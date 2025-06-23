Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Horoscope Reading For The Week

Love is shifting gears this week—and your heart might just surprise you. Venus and the Moon stir up emotional realness, nudging you to look beyond curated texts and half-hearted replies. Ghosting won’t cut it anymore, and neither will pretending you’re not catching feelings. Some signs will crave softness, others will flirt with chaos, but one thing’s clear: no one’s getting through this week without feeling something. Ready or not, the universe wants you to face up to flights and feelings.

Brace yourself for your weekly horoscope.

Here’s What This Week Looks Like For Your Zodiac Signs:

Aries: Mar 21–Apr 19

7

This week, you’re craving more than just a spark — you want someone who means it. The people around you might be sending confusing signals, leaving you unsure whether to chase or pull back. You’re used to initiating, but the universe is asking you to sit back and observe. For those in relationships, express your emotions. Say what you feel — not just what you think sounds good. Emotional honesty is more attractive than any power move.

Taurus: Apr 20–May 20

You’re slowly softening, and your love life is benefitting from that gentle shift. Whether it’s a current partner or someone new, your heart is being drawn to those who make you feel safe. Someone from the past could resurface, but nostalgia doesn’t equal compatibility. Ask yourself: do they bring peace or just familiar chaos? Those in relationships will rediscover the joy in shared routines — the quiet kind of intimacy that doesn’t need to be loud to be powerful.

Gemini: May 21–Jun 20

You’re in peak flirt mode, Gemini, and people are responding. Texts, glances, invitations — it’s all flowing in your direction. But this week asks you to slow down and actually feel your way through. You can charm anyone, but do you want to keep them? Those in relationships need to shift from playful banter to deeper conversation. Your partner needs reassurance that there’s real substance beneath the sparkle. Words mean more when they’re meant.

Cancer: Jun 21–Jul 22

It’s your birthday season, and that means you’re the emotional centre of the zodiac right now. You’re feeling it all — and someone else is feeling you. If you’re single, this is the week to let your walls down just a little. Someone is trying to get close, but they won’t fight through barbed wire. If you're in a relationship, expect a conversation that brings you closer, even if it gets a bit messy first. It’s all about trusting your heart — and theirs.

Leo: Jul 23–Aug 22

You’re glowing, Leo — and not just because it’s nearly Leo season. Eyes are on you, and the attention is flattering, but the real question is: who’s seeing beyond the performance? This week brings a moment where you’ll need to let go of the image and reveal your true self. Those in relationships might feel a slight emotional distance — fix it by being subtly vulnerable, not louder. Sometimes the quietest moments are the most romantic.

Virgo: Aug 23–Sep 22

Love feels calm, but not boring. You’re not after fireworks this week — you want emotional steadiness, someone who makes you feel seen without all the drama. You may notice someone you overlooked before stepping into a softer light. In relationships, this is a time for touch, presence, and undivided attention. You don’t need grand gestures. Just knowing someone’s really there is enough. Let go of your need to analyse — and just feel.

Libra: Sep 23–Oct 22

You’re back in your romantic element — charming, magnetic, and slightly indecisive. This week, the universe brings options. If you’re single, someone’s falling for your words and your aesthetic. In relationships, things can feel especially dreamy, but don’t avoid the uncomfortable conversations just to keep the peace. Real love includes disagreements. Don’t gloss over what needs to be said.

Scorpio: Oct 23–Nov 21

Scorpio, there’s a plot twist coming — and it’s romantic. Feelings you thought were buried might resurface, or someone unexpected could stir your curiosity. You’re being nudged to open up, even though it terrifies you. In a relationship, a moment of jealousy may reveal a deeper truth: you care more than you’re letting on. Let that emotion guide you toward more intimacy, not power games. This week is about honesty — no matter how raw.

Sagittarius: Nov 22–Dec 21

You’re itching for something different. Not necessarily someone new — just a new experience of love. If things feel stale, this is the week to shake it up. For singles, romance may find you through travel, unexpected plans, or someone who doesn’t tick your usual boxes. Couples, this is your sign to plan something spontaneous together. Routine isn’t your enemy, but too much of it is dulling your glow. Say yes to the slightly wild.

Capricorn: Dec 22–Jan 19

This week, you’re craving closeness — but it might feel out of sync with your usual practical vibe. You want something that feels earned, not easy. If you’re single, someone may come into your orbit who respects your boundaries while still challenging your heart. In relationships, you’re learning that intimacy doesn’t happen on a schedule. You can’t plan emotional availability. Show up with warmth, even if you don’t have all the answers.

Aquarius: Jan 20–Feb 18

Love is coming in sideways this week — unexpected, strange, and a little electric. Someone different might intrigue you, but can you stay long enough to let them get close? You’ve been distant emotionally, and this week offers a choice: retreat or lean in. For couples, you need excitement and communication, not necessarily change. Share your weirdest thoughts, your secret dreams — you might be surprised at how much they understand.

Pisces: Feb 19–Mar 20

Whether you’re single or coupled, there’s a shift in emotional energy that makes you feel both exposed and exhilarated. You’ve been keeping your heart safely tucked away, but now it’s time to share what’s been brewing beneath the surface. For singles, someone might surprise you with tenderness that feels exactly right. For those in relationships, there's a moment of emotional clarity that brings you closer — even if it takes a few tears to get there.