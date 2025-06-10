Your Guide To The Season’s Must-Have Gingham Looks

There’s something truly nostalgic about gingham. It brings to mind memories of tables set up for summer barbecues and picnic blankets laid out on the lawn for carefree afternoons. It’s youthful, cheerful, and unbelievably versatile. This season, the print is making its way back into the fashion spotlight, and I couldn’t resist picking up a few pieces to style myself.

It’s a remarkably effortless way to elevate a minimalist outfit and feels especially charming when worn for outdoor gatherings, lively markets, and open-air festivals. But how exactly did this pattern become so popular, you might wonder? Often referred to as Vichy check, gingham has roots in 17th-century France and Malaysia. Later adopted by the English and Dutch in the 1800s, it became admired for its lightweight nature, durability, and low maintenance requirements. The spirited print has clearly demonstrated some serious staying power, and over the years, it has become a timeless favourite I always return to.

From soft neutrals to romantic pinks, classic picnic reds, and garden greens, there’s a shade for virtually every mood and preference. Whether it’s a pair of standout platform heels or a cool bloomer short, gingham is undoubtedly this season’s chicest way to add a bold touch of personality to your wardrobe.

Scroll on to discover 10 different ways to incorporate this trending pattern into your summer rotation.

A Bold Button-up And White Midi Skirt

Edward Berthelot

Combine a lightweight button-up shirt with a crisp white midi skirt and comfortable flats. Add a vibrant touch with a bright, sunny-colored bag, and finish the look with statement sunglasses for a touch of drama.

A Fit And Flare Dress With Mules

Vincenzo Grillo

This elegant, head-turning ensemble is the perfect choice for brunches and garden parties. Opt for a waist-cinching dress and accessorize it with delicate gold jewellery. Elevate the look with bright white heels and a sleek, coordinating handbag.

A Black Bra Top And Flared Skirt

Vincenzo Grillo

Pair an A-line midi skirt with a simple black bra top and classic slingback heels for a timeless, sophisticated look. When evening temperatures dip, throw on a super-soft cashmere cardigan to stay cozy.

A Long-Sleeve Dress And Boots

Christian Vierig

On cooler summer days, opt for a long-sleeve statement dress paired with sleek black accessories. Oversized sunglasses and a compact shoulder bag finish this effortlessly cool look, and simple gold jewelry adds just the right amount of polish.

A Blue Check Skirt And Casual Tee

Edward Berthelot

For a laid-back day of exploring the city, style a blue check skirt with a playful graphic tee and comfortable flats. Add a compact white bag, and finish the look with a unique gold-tone bracelet.

A Picnic Red Dress And Mary Jane Flats

Darren Gerrish

This flirty look is ideal for sunny summer gatherings. Style a charming check dress with cream leather flats and bold Gucci sunglasses, and complete the ensemble with a mini bag featuring a standout zipper detail.

A Mini Dress With A Bow Detail And Knee-High Boots

Francesca Babbi

Nothing says playful quite like a mix of gingham and bows. Add a bit of edge with knee-high boots and a patent black bag. Accessorize with silver jewellery and a velvet hair bow—because if you’re already wearing them, what’s one more?

A Gingham Shirt, Black Skirt And Tinted Sunglasses

Raimonda Kulikauskiene

Make a bold impression in a cherry-hued check shirt, styled with a black skort featuring buckle detailing. Add heeled loafers and socks for a polished finish and tie it all together with coordinating dark red accessories.

A Matching Co-ord, Sunglasses, And A Head Scarf

Jeremy Moeller

Start with a gingham headscarf for a fun, feminine statement. Add a structured top with subtle bow detailing, airy bloomers, and sleek ballet flats. Keep the look monochromatic with stylish Loewe sunglasses for a refined finish.

A High-Waisted Pant And Halter Top

Edward Berthelot

A floral halter and cropped gingham pants strike the perfect balance for everything from sightseeing to date night. Finish the look with black thong kitten heels, mixed-metal hoops, and a dazzling diamond ring.

A Statement Dress And Edgy Accessories

Vincenzo Grillo

If you’re going for grungy glamour, this Ganni dress does all the talking. Pair the standout mini with shiny lace-up brogues, an edgy pochette, and statement-making silver pieces.

A Tucked-in Shirt And Cropped Black Pants

Valentina Valdinoci

Capri pants are having a major resurgence this season. Style them with a long-sleeve check shirt, a dramatic slip-on heel, and a structured black handbag. Add a gold, glitzy watch for a glamorous finishing touch.

Read the original article in ELLE USA