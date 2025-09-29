An Evening Of Art And Advocacy: The MASH Ball 2025 By Shalini Passi

This October, The St. Regis, Mumbai, will once again play host to one of the city’s most anticipated cultural evenings: the MASH Ball 2025, in support of UNICEF India. Conceived and hosted by philanthropist and art patron Shalini Passi, the Ball has swiftly become a celebration where artistry, glamour, and humanitarian purpose will converge.

With its theme “Fashion in Films”, the second edition of the MASH Ball promises an unforgettable evening that fuses cinema’s evocative language with contemporary design and philanthropy. Beyond the sparkle, however, lies a deeper commitment: protecting children’s rights and shaping brighter futures across India.

A Curated Celebration of Art & Design

The Ball will unveil a thoughtful selection of works by celebrated artists and designers:

Francis Newton Souza

Untitled, 1964, Dhoomimal Gallery

Part of Souza’s “Head” series, this work transforms the human face into a mask-like symbol of frailty and survival. Influenced by icons, Cubism, and Expressionism, Souza distorts features with bold outlines, raw brushwork, and a striking palette of reds, greens, and blacks. The result is both sacred and grotesque a powerful image that critiques society while exposing the intensity of the human condition.

Michelle Poonawala

AquaVitae, 2024

Literally meaning “Water of Life”, this artwork aims to evoke reverence for this primal element, urging us to see water not just as a resource, but as the very essence of survival and spirit.

Raghava K. K.

La liberté de Guernica, The Guernica Project, 2023, Volte Gallery, Part of The Guernica Project that reimagines Picasso’s masterpiece as a call for freedom.

Ashiesh Shah

KALAGHODA, a sculptural work in cast aluminium and glass, rooted in Maharashtra’s artisanal traditions.

Narayan Biswas

Panch, 2024, made in metal, it blends craft and spiritual symbolism.

Ryan Koopmans

A still from video art by Ryan Koopmans, expanding the dialogue between film and visual art.

Rocco Ritchie

Self Portrait Before, Art Be A Part



In a special gesture of generosity, a self-portrait by Rocco Ritchie (son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie) has also been donated, with proceeds dedicated to expanding Art be a Part’s outreach in partnership with UNICEF India.

Purpose at the Heart

The Ball’s purpose extends far beyond the gallery walls. All proceeds will directly support UNICEF India’s Art-Based Therapy (ABT) and Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes — initiatives that Ms. Passi personally champions. ABT offers children a safe space to express and heal through creative practice, while ECD focuses on the crucial early years of a child’s life, laying the foundation for lifelong growth and resilience.

Ms. Passi has consistently reinforced this mission, even donating her full remuneration from Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives to UNICEF India. For her, art and philanthropy are inseparable — a belief that defines the ethos of the MASH Ball.

An Evening of Glamour and Giving

Beneath the chandeliers of The St. Regis, Mumbai, the MASH Ball 2025 offers to be more than a spectacle — it stands as an invitation to reimagine how creativity and compassion can intersect to champion the rights of children.

Event Details

Venue: The St. Regis, Mumbai

Date: October 5, 2025

Time: 7 PM onwards

Theme: Fashion in Films

In Support Of: UNICEF India

This event is set to draw an audience of artists, philanthropists, designers, industrialists, and change-makers to be both beautiful and transformative — a reminder that culture can indeed illuminate futures.

Get a glimpse of last year’s action in Shalini Passi's Instagram post here:

