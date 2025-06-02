Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Horoscope Reading For The Week

With Mercury sharpening your mind and Venus setting a new standard for what you’re willing to tolerate, the cosmos is asking you to stop sugar-coating the truth — especially your own. Relationships, habits, and identities that once felt comforting may now feel like costumes that no longer fit. And that’s not a crisis — it’s clarity.

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

This is the week to stop entertaining what drains you and start embodying what empowers you. It’s not about burning bridges; it’s about refusing to build new ones with people who’ve already shown you they can’t meet you halfway.

Let’s get into what this means for each zodiac signs:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)



You’re no longer chasing, you’re choosing.



The power dynamic has shifted, and you’re done performing for approval. Whether in love, work or friendship, you’re reasserting your authority. It might rattle a few egos, but that’s their problem — not yours.

Power move: Let your silence carry more weight than your outrage.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)



Romanticism is sweet, but reality is trying to get your attention.



Someone’s actions aren’t matching their words, and deep down, you already know. Your loyalty is beautiful, but if it's not mutual, it’s just self-sacrifice in disguise.

Power move: Don’t wait for an apology to move on. You’re the closure.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)



You’re not the background noise, you’re the main headline.



This week spotlights your voice, your ideas, and your need to be heard. But with great influence comes greater responsibility — make sure you’re not just making noise, but saying something worth remembering.

Power move: Clarity over cleverness. Mean what you say.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)



Emotional intelligence doesn’t mean emotional availability for everyone.



You’re not here to heal the room. You’re here to protect your peace, even if that means cutting off access to those who confuse your empathy with obligation.

Power move: Saying no doesn’t make you cold, it makes you free.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)



You’re not healing if you’re just performing growth.



This week strips away the aesthetic of progress to ask: are you truly transforming or just packaging it well for others to see? Step away from the spotlight — your soul needs a moment off-stage.

Power move: Let your vulnerability take the lead for once.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)



Control is not a substitute for safety.



You’re trying to anticipate every outcome, but life isn’t something you can spreadsheet. The people who love you don’t want perfection — they want you, as you are.

Power move: Let yourself be held, not just useful.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)



If keeping the peace costs your truth, it’s not peace — it’s performance.



You’ve swallowed your opinions to keep things ‘balanced’ for too long. This week demands you speak up, even if it disrupts the aesthetic. Your voice matters.

Power move: Say it calmly, say it clearly, but say it.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)



You’ve spent enough time in your shadows, now step into your power.



Healing isn’t just about unearthing pain — it’s about reclaiming the light underneath it. You’re not broken. You’re refined. Own it.

Power move: Stop waiting for permission. You’ve already earned your place.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)



Not every routine is a trap, some structures are here to support you.



You’re craving movement, but this week asks you to reconsider whether you're running from something that deserves your attention. Discomfort isn’t always a warning sign — sometimes it’s just growth.

Power move: Stay present; the magic isn’t just in the escape.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)



Your goals are valid, but so are your emotions.



You’ve been productive, but at what emotional cost? This week is about letting the inner world catch up with the outer one. You don’t have to carry it all alone.

Power move: Rest isn’t indulgent. It’s necessary.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)



Being unbothered is easy, being open is brave.



You’ve been keeping your heart at arm’s length, but something (or someone) is pushing you to feel what you’d rather analyse. Don’t resist it. Let it move you.

Power move: Emotional depth doesn’t make you weak — it makes you human.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)



Just because you can hold space for others doesn’t mean you should.



Your intuition is dialled up this week, but so is your sensitivity. Protect your energy. The world will keep turning if you take a day to nourish yourself.

Power move: Self-sacrifice is not your highest calling. Self-respect is.