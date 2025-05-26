Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Horoscope Reading For The Week

Welcome to Gemini season, where conversations multiply, ideas flow like iced coffee in June, and your group chats become more active than your step count. The New Moon in Gemini on Monday, May 26, marks a fresh chapter. This one is all about curiosity, communication, and choosing your words carefully, especially when Mercury is stirring the pot behind the scenes.

This week is ideal for new beginnings that start with a thought, a sentence, or a daring question. Here's your horoscope for the week:

Aries (March 21 – April 19)



Theme: Talk Of The Town

Your voice is your superpower this week. Whether you are pitching a new idea or finally telling someone how you really feel, the skies are giving you permission to be bold and clear. You are magnetic in every conversation. Use it wisely.

What to do: Send that email. Say your piece. Start the podcast if you must.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)



Theme: Know Your Worth

Money, values and what you give your energy to, are all under review. This New Moon is asking you to get serious about what matters and cut the fluff. Be intentional with your time, and don’t be afraid to ask for more than the bare minimum.

What to do: Look at your budget, cancel the subscription you forgot about, and say no without guilt.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)



Theme: A New You Is Loading

This is your annual reset. The New Moon in your sign is a chance to begin again. Think of it as a soft relaunch, but with better boundaries and slightly less chaos. What version of yourself are you ready to commit to?

What to do: Write your goals, speak them out loud, and take one small step in that direction.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)



Theme: Quiet Before The Bloom

Take a step back. This week is for rest, closure, and inner work. You do not need to be everywhere or available to everyone. Listen to what your intuition has been whispering, even if it is just telling you to sleep in.

What to do: Clear your diary one evening. Switch off your phone. Reflect, reset, restore.

Leo (July 23 – Aug 22)

Theme: Find Your People

You are in high demand socially, but quality matters more than quantity. The New Moon lights up your friendships and long-term visions. Who inspires you? Who drains you? Time to curate your circle like a playlist.

What to do: Make a plan with someone you have been meaning to see. Be brave enough to walk away from anyone who is not on your level.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)



Theme: The Spotlight Is Yours

It is your moment to shine at work, in public life, or any space where you want to be recognised. Do not downplay your efforts or wait to be asked. Take initiative, claim the credit, and lead from the front.

What to do: Update your CV or portfolio. Speak with authority. Own the room, virtually or otherwise.

Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)



Theme: Big Ideas, Bold Moves

This week stretches your mind. You may feel called to study something new, travel or have a long conversation with someone who challenges your thinking. It is all about growth - mentally and spiritually.

What to do: Read, explore, ask better questions. Take one step outside your comfort zone.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)



Theme: Intensity, But Make It Transformative

You are not one for surface-level anything, and this week backs you up. Emotional truths, financial decisions, and private matters all come to the fore. Be honest, even when it is hard. There is power in your vulnerability.

What to do: Reassess your boundaries. Open up where it matters. Let go of what is already gone.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)



Theme: Choose Your People With Care

Partnerships, both romantic and professional, are in the spotlight. The New Moon asks you to reflect on how balanced your relationships really are. You do not have to do everything alone, but you do need to be supported properly.

What to do: Have the conversation. Ask for clarity. Prioritise people who show up for you.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)



Theme: Structure Your Joy

You are efficient, yes, but where is the pleasure in your day? This week nudges you to rethink your routines and build habits that support your whole self. You deserve more than productivity.

What to do: Start the habit you have been avoiding. Say yes to help. Reclaim your mornings or evenings.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)



Theme: Play To Your Strengths

Creative sparks are flying. You are in your element when thinking differently, and this week gives you full permission to do so. Express yourself, experiment with your image or say yes to a new crush.

What to do: Do something without an outcome in mind. Let joy guide you, not just logic.

Pisces (Feb 19 – March 20)



Theme: Come Home To Yourself

This week is tender, and that is not a bad thing. Focus on your inner world and physical environment. Tidy up your space, speak gently to yourself, and honour your emotional needs.

What to do: Cook something comforting. Journal. Set boundaries without apologising.

This week’s Gemini New Moon is a mental and emotional clean slate. Ask better questions. Start smarter conversations. Let your words carry power and intention. The universe is not asking you to be perfect, only to be present.