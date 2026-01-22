Your Wide-Leg Jeans Cheat Code Is Here: 7 Impossibly Easy Outfits to Wear on Repeat

Yes, it’s true: Slim silhouettes likeskinny and stovepipe jeans are trying to make a comeback, but the comfort of a slouchy wide-leg jean cannot be whisked away from us so casually. For those still wondering how to wear the relaxed silhouette and still look put-together, never fear–we’re here to show you how to style voluminous jeans like a fashion editor.

Whether you’re a minimalist with a capsule wardrobe filled with classic white T-shirts, or you want to go big (and never go home), we uncovered the seven refreshing ways to style wide-leg jeans. From chic everyday looks that you can recreate with your closet staples to style-forward ensembles that look just as appropriate on the runway as they do in your office’s hallway, here are the seven best ways to wear wide-leg jeans.

Lace and Leather Layers

We’re leaning into lace in all forms, but particularly when combined with classic materials like denim and leather. Pair a hip-length camisole with your wide-leg jeans and throw a motorcycle jacket on top. These minimal pieces come together to create an outfit that can be updated for every season.

Mango Lace Asymmetric Camisole Dress

Stand Studio Romy Belted Leather Biker Jacket

Frame The Collegiate Jean

Khaite Nevada Stretch Leather Ankle Booties

Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

Keep It Cozy

The best reason to invest in wide-leg jeans? The ultimate comfort they provide. Keep things cozy by pairing your jeans with a graphic T-shirt and an oversized tote bag to stash all your must-haves. For the rest of your accessories, a pointed-toe shoe and simple sunglasses keep the outfit grounded.

Elisa Johnson Lyna Sunglasses

Sporty & Rich Riding Club Graphic Ringer T-Shirt

R13 Damon Pleated Wide Leg Jeans

Polo Ralph Lauren Large Polo ID Leather Shoulder Bag

Staud Wally Mules

Double the Trouble

Double-waistband jeans are a great way to update your current denim selection without straying from comfortable silhouettes. Keep the layers coming, with double belts, cardigans over tanks, and maybe even a sweater tied around your waist for extra emphasis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Merino Wool-Blend Shrunken Crew Cardigan

Everlane The Selfie Henley Tank

Tory Burch Gigi Leather Belt

Pistola Caleb Double Waistband Wide Leg Jeans

Gap Vegan Suede Bucket Bag

High Rise, Short Top

While we aren’t saying goodbye to low-rise denim just yet, a high-rise pair currently has our hearts. Revisit your crop top era to emphasize the leg-lengthening effect of these jeans, and top the entire ensemble off with a classic suede jacket that you can wear in both winter and spring.

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Bomber Jacket

Isabel Marant Étoile Damienne Cotton & Linen Blend Peplum Top

Citizens of Humanity Issy Wide Leg

Mansur Gavriel Helios Top Handle Bag

Vagabond Giselle Pointed Toe Bootie

Double Denim

A double denim outfit is a surefire way to feel put-together even while wearing your most basic pieces. When styling wide-leg jeans, find a denim jacket that has a cinching detail around the waist to avoid feeling overwhelmed by fabric. Opt for mini accessories like a crossbody bag and delicate sunglasses to keep the rest of your outfit pared-down.

Agolde Myra Jacket

Agolde Arc Criss Cross Jean

Polene Numéro Dix Crossbody Bag

Vince Sanjuan Flip Flop

Le Specs Honey Pot Sunglasses

Classic Capsule

As we inch our way towards spring, layering is essential for transitional outfits. Your go-to capsule pieces come in handy here, whether you opt for a classic T-shirt, a trench coat, or all of the above. As you move throughout the day (and the weather continues to fluctuate) you can peel off layers and always look put-together.

Damson Madder Sofia Pleated Belted Trench Coat

Naadam Lightweight Cashmere Relaxed Boatneck Sweater

Madewell The Perfect Crewneck Tee

Favorite Daughter The Statement Belt

Rag & Bone Saige Relaxed Straight Jeans

Big Jeans, Bigger Jacket

During the bleakest winter months, a huge outer layer is essential. A long faux fur coat can do the trick, but if you want to show off your jeans, opt for a cropped coat instead. With such a big statement piece, keep the rest of the outfit minimal with warm layers and a mini bag to store your lipstick and keys.

Zara Short Faux Fur Coat

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Bottega Veneta Wallace Town Pouch Shoulder Bag

Reformation Cary Slouchy High Rise Wide Leg Jeans