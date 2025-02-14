Why Is Everyone Wearing Big Shaggy Jackets?

Be it the biting cold in the Northern Hemisphere, the universal craving for comfort or the desire for a streamlined getting-ready process, the big shaggy jacket is reigning supreme this winter. As temperatures plummet and daylight dwindles, wrapping oneself in a voluminous, ultra-cosy coat feels like some kind of sartorial hug. The emotional support jacket, or yeti coat, as it’s being anointed online, made from snuggly poodle hair, shag-pile or faux fur has already taken over street style for the AW25 collections, and we’ve only just begun.

Shaggy Coats Are In

At the start of the year, the men’s fashion shows saw the style set wrapped up in voluminous, fluffy outerwear in bright injections of crimson, pink and even Cookie Monster cobalt. Then, in Copenhagen – a city renowned for its standout street style – statement jackets were abundant both on and off the runway. Attendees opted for animal print, neutral and pastel styles to beat the January blues. This week, as temperatures dipped below zero in New York, the fashion crowd slipped into furry jackets with swaddling hoods for extra comfort and belted waists for added chic.

Celebrity endorsements have further solidified the movement. Anya Taylor-Joy took the trend to the extreme last week with an oversized yeti coat exaggerated at the shoulders and worn with seemingly nothing underneath. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber donned three giant furry coats just in January alone – wearing them to ring in the New Year, celebrate a Rhode launch and on a ski trip in Aspen with Kendall Jenner.

Dua Lipa has embraced an all-black oversized look for winter night outs too, while Kate and Lila Moss were recently spotted twinning in matching fuzzy jackets when out and about on a mother-daughter day out.

Even television has played a role in the trend’s popularity. National treasure Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe on season three of The Traitors featured a floor-sweeping shaggy coat with matching yeti boots – perhaps a step too far for the city streets, but fitting for the rugged backdrop of the Scottish highlands, apparently.

Beyond the practicality of warmth, the trend is also fueled by the resurgence of the Mob Wife aesthetic, which has driven an increase in demand for faux fur jackets in recent months. At the same time, the renewed interest in shopping second-hand among Gen-Z has made the vintage-style coat highly sought after. Channelling Kate Moss or Little Kim's immortal Noughties style has never been easier when slipping into an oversized shaggy coat.

In our eyes, the statement layer is the ultimate winter-style hack. Whether it’s an exaggerated silhouette, a pop of colour or a luxurious textured fabric, this is the throw-on-and-go essential for maximum impact with minimal effort. Wear yours with straight-leg denim and a cosy knit by day, or sheer tights, a slinky minidress and kitten heels by night. Either way, rest assured, the emotional support coat is here to stay until winter finally thaws.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.