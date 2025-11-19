A Decade Later: The 2015 K-pop, Bollywood & Pop Songs That Marked 10 Years In 2025

It’s official — 2015 is turning ten, and so are the songs that shaped an entire generation’s playlists, personalities, and questionable fashion choices. From Adele’s emotional destruction to BTS’s chaos, from Bollywood’s most dramatic dance numbers to the Western pop anthems that lived rent-free in our heads, this was the year music genuinely refused to stay in one lane. K-pop was rising, Bollywood was thriving, and global pop was in its most unhinged, glitter-drenched era.

Here’s a complete list of the iconic tracks from 2015 that are now celebrating a whole decade of being our comfort songs, party bangers, heartbreak healers, and main-character soundtrack staples

ENGLISH / WESTERN POP

Adele – Hello

The global breakup call that no one asked for but everyone answered. A vocal masterclass in emotional destruction.

Maroon 5 – Sugar

The wedding-crashing fantasy that made every couple wish Adam Levine would show up at their mandap.

Drake – Hotline Bling

A meme, a dance, a vibe — Drake gave us peak awkward-boy energy and we loved it.

Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do

The romantics’ slow-motion fantasy anthem; soft, dreamy, and dangerously replayable.

Justin Bieber – Sorry

The official apology tour of 2015, wrapped in tropical beats that lived rent-free in every Uber.

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – See You Again

A tear-soaked farewell that united the entire planet in emotional solidarity.

Silentó – Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)

The song that turned every school, wedding and office conference into a dance floor.

Taylor Swift – Bad Blood

A high-drama, blockbuster-style diss track that turned pop beef into full-fledged action-movie energy.

Taylor Swift – Wildest Dreams

A soft-focus romantic tragedy wrapped in retro glamour.

The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face

A funky, feel-good hit that secretly masked his most toxic era.

Zara Larsson – Lush Life

The carefree, glittery European-summer energy we all wanted but couldn’t afford.

The Weeknd – The Hills

Dark, chaotic, after 2 AM behaviour — Abel at his villainous best.

Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend – Like I’m Gonna Lose You

A warm, cozy duet that felt like a rainy-day hug.

Sia – Alive

A full-body, belted anthem that turned every shower into a private stadium.

Ellie Goulding – On My Mind

A synth-pop confessional that played during every “I’m totally fine” spiral.

Charlie Puth – One Call Away

The soft-boy rescue fantasy we pretended not to love.

Demi Lovato – Confident

Peak empowerment era — bold, brash, and built for strutting.

Rachel Platten – Fight Song

The motivational anthem that made everyone feel like the protagonist of their life.

Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your Love

The club beat that defined every pool party and night out for the next two years.

DNCE – Cake By The Ocean

A sweet, chaotic beach anthem that no one fully understood, but everyone danced to.

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

The polite breakup diss track that cut deeper than any explicit lyric ever could. Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande – Focus

A brassy, big-personality bop that demanded — well, focus.

Little Mix – Black Magic

Teen-pop witchcraft at its finest, complete with unmatched girl-group harmonies.

Post Malone – White Iverson

The song that introduced the world to Posty’s sleepy swagger.

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

A gentle, uplifting reminder to be kinder to ourselves.

Madonna ft. Nicki Minaj – Bitch I’m Madonna

Pure, campy pop chaos featuring everyone who was famous in 2015.

David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha & Afrojack – Hey Mama

The festival anthem that turned every crowd feral.

Lana Del Rey – High By the Beach

Dreamy, moody escapism with a dash of Lana’s signature melancholy.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Run Away With Me

The ultimate rom-com opening credits song — complete with the iconic sax hook.

Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink – Worth It

A brass-heavy confidence boost that dominated every talent show that year.

Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime

A bright, joyful burst of optimism wrapped in groovy guitar.

Dua Lipa – Be The One

Her first big breakthrough — dreamy, moody, and unmistakably Dua.

Shawn Mendes – Stitches

A heartbreak pop ballad that turned teen angst into radio gold.

Selena Gomez – Good For You

Selena’s sultry, whisper-pop evolution — minimal, mature, magnetic.

Rihanna – Bitch Better Have My Money

A powerful reminder that Rihanna always collects her cheque.

Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ – Lean On

A global dance phenomenon with one of the most addictive hooks of the decade.

One Direction – Drag Me Down

1D’s no-nonsense, powerhouse comeback as they edged toward their hiatus.

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

A millennial mood board set to a genre-blending beat.

Ed Sheeran – Photograph

The soft, nostalgic love ballad that made everyone miss someone.

EXO – CALL ME BABY

A high-energy comeback filled with charisma, hooks, and signature EXO swagger.

SHINee – View

A breezy, synth-pop masterpiece that defined K-pop’s house-music wave.

BIGBANG – BANG BANG BANG

The chaotic, explosive party anthem that shook the entire industry.

BTS – Converse High

Playful, flirty boy-next-door energy from early BTS.

GOT7 – Just Right

The wholesome, uplifting comfort bop we didn’t know we needed.

PSY – Daddy

Peak PSY absurdity — loud, catchy, and absolutely unforgettable.

BOLLYWOOD (2015)

Gulabo – Shaandaar

A quirky, colourful cocktail of wedding vibes and dance-floor fun.

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha

The heartbreak anthem that still hits like an emotional punch to the chest.

Sooraj Dooba Hain – Roy

The party song of the year — glamorous, catchy, and club-approved.

Deewani Mastani – Bajirao Mastani

A regal, visual spectacle wrapped in a mesmerizing melody.

Pinga – Bajirao Mastani

A powerhouse dance number dripping with energy, rhythm, and festive flair.

Afghan Jalebi – Phantom

An infectious, mysterious banger that instantly lit up every playlist even in 2025.

