Why Does Every Fashion Brand Want A$AP Rocky In Their Campaign?

Are you a big brand who wants to capture the spirit of modern luxury? Look no further than onboarding Mr. Handsome, aka Miss. Fenty's baby daddy A$AP Rocky. More than a rapper or a celebrity, he’s a cultural force truth be told, someone who understands fashion not just as clothing but as communication. His influence lies in how easily he bridges worlds: streetwear and couture, masculinity and sensitivity, art and everyday life.

Yesterday, my explore page was replete with pap shots of the behind-the-scenes of the new Chanel campaign, showing Rocky alongside actor Margaret Qualley for a new ad in downtown Manhattan. Now this isn't just another celebrity endorsement. Imagine a staged proposal on a subway platform — pure performance, cinematic storytelling and whatnot. Scorsese could never.

This is exactly what I think is Rocky’s greatest strength. That man manages to lend emotion and refined intelligence to fashion. Nothing feels scripted with him around. Fun is had, elegance is celebrated. And obviously, for Chanel, a house built on timeless femininity, they found in him a figure who could make tradition feel current without losing its timelessness.

Shoutout to his partnership with Bottega Veneta, which showed another side of his influence. In the brand’s Father’s Day campaign around June, last year, Rocky appeared with his and Rihanna’s children (SO CUTE), presenting a version of fatherhood that’s stylish, soft and self-aware. But my favourite one is the campaign that came out slightly earlier than this one.

There were these so-called 'paparazzi jog shots' through Beverly Hills, where he wore head-to-toe Bottega while playfully inviting photographers to chase him. There was one with Kendall, too, but well, let me just say, he ate. Over-ate. The photos were later licensed by the brand for an official campaign, which successfully blurred the line between everyday life and fantasy. And now you have a clever, fully formed marketing idea.

Luxury houses love him because he makes fashion feel alive. Gucci understood that early on, inviting him for the Gulity campaign with a big ensemble cast. Don't forget his collective AWGE, where Rocky has managed to build a visual identity that feels fresh and nostalgic, much like Gucci at its best. He's also the Creative Director of Ray-Ban, helping reinterpret an iconic brand for a new generation.

When everything feels formulaic, there come saviours of fashion like ASAP Rocky who love having a good time. Whether he’s kneeling on a Manhattan pavement for Chanel or jogging through Los Angeles for Bottega, you're going to love him for the welcome (and measured) non-chalance.

