part about this polka dot moment is how easy it is to make the trend your own. The print can be worn for a grocery run as well as for the Met Gala. Dressing up with polka dot printed hats, gloves, and dotted scarves is an even chicer option. Whether you’re dressing up for a big event or keeping it casual, there’s a polka dot look that will feel just right. Time to get your dots on this season!

Also Read,

ELLE Weaves: Anita Dongre’s Vaana Is A Quiet, Crafted Ode To Nature