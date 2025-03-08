Women's Day 2025: In India's Rural Areas, These Artisan Organisations Are Helping Women Build A Future

Imagine stepping into a world where the rhythmic hum of looms replaces the silence of isolation, where vibrant threads weave not just fabric, but also dreams of independence and self-worth. In the heart of rural India, a quiet revolution is underway, led by women who are reclaiming their destinies through the art of textiles and crafts. It's a story that has deeply resonated with me, and as International Women's Day approaches, I feel compelled to share the remarkable work of three such organisations (three for now but I'd love to highlight more soon) that are not just empowering women but transforming entire communities. Their stories are a testament to the power of human potential and a beacon of hope for a more equitable and sustainable future.

Tapestry Of Transformation

Saheli: Where The Desert Blooms With Opportunity

Photo Credits: Robinhooybergs and Indigenius

Saheli Women's story began in 2014 in Bhikamkor, a small village, where opportunities for women were scarce. What started as a small effort to support female empowerment has since blossomed into a thriving enterprise that employs over 150 women, each one a testament to the power of skill and determination.



When the ladies come to our organisation, they can choose any particular area they want to learn or they want to be skilled in. This isn't just about teaching skills; it's about giving women agency over their own lives and futures

What sets Saheli Women apart is its holistic approach and its unwavering focus on the needs of its artisans. As the founder explained, women can choose the skills they want to learn, from handloom weaving and spinning to natural dyeing, stitching, embroidery, and block printing. "When the ladies come to our organisation, they can choose any particular area they want to learn or they want to be skilled in," she emphasised. This isn't just about teaching skills; it's about giving women agency over their own lives and futures.

But what truly struck me was the organisation's commitment to creating a female-friendly work environment. Understanding the unique challenges faced by women in rural communities, Saheli Women allows women to design their own work hours and holidays, accommodating household responsibilities and cultural tradition. They can even bring their children to work, fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility.

Photo Credits: Robinhooybergs and Indigenius.

Saheli Women is not just providing employment; it's creating a ripple effect of positive change throughout the community. The women are becoming primary earners in their families, investing 90% of their income back into their families, enabling them to send their children to school and dream of becoming doctors, engineers, and fashion designers. As the founder passionately stated, "Investing in the woman is not investing in the woman, it's investing in the generation." This philosophy resonates deeply, underscoring the transformative power of empowering women to shape not only their own lives but also the futures of their children.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many men were out of work, Saheli Women persevered, earning respect for the women and demonstrating the necessity of female economic participation. Moreover, Saheli Women extends its reach to other communities, providing training programs and employment. The organisation challenges patriarchal development models, advocating for female-friendly work environments that consider the unique needs of women, including household chores, pregnancies, and childcare.

The founder envisions a future where the global development model is more inclusive and equitable, acknowledging the unique challenges faced by women. “This is like, you know, a philosophy, which we need to understand, that around the globe right now, the whole development model is a very patriotic model," she explains. "A man has created this model and then all of us, including male, female, try to fit in this model." Saheli Women is working to create a new model, one that is designed with women in mind.

Sirohi: Weaving Sustainability, Uplifting Communities

Sirohi, on the other hand, is taking a different approach, focusing on sustainable decor and gifting products. What makes Sirohi stand out is the sheer scale of its impact. With over 1500 artisans across five states in India, 97% of whom are women from marginalised communities, Sirohi is providing financial freedom, confidence, and opportunities for women to break societal barriers.

The organisation's commitment to sustainability is also deeply inspiring. By using natural and upcycled materials, such as cotton, jute, grasses, and textile waste, Sirohi is not only creating beautiful products but also reducing waste and promoting eco-conscious practices. Sirohi works with post-production textile waste, mostly cotton textiles, to craft ropes that are then used to weave their products. This helps in not only making beautiful products for their customers that are each unique but also helps heavily to run a sustainable ecosystem. The usage of this textile waste helps in the reduction of waste being burnt/ thrown in landfills, thus contributing to eco-conscious practices. All their artisans are trained by master artisans and their designers to use these salvaged materials.

As a business working with women from villages, the organisation has had its fair share of challenges to get the women out of their comfort zones, bring them to their factory for skill training, mobility of material etc. While initial challenges existed in empowering them to step outside their comfort zones, they persevered and found solutions. Their first artisan, Gauhar Fatma broke barriers and agreed to work from her house. Her resilience & strength compounded and encouraged other women from the villages to join Sirohi.

The future plans include expansion to at least 10+ clusters in India through their Skill Lab Project in 2025, along with large-scale strategic partnerships, and launching Sirohi internationally.

Raasleela: Empowering Creativity, Cultivating Holistic Growth

Raasleela is redefining the relationship between designers and artisans by prioritising a positive work environment and providing opportunities for holistic growth. "Raasleela is all about providing good work environment and it's a very basic need of anyone but it's not considered important these days so that is something we want to we are trying to focus on and it's not just being enough money to the artisan it's also providing structure that they also grow wholesomely not just financially in terms of design creativity in terms of overall life, the growth are kind of providing a platform for the whole family to do what they want to do so that is something you are trying to do and ultimately something that makes us happy doing. It's not about fashion. It's not about building a business. It's just about doing things that makes you happy". What truly sets Raasleela apart is its unwavering commitment to the well-being of its artisans.

The organisation believes that ‘an artisan in need of help is the failure of design intervention.’ This philosophy is reflected in Raasleela's commitment to providing a supportive and nurturing environment where artisans can grow not just financially but also creatively and personally.

The impact of this approach is evident in the stories of the women who work at Raasleela. Sumi, for example, is not only getting employment but also giving work to other home-based artisans. As Sumi says, "through this job not only am I getting employment, I also give work further to other home based artisans who cannot come to the studio everyday for their other responsibilities or commute problems. So being able to help other women gives me satisfaction." Dilshadbanu says that after coming here she got to know how people from around the world come and meet her. How they appreciate it and are ready to pay the price it is worth. That gives Dilshadbanu a sense of pride with her skills.

A Commitment To A Brighter Future

Saheli Women, Sirohi, and Raasleela are more than just organisations; they are testaments to the power of female empowerment, models for sustainable development, and beacons of hope for a more equitable world. Their work has deeply inspired me, and as International Women's Day approaches, I feel a renewed sense of commitment to supporting their mission.

By amplifying their voices, sharing their stories, and supporting their work, we can help create a future where all women have the opportunity to thrive. We must support these extraordinary organisations and the women who are weaving a brighter tomorrow, one thread at a time. Let's celebrate the strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit of women everywhere, and let's work together to build a more just and equitable world for all.





